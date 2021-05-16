94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
See they've awarded Harvey's goal to a Wolves defender. How pathetic is that !
I thought the same but then saw the shot from behind him and it was going very wide.
I've been one of his detractors in the past but his cameos this season have been excellent. I think his current role in the squad suits him, coming on when the opposition are tiring and less able to physically battle and taking full advantage of the space available.
"I've been on of his detractors in the past"...end there mate.Who the fuck 'detracts' about a young lad, Red, clearly a massively talented footballer?Harvey is going to be class.
That celebration.
Yes class that
