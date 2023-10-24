« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 499411 times)

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5200 on: October 24, 2023, 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 24, 2023, 03:11:12 pm
You got off lightly.

This was his last post. ;D

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5201 on: October 24, 2023, 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2023, 01:49:39 pm
yep and he should benefit from not being started as often like last season.  that's a lot of pressure for a player his age.

Agreed. He can have a big impact coming on when we either need to really push hard or else the game is done and dusted. Not that many players pin down starting positions in our squad and our subs are arguably as important as some of our starters.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,135
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5202 on: October 25, 2023, 10:46:57 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 24, 2023, 09:16:11 am
Posts like this always out the biggest whoppers on the forum. Not the biggest fan of a lad who has only just turned 20 and has shown his ability for the last 2 years here plus a year at Blackburn on loan  :butt

I imagine you were never the biggest fan of Jones as well

There isn't another 20 year old in the PL who has the talent Elliott has. If there was, this place would be crying about us not having a player like that or begging to go out and sign him on a daily basis in the transfer forum
This is quite a response to someone who has the good grace to admit they have/had doubts about a player against their better judgment, mate- in what is actually a generally positive post, all-round.
I think such a response should be aimed at actual whoppers - whoppery to players, fellow posters or just generally willfully ignorant people.
« Last Edit: October 25, 2023, 02:06:54 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5203 on: October 27, 2023, 10:06:06 am »
Couldn't watch the game last night, did he play right forward?  How did he get on there?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5204 on: October 27, 2023, 10:13:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 27, 2023, 10:06:06 am
Couldn't watch the game last night, did he play right forward?  How did he get on there?

Hes no Mo Salah but who is, was more effective when he came central around 65mins. Certainly not poor though.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,158
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5205 on: October 27, 2023, 10:13:01 am »
Played right forward and moved into midfield during the second half.

Dont feel like he was brilliant or had a huge impact on the game but he was as industrious and busy as ever from first to last whistle. Proper grafter.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,586
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 09:24:54 am »


;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 09:26:14 am »
Am I reading this right, people are allowed on the road with just 4 hours of driving under their belt?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:14 am
Am I reading this right, people are allowed on the road with just 4 hours of driving under their belt?

Yep and someone as wealthy as Harvey can do it in any number of high powered supercars 🤷
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Id of thought that Just because he did a 4 hour crash course doesnt mean he hadn't driven before that.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:45:56 am
Id of thought that Just because he did a 4 hour crash course doesnt mean he hadn't driven before that.

That's a fair point, might've been learning on his own and then took the course to teach him how to pass the test.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 11:00:48 am »
You're not all that dim are you?

He'd have done lessons prior to the test and then done a 4 hour crash course beforehand which will help him pass. I'd imagine driving round potential routes and doing manoeuvres. I had a 2 hour lesson the morning of my test after doing lessons for 4 weeks beforehand
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 11:19:17 am »
Always amazes me how some people don't want to drive as soon as they hit 17. All the more baffling when it's a professional footballer!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 12:13:35 pm »
Must be a right div if it took him 4 hours to learn how to crash
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:14 am
Am I reading this right, people are allowed on the road with just 4 hours of driving under their belt?
it's the "crash course" bit that scares me.  :)
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,126
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 05:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:24:54 am


;D

He looks like a happy trainee plumber
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm »
You'll know his motor in the carpark; the Lambo with the P plates
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm »
Being able to turn in tight spaces nowadays
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 