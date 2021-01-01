« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 am »
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:08:34 am
Not sure if I agree with all this.

Rooney scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for England during Sturridges peak years of 13-15. Why would you drop an established player with that type of scoring record?

Fowler was immensely talented but wasnt in Shearers class as a centre forward. He wasnt in Sheringhams class as a link player. He was a big part player for England due to strength of other options.


I dont listen to loads of football media outside of games. However what I hear during games I always find pundits are hugely complimentary towards Trent. I think he gets a lot of credit in the media for his technical abilities. Certain pundits (Neville) have a fascination about his supposed defensive weaknesses  but Im not sure i see it as widespread against others. Reece James is an exceptional talent at right back but in a more traditional way than Trent. As a talent and from a technical perspective Trent is head and shoulders ahead. But in certain systems Id say a Reece James type right back would be more suitable.

Fowler and Gerrard were particularly unlucky. Fowler was a phenomenon in the mid 90s but missed out in Euro 96 because Shearer was a world class striker in his prime. By the time of the next World Cup Fowler had had a really bad injury and it was Owen that took his chance and became England's main forward for the next 5-10 years until Rooney took over. Gerrard was world class but was always hampered by having Lampard and Beckham in his space.

The problem with Trent is you get dinosaurs like Carragher spouting off who never crossed the halfway line as a full back and defended his penalty area all his career and Neville who always played in a flat back four and was primarily a defensive minded RB. They still think it's 2001. If you put them as a RB in our system now they'd be badly exposed.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 11:19:35 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:08:34 am
Not sure if I agree with all this.

Rooney scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for England during Sturridges peak years of 13-15. Why would you drop an established player with that type of scoring record?

Fowler was immensely talented but wasnt in Shearers class as a centre forward. He wasnt in Sheringhams class as a link player. He was a big part player for England due to strength of other options.


I dont listen to loads of football media outside of games. However what I hear during games I always find pundits are hugely complimentary towards Trent. I think he gets a lot of credit in the media for his technical abilities. Certain pundits (Neville) have a fascination about his supposed defensive weaknesses  but Im not sure i see it as widespread against others. Reece James is an exceptional talent at right back but in a more traditional way than Trent. As a talent and from a technical perspective Trent is head and shoulders ahead. But in certain systems Id say a Reece James type right back would be more suitable.

Agreed and Reece James is definitely better than Trent defensively, not even in question, but at the same token Trent is far ahead technically and as a ball player.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 am »
Great performance last night for Elliot. Really took the game to them, especially early on - they really couldn't get a handle on him for the first half an hour and by then we were 2 up and could have been more.

Aside from his football contributions, always love to see his trademark end to a game make another appearance. After a hard graft 90 minutes, he somehow pops up at the end of the game sprinting like a maniac (usually faster than the fresh subs) putting the other side under pressure. He's a phenomenal endurance athlete
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:19:35 am
Agreed and Reece James is definitely better than Trent defensively, not even in question


No one cares man, this is Harvey's thread, the Chelsea wankfest can go elsewhere.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 11:30:22 am »
I really enjoyed seeing him out muscle their player out wide, big improvements in that part of his game.

Hate him but I really see Harvey turning into a B.Silva type midfielder.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 12:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:30:22 am
I really enjoyed seeing him out muscle their player out wide, big improvements in that part of his game.

Hate him but I really see Harvey turning into a B.Silva type midfielder.

That should be Elliotts aim.

Silva is a player we can all easily dislike. On the other hand hes easily on of the best multi functional midfield-front 3 players of the last decade. Small in stature but effective off the ball and great on it. Elliott had all the technical attributes and work ethic to emulate this.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 12:49:11 pm »
Slowly they all come crawling aboard the band wagon ..

Another bad night for the hes not a midfielder brigade
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm »
i'm happy for Elliott. he excelled in a midfield role yesterday.

I still don't think it's enough to bump him up in the pecking order, but he is doing great in the role he has found himself this season: high energy sub in big games and starter in the cup, europa games.  He's getting a lot of time on the pitch and is an important part of the team.

I think he's probably pretty happy with that himself.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 02:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:47:25 am
I do wonder if his FA ban, earlier in his career, may hinder him getting into England squad. Given the nature of the ban would there be any reservation about bringing him into a settled England squad.
no way is that a factor.  jeez.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
Great performance last night for Elliot. Really took the game to them, especially early on - they really couldn't get a handle on him for the first half an hour and by then we were 2 up and could have been more.

Aside from his football contributions, always love to see his trademark end to a game make another appearance. After a hard graft 90 minutes, he somehow pops up at the end of the game sprinting like a maniac (usually faster than the fresh subs) putting the other side under pressure. He's a phenomenal endurance athlete
agree completely.  he is a superb and vital member of our squad.

an yep - he just never seems to get tired in a game no matter how many yards he's put in.  love the lad.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:22:57 am
No one cares man, this is Harvey's thread, the Chelsea wankfest can go elsewhere.

Dont take this wrong but you have a weird obsession responding to anyone who is slightly complimentary to an opposition player.

Its odd and we surely are sensible enough to be able to appraise other players and compare to our own. There was nothing in the Trent/Reece posts that warranted your response IMO.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:07:52 pm
no way is that a factor.  jeez.

What about Kane?

Would you be happy if you were him?

Its potentially not a factor and its ability of others that means Elliott is in under 21s.

But he cant have made himself popular with the England captain.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 02:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:39:56 pm
Dont take this wrong but you have a weird obsession responding to anyone who is slightly complimentary to an opposition player.

Its odd and we surely are sensible enough to be able to appraise other players and compare to our own. There was nothing in the Trent/Reece posts that warranted your response IMO.

Nah what is odd is Liverpool supporters who have more posts praising other teams players than their own.

Why do we need to be "sensible enough" to log on and praise Reece James to hammer Trent? It's fucking weird and even weirder in a Harvey Elliott thread. I don't wanna be the great, "sensible" unbiased fan who logs on every day to wank over Rodri, Reece James and co then claim how cool and unbiased I am, soz.

Not to mention that "it's not even in question that James is better defensively than Trent" is utter bollocks anyway though no surprise you don't agree.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm »
Reece James is an average at best defender, but for whatever reason his defensive mistakes never get media coverage ala Trent's
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 03:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm
What about Kane?

Would you be happy if you were him?

Its potentially not a factor and its ability of others that means Elliott is in under 21s.

But he cant have made himself popular with the England captain.
LOL
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 03:57:31 pm »
Fuck Harry Kane



Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm »
Wish my deep completions were higher... married life is a challenge
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm
Reece James is an average at best defender, but for whatever reason his defensive mistakes never get media coverage ala Trent's

Plus Chelsea have always been a defensive minded side, at least relative to us and City. Trent does get left very exposed. Fabinho and Henderson both in their prime helped cover those areas a lot more but their legs had gone last season.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5298 on: Today at 12:27:02 am »
There is going to be a match when Elliott wears the armband
