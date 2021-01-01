What did he do?
He was tidy on the ball, worked hard. Again maybe he wasnt great in the world of midfield performances, but he was definitely our best performer in that area.
Didnt really offer anything and was still somehow our best midfielder today
I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.
Don't know if I'd go that far, but I just can't get my head around the stubborn persistence with absolutely junking our midfield shape to accommodate Harvey. Klopp's system can only work with three midfielders with physical presence, defensive instincts, and legs. Obviously we have other big problems in the "legs" department that we need to solve, but I feel like our coaching staff see a different player to me with how desperate they are to play Elliott in midfield at all costs. He's a decent, technically good footballer, but it's like they think he's a once in a generation talent that they need to abandon their previous template to fit in. A few games aside (United at home the most obvious), there's so little evidence it works or will work.
I'm not really sure what he's good at. Besides running around a lot.
Getting on the ballKeeping the ballPassing Pressing Cant make a similar list for the other two we played in midfield Elliot had more touches than Fabinho in 70 minutes than Fabinho in 90 playing as an AM vs playing as a 6
madness hes the one getting constantly slammed on here
He is 19 years old attacking playmaker who is surrounded with players who can't complement him. Actually they make his weaknesses get exposed more. He is certainly talented but needs two defensively good players with him otherwise no need to bother.
Hes not really good at any of those things though. How many assists does he have ?He shouldnt be starting for us in a midfield three.
Hes a playmaker who doesnt pass forward ?
