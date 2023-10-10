Unfortunately, as it currently stands, Elliot would be ranked at the bottom of our midfielders:



Szoboszlai

MacAllister

Thiago (when he's cryogenically unfrozen)

Gravenberch

Jones

Endo

Elliot



And to be honest, at his age, it's not surprising that is where he is ranked. However, more importantly, I don't think he will ever fit as a midfielder in a Klopp team. His lack of physical traits (speed/strength) are what will probably prevent him from being a long-term member of our team unless he develops world-class abilities like we used to see with Alonso who could dictate a game from a small area and spin away from any challenge. I can definitely see him having a nice career in the Premier League, but likely not at one of the top teams. For me, replacing Thiago and Elliot over the next few years will help solidify our midfield as one of the best in the world, especially when it comes to depth.