Jack Iím interested in your view on Elliot given youíre so positive about him. I get the analytics argument and Iím with you when weíre talking about on the ball work and also off the ball front foot pressing but given how much weíve struggled for well over a year now in transition, and the negative impact of declining/ lack of athleticism in midfield (particularly when you compare it to peak Gini, Henderson and Fabinho), donít you think Elliotís current athleticism is a real issue? I suspect his duel win % numbers are poor (anltjoigh I hope my eyes have been deceiving me and Iím wrong on this) and he really struggles when heís got to get back in. We used to get men back behind the ball so incredibly quickly on the rare occasions we were transitioned on but Elliot just canít do that.



My opinion is that I genuinely don't know how much of a ceiling the physical side puts on him ... but I think the things you're worried about don't seem super relevant to me if he's playing in a possession based side as the most advanced midfielder - how much do Silva and Oodegard do the things you've citedHe's obviously never going to be a Henderson type right midfielder off the ball but I don't see any reason he cant be better defensively than those 2 and other similar players (he might already be) a couple of years from now, he's going to be stronger and has got an appetite to do itUltimately he's a ball progressing machine in the toughest league in the world at 20 (20!!!!) .... I don't know what level he'll get to but as an AM I'd rather back that in someones future than whether he can put his foot in.