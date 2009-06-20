Loving the Elliott love. He's Harvey Elliott not someone else. He has his own attributes and characteristics that he needs to be judged by, and though comparisions with different players are inevitable, they shouldn't be taken too far. The final analysis should be 'Is Harvey Elliott and the Elliottness he brings good for us?'; not 'But, but, but he's not as X as Tom, as Y as Dick, as Z as Harry or the same as Uncle Tom Cobley and all'
And he's so young; a few more years of development and he could be Untouchable in his Elliott-ness
(Ahem, thought that one was rather good, no?
)