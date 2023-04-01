An advanced playmaker is a player who is technically gifted , good first touch, close ball control, and balance.

Composed , doesn't panic under pressure when pressed and an important part of this role too and the deep playmaker role is to keep it safe. Not being able to keep safe it enough this season is a big part of why we are struggling.

Vision, to be able to spot the final pass or the pass before the final one.



He is definitely technically gifted and composed for his young age , the end product is tricky because it depends on many factors.



I think it is wrong to write him off especially with the current circumstances and at the same time can't blame anyone who think he shouldn't be starting for us now. The right approach imo is to wait and see Klopp long term plan.



Some of what you're saying is true. However, I don't think many are writing him off. I think most would acknowledge he's a talented footballer and he might make it here as a player in and around the first team squad for years.But personally I'm bewildered by the fact that he's played in literally every league game this season. There's absolutely no way he's been good enough to justify that, injury crisis or not. And that isn't to single him out - Fabinho and, to a lesser extent, Henderson, have also had poor seasons, but firstly, they're getting their own share of pelters (in Henderson's case too many as always), and secondly, they've been bombed out of the team at times and had their minutes managed. Elliott though continues to play every single game regardless of result or performance.He's not a bad player by any stretch, but the idea of him as a midfielder that we need to accommodate and move things around for every week is a serious blindspot for the manager. It was evident last season too, both pre- and post-ankle injury. He was in the team for some lacklustre performances at the start of last season, shunting Henderson to the left side, and was then thrown back in at the first opportunity in a massive game away vs Inter and it nearly backfired. Back then, Klopp moved away from it and went with the tried and tested the rest of the season. But it seems that now, frustratingly, Elliott in midfield is something he's determined to do, regardless of results.