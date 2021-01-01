Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.



As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.



Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.



In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.