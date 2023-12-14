« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 12, 2023, 12:14:30 pm
We should egg them on to play this way; we'd really bring home the bacon and it wouldn't cost us anything, not a sausage. And the opposition would be toast.

Jesse Lingard could also find a spot in such a midfield...

I do love a scrambled midfield with a punch and mash up the opposition
Do we start him vs Arsenal? or still not ready?
His best ever performance
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on December 17, 2023, 07:04:20 pm
Do we start him vs Arsenal? or still not ready?

No room for him sadly.
Little terrier, isn't he?
Thought we were able to control the game better with Elliott than Mo to be honest. I love Mo but he loses the ball more often than not and Elliott is getting better at retaining it.
He's key to us playing faster, always looks to shift the ball quickly and makes the right choice more often than not
Anyone want to recant their sins and jump on the bandwagon yet?
Youre late but theres still time .
I love watching Elliott play. Always has his head up, always moving, always looking around to see what's on. And his technique is up there with almost anyone his age in the world.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Thought we were able to control the game better with Elliott than Mo to be honest. I love Mo but he loses the ball more often than not and Elliott is getting better at retaining it.

Harvey's ability to come off the flank, behind their midfield line, sometimes all the way to the left hand side of the pitch, threw them for a loop.
He was wonderful. Quite a few made a case for their inclusion tonight.
As I said the other week, hes going to be an unbelievable player in a couple of years.
Needs to be a starter.
Hes a little diamond.
Top player, getting topper by the day
I think we know who'll be playing in Salahs position during the afcon. Won't score as many obviously but he'll give us something different.  Cracking game tonight...
Probably his best start for the Reds, clear where he operates best and its not as a CM.
Super game from him today.
He can hit them you know. That one shot where it missed the top corner you could tell he thought it was going in. His decision making and directness is a pleasure to see. This is exactly what we need from Harvey. Starting to get a lot of confidence, needs to play a string of games now.
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
Probably his best start for the Reds, clear where he operates best and its not as a CM.

Hes never started a game for us as a CM to my knowledge so yeah  hes started about 50 as an AM tho
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
Hes never started a game for us as a CM to my knowledge so yeah  hes started about 50 as an AM tho

Didnt say he started all his games as a CM but I can certainly remember him playing plenty as a RCM.
He's only 20. He's eventually going to force his way into the side as a starter.
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
He's only 20.
and with every game he plays these days, that's becoming harder to remember.
There's a fearlessness in the way he plays. Always trying something different, forward-looking and hoping to create chances. Superb player!
Getting better every progressing season.
I think hell get a lot of game time in January as Mos replacement.
The way he is playing right now, he has that Dawg in him. Absolutely possessed at times and running his socks off game after game. Good for him, he's giving Dom's position a right push right now for starting on that right sided no.8 role more often.
He Excellent. He just keep getting better over time
