Jack Im interested in your view on Elliot given youre so positive about him. I get the analytics argument and Im with you when were talking about on the ball work and also off the ball front foot pressing but given how much weve struggled for well over a year now in transition, and the negative impact of declining/ lack of athleticism in midfield (particularly when you compare it to peak Gini, Henderson and Fabinho), dont you think Elliots current athleticism is a real issue? I suspect his duel win % numbers are poor (anltjoigh I hope my eyes have been deceiving me and Im wrong on this) and he really struggles when hes got to get back in. We used to get men back behind the ball so incredibly quickly on the rare occasions we were transitioned on but Elliot just cant do that.



My opinion is that I genuinely don't know how much of a ceiling the physical side puts on him ... but I think the things you're worried about don't seem super relevant to me if he's playing in a possession based side as the most advanced midfielder - how much do Silva and Oodegard do the things you've citedHe's obviously never going to be a Henderson type right midfielder off the ball but I don't see any reason he cant be better defensively than those 2 and other similar players (he might already be) a couple of years from now, he's going to be stronger and has got an appetite to do itUltimately he's a ball progressing machine in the toughest league in the world at 20 (20!!!!) .... I don't know what level he'll get to but as an AM I'd rather back that in someones future than whether he can put his foot in.