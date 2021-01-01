« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

DangerScouse

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm
Could have won motm!
SamLad

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 03:32:30 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:44:39 pm
His quick distribution is really what we needed off the bench. The pass to Nunez to kick off the 2nd goal was great.

He's looking a great option off the bench to speed up the midfield. He just loves playing with Salah as well.
that was MacA

oops beaten to it.
Chakan

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 03:33:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:32:30 pm
that was MacA

So i've been told :)
SamLad

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 03:33:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:33:03 pm
So i've been told :)
:)

10 Hail Mary's for you.
lgvkarlos

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm
He was really good again today.
Ghost Town

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5165 on: Yesterday at 05:46:36 pm
Just a great player. Busy and creative and positive and skillful.

A joy to watch him play and develop
Logged
Asam

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5166 on: Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm

He looks better when hes playing against tiring teams, his main attribute is his game intelligence and decision making, great quality on the ball, will continue to improve and become a top player, just needs more dynamism and body strength
SamLad

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5167 on: Yesterday at 05:56:18 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
He looks better when hes playing against tiring teams, his main attribute is his game intelligence and decision making, great quality on the ball, will continue to improve and become a top player, just needs more dynamism and body strength
more dynanism?  the lad never stops.
b_joseph

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5168 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm
Something to be said about a player, who thrives when joining a game already in progress.

Very smart and clearly paying attention from the bench and not just sat there waiting for his name to be called. His development wont be easy but it will be worth it
masher

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5169 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm
As I said earlier, he is becoming the ultimate impact player. Not bad for a 20 year old.
Zlen

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 08:42:01 pm
That was a sweet shot today. Would be some celebration if certain pair of arms was just a bit shorter.
Bincey

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:29:09 pm
As I said earlier, he is becoming the ultimate impact player. Not bad for a 20 year old.

This is it, the lad's still only 20. So much more to come as well.
Raid

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
That performance was superb. Changed the pace of the game completely.

For anyone who studies the underlying metrics, Harvey scores high in what youd want in that RCM role. For those who are happy with their naked eye, his impact this season when hes had his chances illustrates that.

Hes a quality football player. Weve got a real top class talent on our hands here
decosabute

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5173 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
I've been critical of him last season (well, not so much him but the fact that he was picked week in week out despite the shape suffering from his inclusion) and wasn't delighted that he got handed the start vs Brighton.

But even I have to say that he's been really good off the bench this campaign so fair play to him. Seems like a player who's really focused on the game when watching from the bench, and seems to know what we need to do to improve it when he comes on. Also adds a lot of energy and desire against tiring legs.

Still think he should only be starting in Europa League and against bottom half teams at home, but a very good squad option now. Still wonder where his best position is and whether he has the physical traits to be a first pick midfielder for us, but credit to the guy for mostly taking the chances he's been given this season.
SamLad

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5174 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
I've been critical of him last season (well, not so much him but the fact that he was picked week in week out despite the shape suffering from his inclusion) and wasn't delighted that he got handed the start vs Brighton.

But even I have to say that he's been really good off the bench this campaign so fair play to him. Seems like a player who's really focused on the game when watching from the bench, and seems to know what we need to do to improve it when he comes on. Also adds a lot of energy and desire against tiring legs.

Still think he should only be starting in Europa League and against bottom half teams at home, but a very good squad option now. Still wonder where his best position is and whether he has the physical traits to be a first pick midfielder for us, but credit to the guy for mostly taking the chances he's been given this season.
looking forward to him starting on Thursday.
Sinyoro

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5175 on: Today at 12:23:04 am
Top, top talent- oozing class and confidence.

We are going to enjoy the ride with this young player
harryc

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5176 on: Today at 12:35:02 am
Super Sub
