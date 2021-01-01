Great performance last night for Elliot. Really took the game to them, especially early on - they really couldn't get a handle on him for the first half an hour and by then we were 2 up and could have been more.
Aside from his football contributions, always love to see his trademark end to a game make another appearance. After a hard graft 90 minutes, he somehow pops up at the end of the game sprinting like a maniac (usually faster than the fresh subs) putting the other side under pressure. He's a phenomenal endurance athlete