Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5080 on: Today at 09:19:07 am
It's his speed and strength for me.  There are other players the same size who are speedsters and there are other players the same size who have more strength on the ball.  His physical struggles are when players roll him, he can't stay with them because he's not quick enough and he can't muscle his way back onto the ball.

He does look a lot quicker when he's actually on the ball himself.  His speed with the ball at his feet is good, he's nimble and can skip away from trouble with sharp turns, but as soon as it's a physical battle, he's nearly always on the losing end.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5081 on: Today at 10:04:10 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:14:43 am
Agreed, I think he can run for days but it's the lack of speed, it could be because he's quite small. Some players are just slow but hopefully Elliot can improve other aspects of his game where speed won't matter.
speed matters far more now in the modern game. But Bernado Silva is similar can cover 12km a game & he isnt quick.
Have to see if Eliott can develop some more strength & speed because atm he isnt really good enough to start agaonstthe the top 6 especially away from home.
But he is only 20
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5082 on: Today at 10:08:59 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:04:10 am
speed matters far more now in the modern game. But Bernado Silva is similar can cover 12km a game & he isnt quick.
Have to see if Eliott can develop some more strength & speed because atm he isnt really good enough to start agaonstthe the top 6 especially away from home.
But he is only 20

Bernado Silva is a lot more physical than Elliott currently.  He's stronger and quicker and has a real engine on him.  He might be slight but he's a very physically capable player.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5083 on: Today at 10:22:30 am
Players like Bernado Silva are not sprinters, its all about the first 5 yards. Coutinho was similar. Combined with amazing close control, they are as slippery as eels. Harvey ain't that.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5084 on: Today at 10:44:46 am
He's no more slight than Bernado Silva or Xavi were at the same age, and he's shown he can get stuck in. That extra physicality will come with time. He isn't that slow either, you'd think he was 35-year old Ferenc Puskas the way some people talk about him.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5085 on: Today at 11:13:37 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:44:46 am
He isn't that slow either, you'd think he was 35-year old Ferenc Puskas the way some people talk about him.

I think he's probably the slowest player in our first team squad.  You could argue Mac Allister maybe, but everyone else is easily quicker than him.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5086 on: Today at 11:51:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:13:37 am
I think he's probably the slowest player in our first team squad.  You could argue Mac Allister maybe, but everyone else is easily quicker than him.


Mac Allister covers ground a lot quicker than Elliot. It's just one of them things.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5087 on: Today at 11:54:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:13:37 am
I think he's probably the slowest player in our first team squad.  You could argue Mac Allister maybe, but everyone else is easily quicker than him.

I have no idea if this is true but the question is what effect does it have?
Hes putting up outstanding numbers at 20 which is really rare so when I read these threads or listen to podcasts I always feel like people are pointing out his physical limitations without translating it into concrete negatives on the pitch other than that time vs west ham he lost the ball in a challenge or whatever

Hes one of the better on ball attacking midfielders in the league at 20 with maybe 3 or 4 years more development to come
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5088 on: Today at 12:14:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:54:33 am
I have no idea if this is true but the question is what effect does it have?

He doesn't press as quickly as others in midfield, he doesn't get away from fullbacks quickly so can't play as a wide forward.  I do think that our formation switch with two advanced 8s has worked in his favour, he can affect the game much more in one of those positions than as a midfielder in our previous 433.

Elliott has a lot of qualities, he's great on the ball, he makes good decisions and has an eye for a pass.  He just isn't quick or strong and you can see that when opposition players run off the back of him or just bully him off the ball.

For me, he's a 10.  But that's a position that doesn't really exist in the modern game.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5089 on: Today at 12:19:58 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:14:56 pm
He doesn't press as quickly as others in midfield, he doesn't get away from fullbacks quickly so can't play as a wide forward.  I do think that our formation switch with two advanced 8s has worked in his favour, he can affect the game much more in one of those positions than as a midfielder in our previous 433.

Elliott has a lot of qualities, he's great on the ball, he makes good decisions and has an eye for a pass.  He just isn't quick or strong and you can see that when opposition players run off the back of him or just bully him off the ball.

