Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5160 on: Today at 03:04:43 pm
Could have won motm!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5161 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:44:39 pm
His quick distribution is really what we needed off the bench. The pass to Nunez to kick off the 2nd goal was great.

He's looking a great option off the bench to speed up the midfield. He just loves playing with Salah as well.
that was MacA

oops beaten to it.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5162 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:32:30 pm
that was MacA

So i've been told :)
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5163 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:33:03 pm
So i've been told :)
:)

10 Hail Mary's for you.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5164 on: Today at 05:20:59 pm
He was really good again today.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5165 on: Today at 05:46:36 pm
Just a great player. Busy and creative and positive and skillful.

A joy to watch him play and develop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5166 on: Today at 05:48:41 pm

He looks better when hes playing against tiring teams, his main attribute is his game intelligence and decision making, great quality on the ball, will continue to improve and become a top player, just needs more dynamism and body strength
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5167 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:48:41 pm
He looks better when hes playing against tiring teams, his main attribute is his game intelligence and decision making, great quality on the ball, will continue to improve and become a top player, just needs more dynamism and body strength
more dynanism?  the lad never stops.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5168 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm
Something to be said about a player, who thrives when joining a game already in progress.

Very smart and clearly paying attention from the bench and not just sat there waiting for his name to be called. His development wont be easy but it will be worth it
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5169 on: Today at 08:29:09 pm
As I said earlier, he is becoming the ultimate impact player. Not bad for a 20 year old.
