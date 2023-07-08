Brilliant for Harvey, seemed to make an impact when used. Hell keep on improving and playing a big part in our future success
Have to say I think Harvey has had a really tidy pre season and looks like he has worked a lot on ball retention. Rarely gives the ball away, nice positive passing choices and looks really confident. Turning into a very good footballer.
Been on the weights, looks Shaqiri-esqueGood cameo from him.
He's added a bit of physicality to his game. Very happy with his performance. I would start game in the next game.
By the end of this season he'll be recognised as a top class 8 - so many lfc fans sleeping on how good he's going to be
As is Klopp judging by today's selection.
Klopp is the very last person who is sleeping on how good Harvey is and is going to be, given that he has persisted with playing him while dimwits were pissing their pants about it. If he doesn't play him in any game it'll be for some other reason
There 4/5 really good options for the 8/10 roles. Everybody going play a tons of minutes with 5 subs and 2 games a week. He might not be in the best XI but he a going be important
This guy looked a lot more dynamic than last season in his first 20 mins of the season. Impressive impact.
Is he a viable starting option in the midfield three do we think? Plenty of energy and a bit more physicality about him these days. Always been a clever player and seemed to link up well with anyone around him.
The one issue I had with his game last season was his pace or lack thereof. Does anyone else feel that he is a bit faster this season? Was a great little cameo on Sunday.