For me, he's a 10.  But that's a position that doesn't really exist in the modern game.

I'll keep repeating it, name many other players at 20 of his stature who are starting week in week out in the Premiership. Yes he lacks athleticism and strength currently but it's something he can gain as he gets older.

This season he should fill that, to coin a rugby term, the finisher role. Coming on at 60mins with fresh legs and energy to close out a game or get us back in to one.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5090 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:14:56 pm
He doesn't press as quickly as others in midfield, he doesn't get away from fullbacks quickly so can't play as a wide forward.  I do think that our formation switch with two advanced 8s has worked in his favour, he can affect the game much more in one of those positions than as a midfielder in our previous 433.

Elliott has a lot of qualities, he's great on the ball, he makes good decisions and has an eye for a pass.  He just isn't quick or strong and you can see that when opposition players run off the back of him or just bully him off the ball.

For me, he's a 10.  But that's a position that doesn't really exist in the modern game.

His pressing numbers are outstanding though?  I get that he's not going to be as robust in a challenge compared to a 12 stone, 6 footer but I don't think that's going to be a huge problem for him.
I agree he's not a wide forward but then Klopp's played him as an 8 almost exclusively - I sort of know what you mean about him being a 10 but at the same time he's putting up fantastic numbers as an 8 so I'm not sure it stacks up

(fwiw the 10 thing is sort of changing or at least there's a move back to elite teams playing with an advanced midfielder who creates in the final third - Bellingham is currently wrecking worlds basically as a 10 and De Bruyne has had very limited defensive responsibility for a couple of years now, Oodegard similar)
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5091 on: Today at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:19:58 pm
I'll keep repeating it, name many other players at 20 of his stature who are starting week in week out in the Premiership.

Yeah exactly this - he's so so young
Not only do few start in the PL at this age, but even fewer for the top 4 teams and even fewer put up way above average numbers
https://fbref.com/en/players/b9e1436c/Harvey-Elliott

There's valud questions about his role in our team today when everyone's fit ... but whenever he plays relatively poorly the posts seem to be implying or saying 'he'll never make it as an AM for Liverpool' which seems way off
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5092 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:20:24 pm
His pressing numbers are outstanding though?

Our of curiosity, how does he compare to someone like Curtis?
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5093 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm
He presses a lot, but hes easy to shrug off the ball and once hes beaten he isnt going to catch up or muscle someone off the ball.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5094 on: Today at 03:16:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:59 am
Bernado Silva is a lot more physical than Elliott currently.  He's stronger and quicker and has a real engine on him.  He might be slight but he's a very physically capable player.

What a surprise that a man at the age of 29, in his peak physical years, is more physical, stronger and quicker than a 20 year old who is still quite a few years away from his peak years. 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5095 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:14:56 pm
He doesn't press as quickly as others in midfield, he doesn't get away from fullbacks quickly so can't play as a wide forward.  I do think that our formation switch with two advanced 8s has worked in his favour, he can affect the game much more in one of those positions than as a midfielder in our previous 433.

Elliott has a lot of qualities, he's great on the ball, he makes good decisions and has an eye for a pass.  He just isn't quick or strong and you can see that when opposition players run off the back of him or just bully him off the ball.

For me, he's a 10.  But that's a position that doesn't really exist in the modern game.

For me anyway, as a team that should be dominating the ball against almost every team we play, this is much more important than his physical traits, especially as a 20 year old. 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5096 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:16:19 pm
What a surprise that a man at the age of 29, in his peak physical years, is more physical, stronger and quicker than a 20 year old who is still quite a few years away from his peak years. 

I'm not sure that has anything to do with it.  Doak is 17 and would rinse Silva in a foot race and is arguably as strong physically already.  Some people just don't have the physique for it, and Elliott is one of them.

I doubt he'll get any quicker or stronger than he is now, but will probably get better at using his body to shield the ball and compensating for his lack of speed.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5097 on: Today at 04:55:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:30:45 pm
I'm not sure that has anything to do with it.  Doak is 17 and would rinse Silva in a foot race and is arguably as strong physically already.  Some people just don't have the physique for it, and Elliott is one of them.

