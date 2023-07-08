Been on the weights, looks Shaqiri-esque



Good cameo from him.



I was trying to think who it was he reminded me of and I've finally got it now in Shaqiri.He was decent last night and the appearance against Bayern he was very good, strong pre-season considering the u21 championship win too. Interesting to see how many minutes he gets this coming season, but he's a great player to have around and still so young really. I assume it'll mainly be off the bench in the league but a starter in Europe/League Cup games. Have to remember how much Klopp loves him though so it wouldn't surprise me much to see starts in the league either.