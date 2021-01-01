« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 451884 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,406
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:41:06 pm
What did he do?

He was tidy on the ball, worked hard. Again maybe he wasnt great in the world of midfield performances, but he was definitely our best performer in that area.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:41:06 pm
What did he do?

I cant understand that take. Sorry killer. He offered nothing. Jota miles more effective on the other side.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:43:55 pm
He was tidy on the ball, worked hard. Again maybe he wasnt great in the world of midfield performances, but he was definitely our best performer in that area.

Worked hard doing what? Running around pointlessly is ineffective and wasted energy. Citys midfield tackle, pull, man handle, get in your face. Even Grealish. He doesnt offer the slightest bit of aggression. I know hes tidy on the ball but when you dont have it much hes pretty much a waste.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:43:55 pm
He was tidy on the ball, worked hard. Again maybe he wasnt great in the world of midfield performances, but he was definitely our best performer in that area.

He looked tidy because he passed back or to Salah. He had a few blocked shots but other than that he didnt do much of substance. hes one of those players that look busy without affecting the game much. Having said that he was better than Gakpo I guess.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,861
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 02:50:45 pm »
Bless his heart, he tries but his wee legs just don't get him anywhere.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
I feel sorry for him because he does try. But he looked so out of place against a midfield of Rodri, de bruyne and gundogan. He was ineffective, hes a player that should be being eased in and not being played week in, week out.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,436
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 03:00:19 pm »
I don't think we're helping his development by playing him like this and exposing him. His confidence is clearly suffering too. Safe, backward passes and he's incredibly easy to play around.


Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,457
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
All players are tidy on the ball at this level, and they all work hard
Logged

Offline Harris96

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 03:11:18 pm »
Didnt really offer anything and was still somehow our best midfielder today
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Harris96 on Today at 03:11:18 pm
Didnt really offer anything and was still somehow our best midfielder today

A midfield is a sum of its parts. If hes not tackling, the other parts fail.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 03:38:42 pm »
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 03:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:38:42 pm
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.

Kid is out of his depth at the moment  - Im not quite sure where his best position is, but right side of midfield doesnt seem to be it given the system we play.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:38:42 pm
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.

Don't know if I'd go that far, but I just can't get my head around the stubborn persistence with absolutely junking our midfield shape to accommodate Harvey. Klopp's system can only work with three midfielders with physical presence, defensive instincts, and legs. Obviously we have other big problems in the "legs" department that we need to solve, but I feel like our coaching staff see a different player to me with how desperate they are to play Elliott in midfield at all costs. He's a decent, technically good footballer, but it's like they think he's a once in a generation talent that they need to abandon their previous template to fit in. A few one off games aside (United at home the most obvious), there's so little evidence it works or will work.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:38:42 pm
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.

Get to fuck.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,324
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:38:42 pm
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.

You must have started supporting us after Hodgson then.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:05:31 pm
Don't know if I'd go that far, but I just can't get my head around the stubborn persistence with absolutely junking our midfield shape to accommodate Harvey. Klopp's system can only work with three midfielders with physical presence, defensive instincts, and legs. Obviously we have other big problems in the "legs" department that we need to solve, but I feel like our coaching staff see a different player to me with how desperate they are to play Elliott in midfield at all costs. He's a decent, technically good footballer, but it's like they think he's a once in a generation talent that they need to abandon their previous template to fit in. A few games aside (United at home the most obvious), there's so little evidence it works or will work.

I agree we need physical presence, defensive instinct and legs from our midfield.   Harvey is currently the only player with legs (awaits obvious jokes). The other two today don't.  Neither does Milner, Ox, Keita or Arthur.  Bajcetic does but he's injured and a sprog. Jones is rarely present.  It's probably why he's starting currently.  I'll reserve judgement until we show some semblance of a functional midfield.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 07:07:35 pm »
Mad he plays so much when hes distinctly average.

No physicality or legs plus hes slow and wants loads of touches.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,339
  • SPQR
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 07:25:33 pm »
I'm not really sure what he's good at. Besides running around a lot.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 07:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:25:33 pm
I'm not really sure what he's good at. Besides running around a lot.

Getting on the ball
Keeping the ball
Passing
Pressing

Cant make a similar list for the other two we played in midfield
Elliot had more touches than Fabinho in 70 minutes than Fabinho in 90 playing as an AM vs playing as a 6  madness hes the one getting constantly slammed on here
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:09 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,457
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:36:21 pm
Getting on the ball
Keeping the ball
Passing
Pressing

Cant make a similar list for the other two we played in midfield
Elliot had more touches than Fabinho in 70 minutes than Fabinho in 90 playing as an AM vs playing as a 6  madness hes the one getting constantly slammed on here
Maybe because its Harveys thread?
Fab is getting slammed in his thread.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 07:42:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:36:21 pm
Getting on the ball
Keeping the ball
Passing
Pressing

Cant make a similar list for the other two we played in midfield
Elliot had more touches than Fabinho in 70 minutes than Fabinho in 90 playing as an AM vs playing as a 6  madness hes the one getting constantly slammed on here

Hes not really good at any of those things though. How many assists does he have ?

He shouldnt be starting for us in a midfield three.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 07:48:22 pm »

He is 19 years old attacking playmaker who is surrounded with players who can't complement him. Actually they make his weaknesses get exposed more. He is certainly talented but needs two defensively good players with him otherwise no need to bother.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:48:22 pm
He is 19 years old attacking playmaker who is surrounded with players who can't complement him. Actually they make his weaknesses get exposed more. He is certainly talented but needs two defensively good players with him otherwise no need to bother.

Hes a playmaker who doesnt pass forward ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:42:15 pm
Hes not really good at any of those things though. How many assists does he have ?

He shouldnt be starting for us in a midfield three.

Problem we have is we'd have to play Milner in the 3.

The other two options today were Ox/Arthur.....yeah so not much Klopp can do really if he wants a midfield 3.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:49:40 pm
Hes a playmaker who doesnt pass forward ?

This is provably untrue
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 