I doubt he'll get any quicker or stronger than he is now, but will probably get better at using his body to shield the ball and compensating for his lack of speed.

I mean there is any better example of how players can develop their game with experience than Curtis Jones. Basically, everything being said about Elliott was being said about Jones a year ago and now he is an undisputed starter for us.

Honestly think Elliott is fast enough for a midfielder. He is not that weak either. Just needs to use his body better, anticipate second balls better and press more efficiently, these are all things he can learn with time.

At times, like Curtis when he was young, he pressures a lot when we don't have the ball but doesn't goes out and wins the ball
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5098 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:55:04 pm
I mean there is any better example of how players can develop their game with experience than Curtis Jones. Basically, everything being said about Elliott was being said about Jones a year ago and now he is an undisputed starter for us.

Honestly think Elliott is fast enough for a midfielder. He is not that weak either. Just needs to use his body better, anticipate second balls better and press more efficiently, these are all things he can learn with time.

At times, like Curtis when he was young, he pressures a lot when we don't have the ball but doesn't goes out and wins the ball

I don't think anyone ever said Curtis was lacking physically?  It was more about keeping hold of the ball too long, decision making, that sort of thing.  He came into the team as a 6 footer and while he's not a speed merchant, he's not slow at all.  He's a very physical player.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5099 on: Today at 05:34:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:30:45 pm
I'm not sure that has anything to do with it.  Doak is 17 and would rinse Silva in a foot race and is arguably as strong physically already.  Some people just don't have the physique for it, and Elliott is one of them.

I doubt he'll get any quicker or stronger than he is now, but will probably get better at using his body to shield the ball and compensating for his lack of speed.

Theres obviously no way well ever know but I would be absolutely shocked if Doak is as strong as Silva is now. 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5100 on: Today at 05:35:36 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:34:01 pm
Theres obviously no way well ever know but I would be absolutely shocked if Doak is as strong as Silva is now. 

I'd back him in a fight against Silva, put it that way.




In fact, I'd back Doak against pretty much any footballer.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5101 on: Today at 06:03:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:35:36 pm
I'd back him in a fight against Silva, put it that way.




In fact, I'd back Doak against pretty much any footballer.

one glare would make most of them back off. 

and by "glare" I mean his usual resting face  :)
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5102 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:03:41 pm
one glare would make most of them back off. 

and by "glare" I mean his usual resting face  :)

What's intimidating about this?
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5103 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:21:32 pm
What's intimidating about this?
a look that says "hey you - are you still fucking breathing or what?"
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5104 on: Today at 06:39:26 pm
Unfortunately, as it currently stands, Elliot would be ranked at the bottom of our midfielders:

Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Thiago (when he's cryogenically unfrozen)
Gravenberch
Jones
Endo
Elliot

And to be honest, at his age, it's not surprising that is where he is ranked.  However, more importantly, I don't think he will ever fit as a midfielder in a Klopp team.  His lack of physical traits (speed/strength) are what will probably prevent him from being a long-term member of our team unless he develops world-class abilities like we used to see with Alonso who could dictate a game from a small area and spin away from any challenge.  I can definitely see him having a nice career in the Premier League, but likely not at one of the top teams.  For me, replacing Thiago and Elliot over the next few years will help solidify our midfield as one of the best in the world, especially when it comes to depth.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5105 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm
Quote from: cipher on Today at 06:39:26 pm

However, more importantly, I don't think he will ever fit as a midfielder in a Klopp team.  His lack of physical traits (speed/strength) are what will probably prevent him from being a long-term member of our team unless he develops world-class abilities like we used to see with Alonso who could dictate a game from a small area and spin away from any challenge.  I can definitely see him having a nice career in the Premier League, but likely not at one of the top teams.  For me, replacing Thiago and Elliot over the next few years will help solidify our midfield as one of the best in the world, especially when it comes to depth.

He's literally been part of the 1st team set up and playing regularly for 2 years and considering the huge injury he sustained he's racked up lots of minutes which shows he has Klopps' trust.

Its a bizzare statement to say he won't be a long term member of the team, he already is.
