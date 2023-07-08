« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 466343 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,768
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4880 on: July 8, 2023, 09:15:34 pm »
Brilliant for Harvey, seemed to make an impact when used. Hell keep on improving and playing a big part in our future success
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4881 on: July 8, 2023, 10:08:25 pm »
He's young enough to defend his title next time round too.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4882 on: July 8, 2023, 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  8, 2023, 09:15:34 pm
Brilliant for Harvey, seemed to make an impact when used. Hell keep on improving and playing a big part in our future success

He's going to be like a little tank.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,165
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4883 on: July 8, 2023, 10:59:19 pm »
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4884 on: August 7, 2023, 09:35:36 pm »
Have to say I think Harvey has had a really tidy pre season and looks like he has worked a lot on ball retention. Rarely gives the ball away, nice positive passing choices and looks really confident. Turning into a very good footballer.
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4885 on: August 7, 2023, 09:43:23 pm »
Think hes been more forward-thinking in possession in the game time hes had, when he gets on the ball  hes immediately on the front foot.

Love him, think hes an incredibly exciting player.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4886 on: August 7, 2023, 09:45:46 pm »
Excited for him this season. Should be getting 2k plus minutes. Lots of rotation in MF during the season. Also will be a sub of the bench if not starting a lot.
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4887 on: August 7, 2023, 09:48:55 pm »
Been on the weights, looks Shaqiri-esque

Good cameo from him.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,984
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4888 on: August 7, 2023, 09:53:54 pm »
He's just so much better as an 8 in this system.  Suits him more than the 433.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4889 on: August 7, 2023, 11:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on August  7, 2023, 09:35:36 pm
Have to say I think Harvey has had a really tidy pre season and looks like he has worked a lot on ball retention. Rarely gives the ball away, nice positive passing choices and looks really confident. Turning into a very good footballer.

He's been a very good footballer for years now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,426
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4890 on: August 8, 2023, 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on August  7, 2023, 09:48:55 pm
Been on the weights, looks Shaqiri-esque

Good cameo from him.

I was trying to think who it was he reminded me of and I've finally got it now in Shaqiri.

He was decent last night and the appearance against Bayern he was very good, strong pre-season considering the u21 championship win too. Interesting to see how many minutes he gets this coming season, but he's a great player to have around and still so young really. I assume it'll mainly be off the bench in the league but a starter in Europe/League Cup games. Have to remember how much Klopp loves him though so it wouldn't surprise me much to see starts in the league either.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 06:31:27 pm »
He's added a bit of physicality to his game. Very happy with his performance. I would start game in the next game.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,661
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 06:34:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:31:27 pm
He's added a bit of physicality to his game. Very happy with his performance. I would start game in the next game.

Gives us a lot more drive and bite now. Hopefully it's clicked for him, reminds me a bit of when Henderson improved after his first year or so when he wasn't strong enough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,984
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 06:34:32 pm »
Should've started ahead of Gakpo if Jones was carrying a knock.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 pm »
Should start. One of the front four should be benched.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm by wheresnemeth »
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,567
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm »
Great cameo.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,813
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm »
By the end of this season he'll be recognised as a top class 8 - so many lfc fans sleeping on how good he's going to be
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Until we have a 6 he should start on the right side of midfield.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
By the end of this season he'll be recognised as a top class 8 - so many lfc fans sleeping on how good he's going to be

As is Klopp judging by today's selection.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 pm »
Hes class. No idea why we played Gakpo in midfield ahead of him (or Jones) but hopefully we dont see that again.
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 06:51:43 pm »
Hes absolute quality.

Snapped into tackles and looked to progress us up the pitch every time he got on the ball. He and Jones have really matured as players over the last few months, theyre going to be hugely important for us going forward.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 06:52:00 pm »
Quality pressing when he came on.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
Great cameo today, full of drive, desire, fighting spirit and energy. You can see every minute in a red shirt means the world to him.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,530
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm »


cant believe some people on here dont rate him, hes one of the best midfielders in the league
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm
As is Klopp judging by today's selection.
Klopp is the very last person who is sleeping on how good Harvey is and is going to be, given that he has persisted with playing him while dimwits were pissing their pants about it.

If he doesn't play him in any game it'll be for some other reason
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:53:20 pm
Klopp is the very last person who is sleeping on how good Harvey is and is going to be, given that he has persisted with playing him while dimwits were pissing their pants about it.

If he doesn't play him in any game it'll be for some other reason
There 4/5 really good options for the 8/10 roles. Everybody going play a tons of minutes with 5 subs and 2 games a week. He might not be in the best XI but he a going be important
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
There 4/5 really good options for the 8/10 roles. Everybody going play a tons of minutes with 5 subs and 2 games a week. He might not be in the best XI but he a going be important
Yep. Non-selection in any one game doesn't mean what some want to claim it means
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,541
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 08:21:10 pm »
Balance over the ball. I always like to see that. Litmanen was the master. But Harvey Elliot's got a lot of it too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4908 on: Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm »
He looked great pre-season, he's continuing that.  If he plays where Gakpo played and the latter plays a Firmino like role that could make us harder to waltz through.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4909 on: Yesterday at 08:46:09 pm »
This guy looked a lot more dynamic than last season in his first 20 mins of the season. Impressive impact.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4910 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Lovely little cameo. He's been looking very confident over pre-season and again today. In hindsight probably should have started in midfield instead of Gakpo.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,122
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 12:05:44 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:46:09 pm
This guy looked a lot more dynamic than last season in his first 20 mins of the season. Impressive impact.

Just back.  Absolutely made up with Harvey's cameo.  Energized a flagging midfield for that final 15-20 mins.

Last player off the pitch at the end AGAIN.

Great lad.
Logged

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 02:37:57 am »
Last season he looked lightweight many times but yesterday he really sparked us up and helped to turn the tide when he came on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 