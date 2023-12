His energy levels are great and that's down to physical fitness improvement as well as having played less minutes overall compared to some others. I think it'll prove real handy during this period and when Salah is off to Afcon. Hopefully he can continue to remain fit and injury free.



What I've been impressed by and he is quite unique in our team at the current moment is his ability to play in the attacking midfield (the "10") area. He is the only one recently who seems to be able to connect the midfield with the attack in those half spaces. Play quick give and gos. And now with his recent addition of aggressively attacking the goal, he is shaping up to becoming an elite attacking midfielder.



Quite early still but he has also the tools if continues his progression.