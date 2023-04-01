« previous next »
I hate to be all Klopp.knows more than you and kill a conversation, but when a 19 year old is playing every game for him you surely need to look at what you're missing. Rather than Klopp apparently being blind and playing a bad player all the time. Playing this many minutes in the premier League isn't common, doing so suggests you are good.

What alternative has there been? The starting XI largely comes down to who's fit.
Does it though?

The midfield experiment with him is not working otherwise we would be doing better.

But we should not be relying on him so it smacks of piss poor planning.
Yes. He's been picked out as playing a big role for us 2 seasons in a row, that doesn't happen is he's not talented or if it's not planned, you don't play this many minutes as a teenager if you're not talented.




He needs to be a player others make room for. Superbly talented in touch, vision and - often - execution. His best moments come with runners around him. Great speed of thought and two-footed - not sure we've found his best position or not but then again we've been a mess this season.

On a separate note it is pathetic how quickly some will absolutely rip strips off a young lad obviously trying to do his best.
For a kid of his age to be a regular starter for a club of our size he would, or should, be so good that you have to play him. The fact that he is in this position and regarded as no more than an enigma, who doesn't seem to be particularly outstanding shows the plight our midfield is in. Add in that a rookie like Bajcetic was a real loss merely emphasises the collective ineptitude of those we regard as first teamers. Only Thiago is currently a top midfield player, but even he doesn't seem to fit the midfield template Klopp prefers. Nobody could have predicted the fall from grace many of our players have shown but the failure to recognise the age and injury profiles of our midfield and plan for change is a worry.
Getting on the ball
Keeping the ball
Passing
Pressing

I agree with all that. I'd add something else. He's always looking for the surprising pass too. He understands the obligation to take out a man.

Elliot is the least of our problems. In a season of very few bright spots he is one.

I know he's now on the wrong side of 28, and his best years are probably behind him,  but I like him.
Yes. He's been picked out as playing a big role for us 2 seasons in a row, that doesn't happen is he's not talented or if it's not planned, you don't play this many minutes as a teenager if you're not talented.






There is no way a 19 year old should be playing this many minutes. He is good but not are a generational talent.

It is unfair on him and it can't be a plan. He should be eased in gradually.
There is no way a 19 year old should be playing this many minutes. He is good but not are a generational talent.

It is unfair on him and it can't be a plan. He should be eased in gradually.
Why? Klopp thought he was good enough to play lots two seasons in a row, he'd have likely played a load more if his ankle wasn't broken last year. Now we're bad it's a good time to give him minutes. Players get better with experience and more minutes. Stretching that curve over more years doesn't make sense now. Feel like this was a similar discussion around Trent and Sterling before the team got really good around them and the narrative shifted.
Why? Klopp thought he was good enough to play lots two seasons in a row, he'd have likely played a load more if his ankle wasn't broken last year. Now we're bad it's a good time to give him minutes. Players get better with experience and more minutes. Stretching that curve over more years doesn't make sense now. Feel like this was a similar discussion around Trent and Sterling before the team got really good around them and the narrative shifted.

Do you think he is good enough in midfield?

It makes no sense to keep persevering with something that isn't working.

Maybe, I am going mad and he isn't the issue.
I just want to say that anybody judging the lad in the current team is off their fucking heads.


Carry on you budding Brian Cloughs.
Do you think he is good enough in midfield?

It makes no sense to keep persevering with something that isn't working.

Maybe, I am going mad and he isn't the issue.

I think Klopp is using this opportunity to give him experience and toughen him up physically. he doesn't have any pace so needs to find a different rhythm in the game. I think he's doing that and his mentality is second to none
He's more talented on the ball than what he's showing but he should be a squad player at this stage. Our primary objective is to win and not blood untried youngsters.
he makes completes more forward passes per 90 than Fabinho and roughly the same as Henderson and Trent but clearly youve made your mind up on him so have at it

You compare him to Fabinho a lot but why are you using this as a stick to beat a defensive midfielder in Fabinho with? Thats not his job. Its a bigger issue if Fab is completing more forward passes than him

The stats you use should compare him with Hendo and Trent who are meant to be our creative players in the team. If hes not being MORE progressive than at least Hendo then its a bit of a waste of a position as thats what hes in the team to do.
I think Klopp is using this opportunity to give him experience and toughen him up physically. he doesn't have any pace so needs to find a different rhythm in the game. I think he's doing that and his mentality is second to none

Lets it pays dividends when we are in the Europa
Despite the terrible season, it will do him a lot of good in the long term. It's been a good learning curve.
I just want to say that anybody judging the lad in the current team is off their fucking heads.


