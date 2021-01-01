Because we've not be that great starting the last few games so maybe time to try the player who's making a positive difference from the start?



I don't think Elliot suits starting in the league yet. He struggles when teams come flying out trying to harass us and force errors, which a lot of teams seem to do before tailing off after an hour or so. He doesn't quite have the strength/balance to battle with big physical players, and he's extremely reliant on his left foot which often results in him taking just a bit too long to play the pass in a lot of situations.Sub appearances suit him right now as teams are tired by the time he comes on and so he gets room to operate in. I think developing his right foot a bit is the next big step he needs to take. It'll take time but he's young and has a role he's happy with so I think he and we can be patient.