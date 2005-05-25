I said this on the 'Cody' thread and it is as relevant on this one too. If you are playing in a team that isn't performing, your own performance will suffer because you need to sacrifice some of your own performance to help others. Both players had a blinder against Man Utd but they were playing in a team that is performing better than it has for a few months. Both players were able to play to their strengths because those around them were also playing to theirs. I don't believe we had one player on the field that didn't have a great game, and this shows that although the team looked great, the sum of the individual parts was greater too.



Harvey is still 19, is still coming back from a career defining injury and is still being picked to play by the best manager in world football for one of the top sides in world football. Harvey, along with Cody, will be mainstays in this Liverpool side for years to come alongside the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Konate and not to mention Doak and Carvalho (who I think are rightly being bedded in slowly but who will definitely have an impact here over the next 12-18 months).



We know we need reinforcements, we know we are transitioning, the sane amongst us also know that the amount of work that was put into last season has had a detrimental effect, not just physically but mentally.



I personally think that being out of most of the cups this year will help us get where we need to be in readiness for next season. Add to that the possibility of the additions we could be welcoming in to the squad come the summer, (I'm not even going to mention names because the prospect of who we could get in to add to the above players is frightening) doesn't just make us a worrying fixture to other teams, but significantly lowers our overall age to the point where the Klopp revolution 2.0 is in place for 7-8 years!



I do actually believe a substantial transfer kitty in the summer (I have no sources, it is pure guess work - but I do believe FSG will support Jurgen for the right players) will go a long way to completing the full transition, of which I fully expect Harvey to be a huge part of and dare I say it, a future Liverpool Captain.