Played one outstanding round the corner pass in particular.
With the exception of the Bournemouth game every cameo he's made this season has been excellent
He's a bit unlucky the squad is so strong as he deserves starts but it's also obviously great for us we have players of this quality coming off the bench and he'll obviously start plenty as the season goes anyway including Thursday. Awesome celebration too.
See they've awarded Harvey's goal to a Wolves defender. How pathetic is that !
I've been one of his detractors in the past but his cameos this season have been excellent. I think his current role in the squad suits him, coming on when the opposition are tiring and less able to physically battle and taking full advantage of the space available.
He coming along nicely now, he looks physically stronger now.

Keeps this up hes going to be frighteningly good in 2-3 years time.
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:45:19 pm
See they've awarded Harvey's goal to a Wolves defender. How pathetic is that !
I thought the same but then saw the shot from behind him and it was going very wide.
His passing in tight spaces is so good. Excellent player, he putting everything together, in the perfect role right now. Very excited to see him as  a starter in the Europa league
I never got people slagging him off, he's an exceptional talent and is aggressive and determined to create. His pressing has come on leaps and bounds too since he joined. Not physical enough to play a deeper central role but he's a great playmaker/inside forward.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 02:58:48 pm
I thought the same but then saw the shot from behind him and it was going very wide.
Ah, ok - still a great hit  ;D
Hell have had some frighteningly good passing metrics in that cameo today.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:47:28 pm
I've been one of his detractors in the past but his cameos this season have been excellent. I think his current role in the squad suits him, coming on when the opposition are tiring and less able to physically battle and taking full advantage of the space available.

"I've been on of his detractors in the past"

...end there mate.
Who the fuck 'detracts' about a young lad, Red, clearly a massively talented footballer?

Harvey is going to be class.
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm
"I've been on of his detractors in the past"

...end there mate.
Who the fuck 'detracts' about a young lad, Red, clearly a massively talented footballer?

Harvey is going to be class.


Shitloads of them & at the time it was obvious that they hadn't been watching him whilst on loan.
Fast becoming the ultimate impact player, been really good in all the substitute appearances this season.
That celebration. :scarf
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm
"I've been on of his detractors in the past"

...end there mate.
Who the fuck 'detracts' about a young lad, Red, clearly a massively talented footballer?

Harvey is going to be class.

It's a forum mate, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of a player and how they're being deployed in our setup is pretty normal.
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 05:40:39 pm
That celebration. :scarf

Yes class that  ;D :scarf :scarf :scarf
He's turning into a very, very, very good player. Well in lad. It means something to him too which is always nice to see.
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 05:44:33 pm
Yes class that  ;D :scarf :scarf :scarf
As I said above, not long ago he was one of the fans in the stands and he hasn't forgotten it. He's one of us
You know you ll get a performance when he comes on
I missed the 2nd half but glad to hear he's put in another good cameo. I remember being so impressed with him in his first couple of seaons but then last season he looked miles below those levels. Hopefully the tough times of last season can be the making of him
Hes always been a very intelligent player with excellent technique, people were concerned him with his stature and athleticism, he seems to be a yard quicker now and much better at physically, he plays with energy and intensity and has the ability to play in tight spaces, great little footballer, mini David Silva in the making
It seems only Frank Lampard can get credited for a "Frank Lampard" goal, unfortunately.
Love his commitment and determination. He's had phases where he's started a bunch of matches, phases where he's been active in a bunch of matches, and phases where he's not getting off the bench, yet you never hear him complain or sulk. Works hard and backs himself to make a difference when he plays, which over his last few matches, he's succeeded.

Deserves the praise that comes his way.
On another note, is a positive example for any other young English player that is considering their next move. The club have done well managing his growth as a player.
Reckon he'd do the lines, mow the grass and put up and take down the nets all by himself if we let him.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:56 am
Reckon he'd do the lines, mow the grass and put up and take down the nets all by himself if we let him.

 ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:56 am
Reckon he'd do the lines, mow the grass and put up and take down the nets all by himself if we let him.

Fowler's got line duty, right? He can still mow the grass and take down the nets. :D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:44:56 am
Reckon he'd do the lines, mow the grass and put up and take down the nets all by himself if we let him.

Hes great, the attitude is brilliant and he is a bloody good player too.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm
Hes always been a very intelligent player with excellent technique, people were concerned him with his stature and athleticism, he seems to be a yard quicker now and much better at physically, he plays with energy and intensity and has the ability to play in tight spaces, great little footballer, mini David Silva in the making

Still developing his tactical understanding of the game, but agree in principle.

Hopefully more minutes coming up against LASK and some other Europa games.
