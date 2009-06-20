« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 489421 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,062
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:35 am
Jack Im interested in your view on Elliot given youre so positive about him. I get the analytics argument and Im with you when were talking about on the ball work and also off the ball front foot pressing but given how much weve struggled for well over a year now in transition, and the negative impact of declining/ lack of athleticism in midfield (particularly when you compare it to peak Gini, Henderson and Fabinho), dont you think Elliots current athleticism is a real issue? I suspect his duel win % numbers are poor (anltjoigh I hope my eyes have been deceiving me and Im wrong on this) and he really struggles when hes got to get back in. We used to get men back behind the ball so incredibly quickly on the rare occasions we were transitioned on but Elliot just cant do that.

My opinion is that I genuinely don't know how much of a ceiling the physical side puts on him ... but I think the things you're worried about don't seem super relevant to me if he's playing in a possession based side as the most advanced midfielder - how much do Silva and Oodegard do the things you've cited
He's obviously never going to be a Henderson type right midfielder off the ball but I don't see any reason he cant be better defensively than those 2 and other similar players (he might already be) a couple of years from now, he's going to be stronger and has got an appetite to do it

Ultimately he's a ball progressing machine in the toughest league in the world at 20 (20!!!!) .... I don't know what level he'll get to but as an AM I'd rather back that in someones future than whether he can put his foot in.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:27 pm
My opinion is that I genuinely don't know how much of a ceiling the physical side puts on him ... but I think the things you're worried about don't seem super relevant to me if he's playing in a possession based side as the most advanced midfielder - how much do Silva and Oodegard do the things you've cited
He's obviously never going to be a Henderson type right midfielder off the ball but I don't see any reason he cant be better defensively than those 2 and other similar players (he might already be) a couple of years from now, he's going to be stronger and has got an appetite to do it

Ultimately he's a ball progressing machine in the toughest league in the world at 20 (20!!!!) .... I don't know what level he'll get to but as an AM I'd rather back that in someones future than whether he can put his foot in.

Good stuff thanks, very helpful.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,062
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:36:03 pm
Good stuff thanks, very helpful.

the big question is does he get enough game time this season for his development given we've signed the Terminator in his position (obv this is an Elliot problem not an LFC problem - we've got an embarrassment of 8 riches)
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:15:27 pm
My opinion is that I genuinely don't know how much of a ceiling the physical side puts on him ... but I think the things you're worried about don't seem super relevant to me if he's playing in a possession based side as the most advanced midfielder - how much do Silva and Oodegard do the things you've cited
He's obviously never going to be a Henderson type right midfielder off the ball but I don't see any reason he cant be better defensively than those 2 and other similar players (he might already be) a couple of years from now, he's going to be stronger and has got an appetite to do it

Ultimately he's a ball progressing machine in the toughest league in the world at 20 (20!!!!) .... I don't know what level he'll get to but as an AM I'd rather back that in someones future than whether he can put his foot in.
Eliott is young still at 20.
But he doesnt look like someone who like Odegaard can score 10-5 goals a season or go past a man like Silva can.
Those are 2 traits where is well off that level his dribbling is just ok
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,062
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 01:32:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:26:18 pm
Eliott is young still at 20.
But he doesnt look like someone who like Odegaard can score 10-5 goals a season or go past a man like Silva can.
Those are 2 traits where is well off that level his dribbling is just ok

Odegaard is a great comp for him in a lot of ways....    When Odegaard was 20 he was playing decently well and scoring 4 goals in 31 games for Real Sociedad

Hes better at the same age and Odegaard peaked over 3 years later - doesnt mean Harvey will (he could end up worse or better) but it does mean if youre looking at him now and saying he wont be that level theres more than a decent chance youre wrong
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:18 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,158
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 02:59:34 pm »
Before his injury, he was dynamic in attack.  Audaciously shifty, with quick shots from everywhere that caught everyone by surprise.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 03:05:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:32:11 pm
Odegaard is a great comp for him in a lot of ways....    When Odegaard was 20 he was playing decently well and scoring 4 goals in 31 games for Real Sociedad

Hes better at the same age and Odegaard peaked over 3 years later - doesnt mean Harvey will (he could end up worse or better) but it does mean if youre looking at him now and saying he wont be that level theres more than a decent chance youre wrong

Elliott can draw likeness from Odegaard. Neither are very fast, maybe Odegaard is slightly faster in acceleration than Elliott. But both excel in other areas. The problem for Elliott is the competition for the more advanced midfield role he's now got Dom, Ryan, Curtis and Mac Allister in my mind maybe ahead of him and all who are young players. Now problem is the wrong word, it's common to have that competition at top clubs. But his slowness is definitely more apparent when we've bought some younger and quicker players compared to last season :D
But lets see how he progresses in the coming years, exciting player, but can't bet on his long term career being at Liverpool as a starter in 3-5 years time. But he does offer lots of interesting abilities.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:26:18 pm
Eliott is young still at 20.
But he doesnt look like someone who like Odegaard can score 10-5 goals a season or go past a man like Silva can.
Those are 2 traits where is well off that level his dribbling is just ok

He can score 10 goals a season, he should already have a few this season I can remember a couple occasions where his attempts have been cleared of the line, he gets into the right positions and has a surprisingly decent finish on his weaker foot as he has shown in the past.

Comparing him to Odegaard I think potentially he is a better final third passer also.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:32 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
Loving the Elliott love. He's Harvey Elliott not someone else. He has his own attributes and characteristics that he needs to be judged by, and though comparisions with different players are inevitable, they shouldn't be taken too far. The final analysis should be 'Is Harvey Elliott and the Elliottness he brings good for us?'; not 'But, but, but he's not as X as Tom, as Y as Dick, as Z as Harry or the same as Uncle Tom Cobley and all'

And he's so young; a few more years of development and he could be Untouchable in his Elliott-ness





(Ahem, thought that one was rather good, no? ;))
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 05:53:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:32:11 pm
Odegaard is a great comp for him in a lot of ways....    When Odegaard was 20 he was playing decently well and scoring 4 goals in 31 games for Real Sociedad

Hes better at the same age and Odegaard peaked over 3 years later - doesnt mean Harvey will (he could end up worse or better) but it does mean if youre looking at him now and saying he wont be that level theres more than a decent chance youre wrong

It depends on the platform we give him: Odegaard has Rice as the 6 being absolutely everywhere. We have no such option in our squad.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 07:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 05:53:08 pm
It depends on the platform we give him: Odegaard has Rice as the 6 being absolutely everywhere. We have no such option in our squad.

This is really the main issue, but judging him off his own merits he is already an elite young player and probably our best passer in the middle final third out of all our midfielders, does he have the all roundness of someone like Szoboszlai? No, but he excels in other areas, I would say Szoboszlai is probably the only one who excels in all spheres hence the comparisons to Gerrard, every other midfielder has a weakness in whatever area, the problem with Harvey is his weakness is athletically but you surround him around the right type of players and you can alleviate that and focus on what he is good at.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 