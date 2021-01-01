« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 515467 times)

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,323
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 04:43:49 pm »
Given the form of some of our other midfielders, he really deserves a few games in a row.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,237
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:33:45 pm
Its not like this is the first season hes played for us. Dont be obtuse.

Im not .. hes had plenty of excellent starts of us in his career - hes had 1 opportunity in the league this season
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 05:04:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:51:40 pm
Im not .. hes had plenty of excellent starts of us in his career - hes had 1 opportunity in the league this season

Its not about whether or not he deserves to start, but its about the fact that he has shown to be effective for us coming off the bench in recent times, you could say almost pivotal and game changing.

Now it could be that he could thrive as a starter, but you could say we would be depriving ourselves of one of our best impact subs this season. Why mess with it when it has been working?
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:04:33 pm
Its not about whether or not he deserves to start, but its about the fact that he has shown to be effective for us coming off the bench in recent times, you could say almost pivotal and game changing.

Now it could be that he could thrive as a starter, but you could say we would be depriving ourselves of one of our best impact subs this season. Why mess with it when it has been working?
Because we've not be that great starting the last few games so maybe time to try the player who's making a positive difference from the start?
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm
Because we've not be that great starting the last few games so maybe time to try the player who's making a positive difference from the start?

I dont dispute that. But many PL winning sides have had their specialist impact subs. Think he is playing some of his best football in his career in this role, it could be a case of running him into the ground by playing him too much. He is so much better when he can go all out, he doesnt seem to have that off switch.
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 05:16:04 pm »
Hes going to be an incredible player, its easy to forget that hes only 20, imagine him at 24/25 and still not at his peak.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,823
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 05:25:29 pm »
It's not just the energy and playing qualities that make him such a good option coming off the bench; it's the mentality. He always plays like he's in a cup final, and has made me say "Harvey's the only one who looks like he gives a shit" on numerous occasions. In a game like this, when the whole team looked demoralized for most of the day, that injection of - ugh, sorry - spirit can make an enormous difference.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 05:54:55 pm »
Great Impact off the bench and what a goal.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 07:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:06:41 pm
Because we've not be that great starting the last few games so maybe time to try the player who's making a positive difference from the start?

I don't think Elliot suits starting in the league yet. He struggles when teams come flying out trying to harass us and force errors, which a lot of teams seem to do before tailing off after an hour or so. He doesn't quite have the strength/balance to battle with big physical players, and he's extremely reliant on his left foot which often results in him taking just a bit too long to play the pass in a lot of situations.

Sub appearances suit him right now as teams are tired by the time he comes on and so he gets room to operate in. I think developing his right foot a bit is the next big step he needs to take. It'll take time but he's young and has a role he's happy with so I think he and we can be patient.
Logged

Offline Nogg3000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Come get some!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 07:16:18 pm »
Hes such a quality wee player. Reminded me of that shitebag that plays for Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,922
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Nogg3000 on Yesterday at 07:16:18 pm
Hes such a quality wee player. Reminded me of that shitebag that plays for Abu Dhabi.

Youre going to have to narrow that one down!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,075
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm »
I dont think him, Salah and Trent work on that right side in the old school way we played as at least Szoboszlai can go on the outside. However, if Trent plays in the 6 role and we have another full back providing width then possibily.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 07:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm
Youre going to have to narrow that one down!

 :lmao
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,733
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 07:58:18 pm »
Klopp is doing a tremendous job with Harvey, and Harvey is taking his chances. I'm so impressed with his attitude and mentality coming off the bench. Just locked in from the first second. Harvey is mastering the hardest part of the game at a really young age.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,253
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm »
Made up for him. He's done so well.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,022
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
Becoming Fairclough Mark 2 for us.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
Hes probably had the biggest impact for us this season in terms of coming on and making a difference in games.

Im absolutely delighted for him because as you can see hes made up every minute he gets to wear a red shirt. Hes one of us
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 pm »
Still a young pup. He likes a shot, glad he got one. Reminds a bit of a Coutinho the way he plays.
Logged
Football is a lie

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm »
He links the play so well (best in our team) when teams a sitting deap
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 09:20:47 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm
He links the play so well (best in our team) when teams a sitting deap

Nailed it
 This is what Harvey is best at
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm »
Always looking to move the ball quickly, play positive and make things happen - unlike some. It's rare I criticise the players but the tedious, slow moving, passing around when we need goals gets right up my flute

Harvey is the cure. And MotM for sure
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm
Youre going to have to narrow that one down!

Haha can only assume he means Silva
Logged

Offline Nogg3000

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Come get some!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm
Youre going to have to narrow that one down!

Beautiful - well played
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Nogg3000 on Yesterday at 07:16:18 pm
Hes such a quality wee player. Reminded me of that shitebag that plays for Abu Dhabi.

Yep, Bernardo Silva without the shithousery.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm »
This had been coming.

After his swag of goals in the u21's and some cracking hits of late that he's been unlucky not to score from he couldn't have chosen a better time to make an impact.

He's like a wind up toy that is just sitting waiting to be released.  Time for Klopp to let him play.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,296
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
we were talking before this game about Elliot's quality knack of coming into games without needing any time to warm up. well today he showed that better than ever. made 100% of his passes. helped throttle palace with controlled possession, that moved their block around, helped overload in front of their left side.

but one thing that's sort of gone unnoticed in all the coverage of the Ayew red card is that it was a minute after Elliot came on, and Elliot's touch from a tough VVD clearance was absolutely insane. truly incredible technically. it's also possible that was his first touch after coming on, i'm not sure, but that'd make it even more wild.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,922
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Yep, Bernardo Silva without the shithousery.

Initially thought you might have meant Foden. Then thought of Silva. Was a genuine question. :D
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
He's already becoming a brilliant player for Liverpool....
Great impact, what a goal... all effort , all purpose, focused .. Darwin, take some notes
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5388 on: Yesterday at 11:51:21 pm »
He's been better than Jones and Gravenberch this season and deserves more starts.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5389 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Hes fabulous. That RCM slot is made for him.

Got a feeling hes gonna have a big part to play against Arsenal in two weeks time
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5390 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:51:21 pm
He's been better than Jones and Gravenberch this season and deserves more starts.


overall a fair statement, Gravenberch is showing flashes of what he can do, and only here a while, but certainly more than Jones, I agree.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 12:12:53 am »
He said this last month and to be honest with his skill and this mindset he can make things happen for a long time to come.

Quote
Im loving every minute. When you step on the pitch you need to do your job, but when I come off it Im still the happiest kid in the world playing for Liverpool.

Its a win-win. Doing what I love, playing football, I cant wish for anything different.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Harvey is all of us

Go 'ed lad, win every fucking trophy there is with the Reds. You've got plenty of time
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 