Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 11:40:17 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on March  6, 2023, 09:34:14 am
I concur.

I feel Harvey definitely has his attacking strengths,  but at least at 19, has a lot of room to develop those defensive bits that let him and the team down at times.
I am not sure he will or will not.
But yesterday,  it went very well, and the midfield as a 3 delivered. So keep doing what's working, ha!

He is a very brave passer of the ball. Hes always trying to make something happen. Very impressive in that regard.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 11:53:38 am
hes been brilliant since he came back from injury, a bright spot during the dark times this season ...
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 12:04:45 pm
He's immense, he's going to be an elite midfielder.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 12:30:43 pm
Yeah superb last night, well done Harvey lad.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 12:30:43 pm
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
Our best midfielder yesterday in one of our biggest games ... which is pretty good considering most of the posters on here think he can't play there
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 01:23:15 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March  6, 2023, 12:30:43 pm
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.

5th to 7th in the pecking order?


I think that is more than a tad low. I can't see Baj starting every game but he could start a lot of them. I'd have him in every game that Thiago doesn't start although that is a weird way of putting it I guess.

In fantasy land, say we are starting Thuram and Bellingham, I'd be happy for Baj to be third one, against anyone to be honest. Equally if Fabinho continues to revive; Baj, Fab, Jude is another good trio.

It's all good really, the future is bright :)

Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 01:31:31 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on March  6, 2023, 01:23:15 pm
5th to 7th in the pecking order?


I think that is more than a tad low. I can't see Baj starting every game but he could start a lot of them. I'd have him in every game that Thiago doesn't start although that is a weird way of putting it I guess.

In fantasy land, say we are starting Thuram and Bellingham, I'd be happy for Baj to be third one, against anyone to be honest. Equally if Fabinho continues to revive; Baj, Fab, Jude is another good trio.

It's all good really, the future is bright :)



I was thinking Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 as the 1st 4 choices ( a bit like how Thaigo, Fabinho, Henderson and Keita operated in 2021/22 at times -  i.e. 2 of them at least would normally start every PL or CL game)

Backed up by Bajcetic, Elliott, Henderson and probably Jones.

Obviously it's fluid but think if Bajcetic and Elliott are in those 'back-up' midfielder positions they'll play a prominent role. Even more so if we are in Europa League rather than CL.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 07:06:22 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March  6, 2023, 12:30:43 pm
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.

Yeah... And I havent written off Curtis either. Hopefully the success of those two might be the kick up the backside for him to start pushing again because he is another very talented lad who has just fallen off the radar with injuries and inconsistency.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 07:12:49 pm
Thought he was awful in the first half. Miles better in the second half. Still cannot see him as a midfielder in the long term unless he drastically changes his game.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 07:35:03 pm
Saw a nice stat today. That midfield of Elliott, Hendo and Fabinho has started 5 games together this season, weve won all 5 with an aggregate score of 28-2. Those games include yesterday (obviously) and the Bournemouth 9-0 which leaves 3 others for a score of 12-2, would be interested to know which games those were if anyone knows?
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:19:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March  6, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
Our best midfielder yesterday in one of our biggest games ... which is pretty good considering most of the posters on here think he can't play there

He can play there. The question is whether he can do it in Klopp's system. He progresses the ball well and really works hard, but winning duels and dominating space doesn't fit his skill set.

I also think his technical skills are not as advanced as many think. Certainly understandable for his age, but he needs to clean up his touch and his dribbling (and, more obviously, his decision making) to really hit that elite level. 
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:38:48 pm
Fucks sake Bob.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:43:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  6, 2023, 08:38:48 pm
Fucks sake Bob.

 ;D

And people again with the cant see him as a midfielder, or even dafter as a Klopp midfielder shouts. Its basically the only position he plays here, so some bloke called Jürgen Klopp very much sees him as a midfielder. That cant be without good reason I reckon.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:46:07 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on March  6, 2023, 08:19:12 pm
He can play there. The question is whether he can do it in Klopp's system. He progresses the ball well and really works hard, but winning duels and dominating space doesn't fit his skill set.