Carry on you budding Brian Cloughs.

Judging with 40 plus years worth of watching us mate. Not hanging him out to dry just as others are pointing out other players in areas where they can improve more consistently. I like the lad and his passion for the club but he has to tackle when you play in any position. Aimlessly chasing the ball around is hard to watch in itself but that desire to chase back and make yourself physical is missing from his game. Its not just this one off game either. He needs to impose himself more. 

Ive said it before, this midfield is the sum of its parts and we cant have a passenger as the knock on effect to those around him. Our problem with the current squad is that lightweight, who comes in to replace him regularly that can offer those necessary facets? Maybe he does make way next season if we get on more bodies. Time will tell.
Incredible football skills, unfortunately he is a shocking athlete. 20-30 years ago he would have been absolutely incredible, unsure if the game in this day and age can accomodate such a lack of athleticism.
Weird he hasn't played at LCM more when it's so obvious himself and Trent don't complement each other in the slightest.
Lets it pays dividends when we are in the Europa

I don't think Harvey has been the reason we're heading for Europa next season.
Incredible football skills, unfortunately he is a shocking athlete. 20-30 years ago he would have been absolutely incredible, unsure if the game in this day and age can accomodate such a lack of athleticism.

His footballing skills have been hugely exaggerated to be honest. He can be a handy home grown squad player but there isn't that much to suggest he can be anything more.
His footballing skills have been hugely exaggerated to be honest. He can be a handy home grown squad player but there isn't that much to suggest he can be anything more.

Honestly don't see this in him at all. He is no doubt a talented player, but there's very little I've seen from him that suggests he's got "incredible football skills". He's an energetic player who's comfortable on the ball. From my observations he's been wasteful in possession, positionally poor in the defensive aspects and generally inconsistent from game to game. For all his skills, he doesn't get anywhere near the national team which is a barometer in some respects (OK not perfect I know, but still)

Allowing for all that, he's a teenager and still learning his craft so more than happy to wait and see, but let's not exaggerate beyond what's there. Give him time to develop. And there's plenty of developing to do if he wants to be an effective CM in the premier league, because currently he isn't great at all and wouldn't make any of the top 6 teams midfields or bench.
Judging with 40 plus years worth of watching us mate. Not hanging him out to dry just as others are pointing out other players in areas where they can improve more consistently. I like the lad and his passion for the club but he has to tackle when you play in any position. Aimlessly chasing the ball around is hard to watch in itself but that desire to chase back and make yourself physical is missing from his game. Its not just this one off game either. He needs to impose himself more. 

Ive said it before, this midfield is the sum of its parts and we cant have a passenger as the knock on effect to those around him. Our problem with the current squad is that lightweight, who comes in to replace him regularly that can offer those necessary facets? Maybe he does make way next season if we get on more bodies. Time will tell.


When we were at our best,he broke into the team and stayed in it on merit,there's nothing to say that won't be the case again.
An advanced playmaker is a player who is technically gifted , good first touch, close ball control, and balance.
Composed , doesn't panic under pressure when pressed and an important part of this role too and the deep playmaker role is to keep it safe. Not being able to keep safe it enough this season is a big part of why we are struggling.
Vision, to be able to spot the final pass or the pass before the final one.

He is definitely technically gifted and composed for his young age , the end product is tricky because it depends on many factors.

I think it is wrong to write him off especially with the current circumstances and at the same time can't blame anyone who think he shouldn't be starting for us now. The right approach imo is to wait and see Klopp long term plan.

Some of what you're saying is true. However, I don't think many are writing him off. I think most would acknowledge he's a talented footballer and he might make it here as a player in and around the first team squad for years.

But personally I'm bewildered by the fact that he's played in literally every league game this season. There's absolutely no way he's been good enough to justify that, injury crisis or not. And that isn't to single him out - Fabinho and, to a lesser extent, Henderson, have also had poor seasons, but firstly, they're getting their own share of pelters (in Henderson's case too many as always), and secondly, they've been bombed out of the team at times and had their minutes managed. Elliott though continues to play every single game regardless of result or performance.

