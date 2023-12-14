We should egg them on to play this way; we'd really bring home the bacon and it wouldn't cost us anything, not a sausage. And the opposition would be toast. Jesse Lingard could also find a spot in such a midfield...
Do we start him vs Arsenal? or still not ready?
Thought we were able to control the game better with Elliott than Mo to be honest. I love Mo but he loses the ball more often than not and Elliott is getting better at retaining it.
Probably his best start for the Reds, clear where he operates best and its not as a CM.
Hes never started a game for us as a CM to my knowledge so yeah
hes started about 50 as an AM tho
He's only 20.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