I also think his technical skills are not as advanced as many think. Certainly understandable for his age, but he needs to clean up his touch and his dribbling (and, more obviously, his decision making) to really hit that elite level.

won  7 of 10 yesterday and won 5 midweek too. Do you watch football?
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:56:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  6, 2023, 08:43:32 pm
;D

And people again with the cant see him as a midfielder, or even dafter as a Klopp midfielder shouts. Its basically the only position he plays here, so some bloke called Jürgen Klopp very much sees him as a midfielder. That cant be without good reason I reckon.

Again, the question is whether he can play midfield effectively in *this* system. His ball progression and ability to link with the attack is not in question. But given our midfield, and specifically the right side of our midfield, has been played around and through with alarming regularity for all but the last few games surely provides some bit of merit to the idea he isn't ideally suited for the role he's being asked to play?

I'm open to the possibility that Hendo and Fab having nightmare seasons makes Harvey look worse. If Tchouameni and Thiago are doing all the dirty work behind him and we are on the front foot, maybe his physical limitations become an afterthought.

But Klopp football is always physical before it is technical. That is not Harvey. And I can't help but think there are midfielders out there who excel at both.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 08:57:47 pm
Again,he already does and he's still a boy.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:18:26 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on March  6, 2023, 08:56:06 pm
Again, the question is whether he can play midfield effectively in *this* system. His ball progression and ability to link with the attack is not in question. But given our midfield, and specifically the right side of our midfield, has been played around and through with alarming regularity for all but the last few games surely provides some bit of merit to the idea he isn't ideally suited for the role he's being asked to play?

I'm open to the possibility that Hendo and Fab having nightmare seasons makes Harvey look worse. If Tchouameni and Thiago are doing all the dirty work behind him and we are on the front foot, maybe his physical limitations become an afterthought.

But Klopp football is always physical before it is technical. That is not Harvey. And I can't help but think there are midfielders out there who excel at both.

No its not.  Been plenty of midfielders in his teams who where not the most physical who flourished.

Just find it so odd this insistence that hes not a Klopp midfielder or even a midfielder. So hes being played in midfield just because?  Thats where hes playing for us, for a reason. Will he be a first 11 player next season? Maybe not if Liverpool get their signings right, but hes 19 and is showing that he belongs, and has time on his side to get better and better.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:34:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  6, 2023, 09:18:26 pm
No its not.  Been plenty of midfielders in his teams who where not the most physical who flourished.

Just find it so odd this insistence that hes not a Klopp midfielder or even a midfielder. So hes being played in midfield just because?  Thats where hes playing for us, for a reason. Will he be a first 11 player next season? Maybe not if Liverpool get their signings right, but hes 19 and is showing that he belongs, and has time on his side to get better and better.

Yes, it is. And yes, there have, but that doesn't negate the first point.

And to answer your question, he's playing there because it's *his* best position and, well, he can't realistically play anywhere else can he? And who exactly was going to play over him? The always injured or untrusted Keita and Ox and Jones? Milner? It's not like we are bursting with options at the moment...

He has shown he belongs, absolutely, and yes time is on his side. But it's not on our side is it? We are not a finishing school and we don't get extra points for playing 19 year olds.



Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:37:18 pm
He says after the lad just stared in a 7-0 win against that shower of shite.


Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:38:46 pm
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:41:50 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on March  6, 2023, 09:34:52 pm
Yes, it is. And yes, there have, but that doesn't negate the first point.

And to answer your question, he's playing there because it's *his* best position and, well, he can't realistically play anywhere else can he? And who exactly was going to play over him? The always injured or untrusted Keita and Ox and Jones? Milner? It's not like we are bursting with options at the moment...

He has shown he belongs, absolutely, and yes time is on his side. But it's not on our side is it? We are not a finishing school and we don't get extra points for playing 19 year olds.

so at least 4 other players then?