He's not a bad player by any stretch, but the idea of him as a midfielder that we need to accommodate and move things around for every week is a serious blindspot for the manager. It was evident last season too, both pre- and post-ankle injury. He was in the team for some lacklustre performances at the start of last season, shunting Henderson to the left side, and was then thrown back in at the first opportunity in a massive game away vs Inter and it nearly backfired. Back then, Klopp moved away from it and went with the tried and tested the rest of the season. But it seems that now, frustratingly, Elliott in midfield is something he's determined to do, regardless of results.
Why? Klopp thought he was good enough to play lots two seasons in a row, he'd have likely played a load more if his ankle wasn't broken last year. Now we're bad it's a good time to give him minutes. Players get better with experience and more minutes. Stretching that curve over more years doesn't make sense now. Feel like this was a similar discussion around Trent and Sterling before the team got really good around them and the narrative shifted.

Mate, when he's played a lot we've been shite. There was evidence of that last season too. Now that's definitely not all his fault, but Klopp playing him a lot doesn't mean the rest of us are wrong and just not seeing it.

There was never the same narrative around Trent or Sterling either. Both were obvious massive talents from the get go. At most, it was a question of getting their exact role and the balance around them right. Absolutely no way you can say that it's the same with Elliott. He might be better with two prime midfielders beside him, but we don't know that, and his talent isn't so massive that it's all about providing the platform for him either.
Mate, when he's played a lot we've been shite. There was evidence of that last season too. Now that's definitely not all his fault, but Klopp playing him a lot doesn't mean the rest of us are wrong and just not seeing it.

There was never the same narrative around Trent or Sterling either. Both were obvious massive talents from the get go. At most, it was a question of getting their exact role and the balance around them right. Absolutely no way you can say that it's the same with Elliott. He might be better with two prime midfielders beside him, but we don't know that, and his talent isn't so massive that it's all about providing the platform for him either.

I just think he is what he is, 20 years old in the next couple of days. Hes still learning, still needs to develop in so many areas. He should be being eased in, playing every so often. Hes not someone I look at and think he should be a shoe in on the team sheet. Hes not the generational talent type where you have to play him because hes outstanding.

He runs around a bit which cant be said for a lot of our players atm, so there is that.
When we were at our best,he broke into the team and stayed in it on merit,there's nothing to say that won't be the case again.

I honestly cant remember that period. Lets hope he does improve with more legs around him. I didnt mind him in Salahs position as much as i did where he played on Saturday where I think you have to be more physical and tenacious.
When we were at our best,he broke into the team and stayed in it on merit,there's nothing to say that won't be the case again.

When we were at our best was 2018-20, long before he was a first team player.

His run in the team early last season coincided with our performances and results being patchy, as we shunted the club captain out of position to accommodate him.

Then he got injured.

Then he came back and was poor when thrown in vs Inter, then he largely didn't play the rest of the season while we challenged for everything.

Then he's played every game this season and we've largely been shite. Again, not all his fault, but this is the period where he's actually been a first team player. Our worst season for at least 8 years.

What you're claiming in your post doesn't stack up with any reality.
The games he played in we were purring along and playing some great stuff and then he got injured.
The games he played in we were purring along and playing some great stuff and then he got injured.

First of all, we played three full games before his injury. To be fair, we won two against absolute dross. The only game against decent opposition was Chelsea at home, and we drew, despite playing vs 10 men for half the game. I remember even then, there was discussion over whether it was the right thing to alter our midfield shape and shift Henderson to a position he'd basically never played before (left of a three), in order to accommodate Elliott, who was neat and tidy and energetic, but nothing more.

Then he got injured.

Again, you're revising what actually happened in reality to make your point. Even if you were correct that we were "purring" (we weren't really), then it's a sample of three full games, and it was definitely not "when we were at our best".
Maybe I've romanticised it a bit  ;D
Good heavens. One of the very, very, very few bright spots of the season and he's constantly getting hammered. 19 FFS.
I don't think Harvey has been the reason we're heading for Europa next season.
We'd be better off not getting Europa.
We'd be better off not getting Europa.
not getting Europa means we'd play in the Euro Conference !!!

unless we totally eff up the remaining games.
Lets it pays dividends when we are in the Europa

I think we are aiming at the conference
Good heavens. One of the very, very, very few bright spots of the season and he's constantly getting hammered. 19 FFS.

quite - he's a great talent and doing very well for a young lad
people should leave him alone - its far from his fault we are so shite at times
Maybe I've romanticised it a bit  ;D

But the clown you're talking to has demonised it even more.
not getting Europa means we'd play in the Euro Conference !!!

unless we totally eff up the remaining games.

We're out the European places altogether at the moment.

The only good thing about the Europa (over the ECL) is a win qualifies you into the CL and the prize money is marginally better. EL is an outright mediocre competition now. That quarter final line up is awful. Both competitions should be a free hit for the PL teams in it.
