Not sure if I agree with all this.



Rooney scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for England during Sturridges peak years of 13-15. Why would you drop an established player with that type of scoring record?



Fowler was immensely talented but wasnt in Shearers class as a centre forward. He wasnt in Sheringhams class as a link player. He was a big part player for England due to strength of other options.





I dont listen to loads of football media outside of games. However what I hear during games I always find pundits are hugely complimentary towards Trent. I think he gets a lot of credit in the media for his technical abilities. Certain pundits (Neville) have a fascination about his supposed defensive weaknesses but Im not sure i see it as widespread against others. Reece James is an exceptional talent at right back but in a more traditional way than Trent. As a talent and from a technical perspective Trent is head and shoulders ahead. But in certain systems Id say a Reece James type right back would be more suitable.



Fowler and Gerrard were particularly unlucky. Fowler was a phenomenon in the mid 90s but missed out in Euro 96 because Shearer was a world class striker in his prime. By the time of the next World Cup Fowler had had a really bad injury and it was Owen that took his chance and became England's main forward for the next 5-10 years until Rooney took over. Gerrard was world class but was always hampered by having Lampard and Beckham in his space.The problem with Trent is you get dinosaurs like Carragher spouting off who never crossed the halfway line as a full back and defended his penalty area all his career and Neville who always played in a flat back four and was primarily a defensive minded RB. They still think it's 2001. If you put them as a RB in our system now they'd be badly exposed.