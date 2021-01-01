we were talking before this game about Elliot's quality knack of coming into games without needing any time to warm up. well today he showed that better than ever. made 100% of his passes. helped throttle palace with controlled possession, that moved their block around, helped overload in front of their left side.
but one thing that's sort of gone unnoticed in all the coverage of the Ayew red card is that it was a minute after Elliot came on, and Elliot's touch from a tough VVD clearance was absolutely insane. truly incredible technically. it's also possible that was his first touch after coming on, i'm not sure, but that'd make it even more wild.