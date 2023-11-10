Agree about the future, but I love him already. I have seen 2 games over the past couple of weeks where i have just wished other players were playing with the energy he has. Sometimes he may seem to be running around like a headless chicken, but I think that sometimes he is trying to make up for others. there is talk on here that he is not good enough for Liverpool. I think he will be, but we need to figure out where he fits in the team (very difficult at the moment). looking at his skill set, I don't think there is another 20 year old I would swap him for apart from Bellingham