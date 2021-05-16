It seems only Frank Lampard can get credited for a "Frank Lampard" goal, unfortunately.

Love his commitment and determination. He's had phases where he's started a bunch of matches, phases where he's been active in a bunch of matches, and phases where he's not getting off the bench, yet you never hear him complain or sulk. Works hard and backs himself to make a difference when he plays, which over his last few matches, he's succeeded.



Deserves the praise that comes his way.

On another note, is a positive example for any other young English player that is considering their next move. The club have done well managing his growth as a player.