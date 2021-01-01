I've been critical of him last season (well, not so much him but the fact that he was picked week in week out despite the shape suffering from his inclusion) and wasn't delighted that he got handed the start vs Brighton.



But even I have to say that he's been really good off the bench this campaign so fair play to him. Seems like a player who's really focused on the game when watching from the bench, and seems to know what we need to do to improve it when he comes on. Also adds a lot of energy and desire against tiring legs.



Still think he should only be starting in Europa League and against bottom half teams at home, but a very good squad option now. Still wonder where his best position is and whether he has the physical traits to be a first pick midfielder for us, but credit to the guy for mostly taking the chances he's been given this season.