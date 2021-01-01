Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.
As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.
Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.
In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.
5th to 7th in the pecking order?
I think that is more than a tad low. I can't see Baj starting every game but he could start a lot of them. I'd have him in every game that Thiago doesn't start although that is a weird way of putting it I guess.
In fantasy land, say we are starting Thuram and Bellingham, I'd be happy for Baj to be third one, against anyone to be honest. Equally if Fabinho continues to revive; Baj, Fab, Jude is another good trio.
It's all good really, the future is bright