So he belongs, but he doesnt cos we havn't got time to wait? Your last point makes no sense. 

Honestly, you make some utterly mad posts on this forum, cant figure out if its on purpose to try and get reactions or if you genuinley think in your own head that you are right about this stuff. You are not by the way. This and the Gakpo stuff, bonkers.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 09:45:48 pm
We also literally run a multimillion pound finishing school.
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  6, 2023, 09:41:50 pm
so at least 4 other players then?

So he belongs, but he doesnt cos we havn't got time to wait? Your last point makes no sense. 

Honestly, you make some utterly mad posts on this forum, cant figure out if its on purpose to try and get reactions or if you genuinley think in your own head that you are right about this stuff. You are not by the way. This and the Gakpo stuff, bonkers.

Yes, 4 players who are either injured or lost the manager's trust.

He belongs in the squad and he's shown he deserves a look in midfield. His ball progression numbers are extremely impressive for someone his age. And as I said before, if we shore up the midfield behind him, maybe he becomes another "technical" player who flourishes in a Klopp system. By no means am I closing the door on his future.

But *my* personal opinion is that we should find someone who is *both* technical and physical, who can cover ground and progress the ball with equal aplomb, and then let them compete without regard to age. Given our ambitions, if Harvey is going to be a regular starter next year it needs to be on merit, not potential. None of that is contradictory in the slightest.

Harvey has physical limitations, it's possible he's not the long term solution in midfield and we can do better. Wow what a bonkers take!  ::)

Gakpo has some holes in his game, the jury is still out and there's a decent chance he never plays regularly over Jota/Salah/Nunez/Diaz when they are fit. Wow another totally bonkers take!  ::)

I watch the games, form an opinion, and then give reasons for my opinions. Maybe they're wrong. I'm just a fan after all.

Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 10:20:48 pm
He was brilliant yesterday
Re: Welcome Harvey
March 6, 2023, 10:23:40 pm
He was a starter on merit when he first broke into the side aged 17 (?),one of the best up until his injury.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 09:45:27 am
Is he remaking the role Lallana had for us as love to see even a better version of Adam from about six years ago. Lots of good work off the ball, an eye for an assist and goal. He's like that wee terrier thinking he's the biggest dog in the pack.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 12:24:29 pm
It's interesting that people have been commenting for years that our midfield is too workmanlike, yet when we get a more creative player in there he is instantly assessed as not good enough defensively!

I think what has been happening with Elliot this season is that he is playing alongside a generally poor Fabinho. Behind him, Trent has not been on his best form. Gomez and Matip have not been having the best of seasons either.

Suddenly we have this game where Fabinho is playing better, Trent is much improved and Konate has come in, and it all clicks in to place.

It's almost as if someone planned it like that  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on March  6, 2023, 08:56:06 pm
Again, the question is whether he can play midfield effectively in *this* system. His ball progression and ability to link with the attack is not in question. But given our midfield, and specifically the right side of our midfield, has been played around and through with alarming regularity for all but the last few games surely provides some bit of merit to the idea he isn't ideally suited for the role he's being asked to play?

I'm open to the possibility that Hendo and Fab having nightmare seasons makes Harvey look worse. If Tchouameni and Thiago are doing all the dirty work behind him and we are on the front foot, maybe his physical limitations become an afterthought.

But Klopp football is always physical before it is technical. That is not Harvey. And I can't help but think there are midfielders out there who excel at both.

He is doing it. Klopp is putting him in there to do it. And he put him against Man United!

So I was wrong in the past but I think Elliot is being developed as a midfielder for us, whether anyone likes it, or not!
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 02:49:25 pm
The midfield trio yesterday were outstanding.  Bossed it.  Elliott was a key part of that, and Klopp himself said he'd included him for his elite pressing and his creativity/attacking drive. 

