I don't think anyone ever said Curtis was lacking physically? It was more about keeping hold of the ball too long, decision making, that sort of thing. He came into the team as a 6 footer and while he's not a speed merchant, he's not slow at all. He's a very physical player.



There are plenty of great midfielders that are of Harvey's stature. My point was players learn to use their body better as they get more experience and generally build more core strength. This is what Curtis went through as well. Of course he moves the ball better now but he also makes about twice as many tackles as he did a couple of years ago, the second part has nothing do with gaining some physical superpower and more to do with getting better at anticipating errors and putting the foot in to win the ball.You go a year back and there are many posters(I won't name names) that were arguing that Curtis was Nottingham Forest's quality player and not fit to put on a Liverpool shirt.Players like Modric and Thiago are no more physically gifted than Harvey but they make good decisions with the ball and hardly ever lose it, and they work efficiently to win it back. These are skills you can learn.Harvey has incredible vision and technical ability, once he puts it together, he has the potential to be a phenomenal player.