I miss the times the fanbase used to debate whether Emre Can, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana were good enough for Liverpool's midfield. It's not Elliot's fault Klopp keeps picking him but he's the worst regular starter I've seen at Liverpool since Charlie Adam.



Don't know if I'd go that far, but I just can't get my head around the stubborn persistence with absolutely junking our midfield shape to accommodate Harvey. Klopp's system can only work with three midfielders with physical presence, defensive instincts, and legs. Obviously we have other big problems in the "legs" department that we need to solve, but I feel like our coaching staff see a different player to me with how desperate they are to play Elliott in midfield at all costs. He's a decent, technically good footballer, but it's like they think he's a once in a generation talent that they need to abandon their previous template to fit in. A few one off games aside (United at home the most obvious), there's so little evidence it works or will work.