But what does Klopp know?
Re: Welcome Harvey
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 02:49:25 pm
The midfield trio yesterday were outstanding.  Bossed it.  Elliott was a key part of that, and Klopp himself said he'd included him for his elite pressing and his creativity/attacking drive. 

But what does Klopp know?

If Klopp looked at RAWK some days he wouldn't pick any of our first team squad again.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm
Performances like that are where I can see  the idea for how he'll be used. Can only get better with age so looking forward to see how high his ceiling is
Re: Welcome Harvey
Re: Welcome Harvey
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm
Performances like that are where I can see  the idea for how he'll be used. Can only get better with age so looking forward to see how high his ceiling is
through the roof!
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  6, 2023, 09:37:18 pm
He says after the lad just stared in a 7-0 win against that shower of shite.
That performance in a game of that magnitude bodes well for his development.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 02:49:25 pm
The midfield trio yesterday were outstanding.  Bossed it.  Elliott was a key part of that, and Klopp himself said he'd included him for his elite pressing and his creativity/attacking drive. 

But what does Klopp know?
The thing about young Harvey is that he hasn't shown what he's capable of in an attacking sense this season. Maybe it's due to a lack of confidence or him trying to be tactically disciplined. When he's comfortable, he's very creative. He did very well in the Championship as a 17-year old playing against men every week.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 01:15:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm
The thing about young Harvey is that he hasn't shown what he's capable of in an attacking sense this season. Maybe it's due to a lack of confidence or him tring to be tactically disciplined. When he's comfortable, he's very creative. He did very well in the Championship as a 17-year old playing against men every week.
His Xa per 90 is .21 with his the 91st Percentile and has 4.03 Shot creating actions per game which is 94th percentile.  He averaged .31 XA per 90 in the championship at 17.
I would expect his Xa too improve also but yea already elite at age 19.
Assists are very depend on other players and have a good amount of variability, so yea that showing and his finish not hasnt been the best either but that too be expected at 19
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 01:37:26 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:15:49 am
His Xa per 90 is .21 with his the 91st Percentile and has 4.03 Shot creating actions per game which is 94th percentile.  He averaged .31 XA per 90 in the championship at 17.
I would expect his Xa too improve also but yea already elite at age 19.
Assists are very depend on other players and have a good amount of variability, so yea that showing and his finish not hasnt been the best either but that too be expected at 19
He xA will improve now that the attack has clicked. I'm very sure.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Today at 04:26:32 am
I said this on the 'Cody' thread and it is as relevant on this one too. If you are playing in a team that isn't performing, your own performance will suffer because you need to sacrifice some of your own performance to help others. Both players had a blinder against Man Utd but they were playing in a team that is performing better than it has for a few months. Both players were able to play to their strengths because those around them were also playing to theirs. I don't believe we had one player on the field that didn't have a great game, and this shows that although the team looked great, the sum of the individual parts was greater too.

Harvey is still 19, is still coming back from a career defining injury and is still being picked to play by the best manager in world football for one of the top sides in world football. Harvey, along with Cody, will be mainstays in this Liverpool side for years to come alongside the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Konate and not to mention Doak and Carvalho (who I think are rightly being bedded in slowly but who will definitely have an impact here over the next 12-18 months).

We know we need reinforcements, we know we are transitioning, the sane amongst us also know that the amount of work that was put into last season has had a detrimental effect, not just physically but mentally.

I personally think that being out of most of the cups this year will help us get where we need to be in readiness for next season. Add to that the possibility of the additions we could be welcoming in to the squad come the summer, (I'm not even going to mention names because the prospect of who we could get in to add to the above players is frightening) doesn't just make us a worrying fixture to other teams, but significantly lowers our overall age to the point where the Klopp revolution 2.0 is in place for 7-8 years!

I do actually believe a substantial transfer kitty in the summer (I have no sources, it is pure guess work - but I do believe FSG will support Jurgen for the right players) will go a long way to completing the full transition, of which I fully expect Harvey to be a huge part of and dare I say it, a future Liverpool Captain.
