Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 508547 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5240 on: November 10, 2023, 10:10:12 am »
MOM for me. What a fucking player he's going to be.

Love watching him play.
Offline tubby

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5241 on: November 10, 2023, 10:10:29 am »
Thought he did alright, one of the best out of a bad bunch, but I don't think it was an amazing performance by him.  But at least he cares, he was visibly frustrated by it all on more than one occasion.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5242 on: November 10, 2023, 10:17:25 am »
Really good on the ball at times but needs legs around him when we are asked to defend.
Offline newterp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5243 on: November 10, 2023, 12:10:45 pm »
I think he's a better sub than starter.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5244 on: November 10, 2023, 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 10, 2023, 12:10:45 pm
I think he's a better sub than starter.

That must be quite frustrating for him, then again he seems quite mature, and really who could complain playing regular football for your club at 20 years old. Off the bench this season he's been really good. Had this form came early last season he'd be the first midfielder on the team for me.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5245 on: November 10, 2023, 11:14:44 pm »
Deserves to start a home game with the a team  given how off it Szoboslai looks Sunday will do
Offline Schmidt

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5246 on: November 10, 2023, 11:23:30 pm »
MacAllister and Elliot in midfield against the Brentford grocks sounds like a wonderful idea.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5247 on: November 10, 2023, 11:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 10, 2023, 11:23:30 pm
MacAllister and Elliot in midfield against the Brentford grocks sounds like a wonderful idea.
Mac is suspended
Offline farawayred

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5248 on: November 11, 2023, 01:10:19 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 10, 2023, 11:37:12 pm
Mac is suspended
Still a wonderful idea though. ;)

That was a smart yellow which makes him available for Abu Dhabi.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5249 on: November 11, 2023, 01:31:53 am »
Never seen him not give his all anytime hes on the pitch plenty of hunger in this lad.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5250 on: November 13, 2023, 03:34:21 pm »
Yeah always gives his all, tries to drive the game instead of just pottering, as some tend to do at times. Really feels it and shows visibly in his reactions and demeanour that he wants to do better. All this while barely out of short trousers. Great future ahead for him.
Offline nellyp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5251 on: November 15, 2023, 11:08:48 pm »
Agree about the future, but I love him already. I have seen 2 games over the past couple of weeks where i have just wished other players were playing with the energy he has. Sometimes he may seem to be running around like a headless chicken, but I think that sometimes he is trying to make up for others. there is talk on here that he is not good enough for Liverpool. I think he will be, but we need to figure out where he fits in the team (very difficult at the moment). looking at his skill set, I don't think there is another 20 year old I would swap him for apart from Bellingham
Online duvva 💅

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5252 on: November 21, 2023, 10:39:34 pm »
Hes bloody good isnt he. Hopefully he can keep on improving. I think hell make it here and be a first team regular eventually.

May have to be patient for a bit longer but hes got so much talent
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5253 on: November 22, 2023, 12:16:53 am »
It's all going into his development. He'll be improving every game. At his age many top players are still playing for low profile teams, stretching themselves and learning their trade. He's already good enough for the top level and will just get better and better
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5254 on: November 22, 2023, 06:52:11 am »
Just seen his performance, what a player. All while being booed by his own fans too

Get the lad on freekicks
Offline Zlen

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5255 on: November 22, 2023, 07:02:37 am »
Booed by his own fans?
The fuck did he do to these idiots?
Offline tubby

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5256 on: November 22, 2023, 09:27:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on November 22, 2023, 07:02:37 am
Booed by his own fans?
The fuck did he do to these idiots?

It was at Goodison.
Offline Zlen

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5257 on: November 22, 2023, 10:19:05 am »
Ah ok, then it wasn't anything to do with him.
It's just an involuntary reaction - they see or visit a stadium - they boo.
It's called conditioning.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5258 on: November 22, 2023, 03:23:46 pm »
Really good talent.

Would be ideal for him if we played 4-4-2 sometimes, he could be great as the right-sided mid.
With Joe Gomez behind him.
Offline newterp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5259 on: November 22, 2023, 03:52:06 pm »
nice little dragonball z celebration
Offline Angelius

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 12:28:36 am »
Thought he was really good night.

Was incisive and aggressive - capable of finding a sharp pass but also being a threat on goal. His defensive work is very underrated too. I always worry when he replaces Salah in the front three because of his lack of pace but that didn't show at all tonight.
Offline newterp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:28:36 am
Thought he was really good night.

Was incisive and aggressive - capable of finding a sharp pass but also being a threat on goal. His defensive work is very underrated too. I always worry when he replaces Salah in the front three because of his lack of pace but that didn't show at all tonight.

True. But the competition also allowed for any pace issues to be ignored.

He was good regardless.
Online kavah

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5262 on: Today at 01:28:29 am »
Doesn't half find Mo well - always looking for him
