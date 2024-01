More surprised this thread hasn't gotten a post in almost a month.



He did run his socks off today but the reason he hasn't been mentioned I think is that he didn't get into many actions either. I mean it's quite possibly he covered the most ground today but on the other hand also didn't get into many duels, tackles or interceptions. On the ball too. Made lots of passes and some shots too but I don't remember a dangerous one. It's no problem though as things can't always come off for you every game but keep up the excellent work rate and it will come next games.