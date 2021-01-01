« previous next »
Re: Welcome Harvey
I concur.

I feel Harvey definitely has his attacking strengths,  but at least at 19, has a lot of room to develop those defensive bits that let him and the team down at times.
I am not sure he will or will not.
But yesterday,  it went very well, and the midfield as a 3 delivered. So keep doing what's working, ha!

He is a very brave passer of the ball. Hes always trying to make something happen. Very impressive in that regard.
Re: Welcome Harvey
hes been brilliant since he came back from injury, a bright spot during the dark times this season ...
Re: Welcome Harvey
He's immense, he's going to be an elite midfielder.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Yeah superb last night, well done Harvey lad.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Our best midfielder yesterday in one of our biggest games ... which is pretty good considering most of the posters on here think he can't play there
Re: Welcome Harvey
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.

5th to 7th in the pecking order?


I think that is more than a tad low. I can't see Baj starting every game but he could start a lot of them. I'd have him in every game that Thiago doesn't start although that is a weird way of putting it I guess.

In fantasy land, say we are starting Thuram and Bellingham, I'd be happy for Baj to be third one, against anyone to be honest. Equally if Fabinho continues to revive; Baj, Fab, Jude is another good trio.

It's all good really, the future is bright :)

Re: Welcome Harvey
5th to 7th in the pecking order?


I think that is more than a tad low. I can't see Baj starting every game but he could start a lot of them. I'd have him in every game that Thiago doesn't start although that is a weird way of putting it I guess.

In fantasy land, say we are starting Thuram and Bellingham, I'd be happy for Baj to be third one, against anyone to be honest. Equally if Fabinho continues to revive; Baj, Fab, Jude is another good trio.

It's all good really, the future is bright :)



I was thinking Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 as the 1st 4 choices ( a bit like how Thaigo, Fabinho, Henderson and Keita operated in 2021/22 at times -  i.e. 2 of them at least would normally start every PL or CL game)

Backed up by Bajcetic, Elliott, Henderson and probably Jones.

Obviously it's fluid but think if Bajcetic and Elliott are in those 'back-up' midfielder positions they'll play a prominent role. Even more so if we are in Europa League rather than CL.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Only 19 and it's his 1st full season as a PL player and starter.

As a young player he's going to have his ups and downs. They will have been magnified this season with how the overall team has played.

Still think he has huge promise, along with some questions about his long term role. However, the experience of this season will serve him well. Same with Bajcetic, who will also go through some peaks and troughs as he develops.

In Elliott and Bajcetic we have 2 really talented young players. Both still under 20. What we need next season is for them to have the opportunity for game time, without necessarily being nailed on starters every week. I think a situation where the 2 of them are somewhere in the 5th to 7th in the midfield pecking order come August 2023 would be ideal. Gives them the opportunity to get 20-25 starts across all comps and continue to develop as players as they leave their teenage years behind.

Yeah... And I havent written off Curtis either. Hopefully the success of those two might be the kick up the backside for him to start pushing again because he is another very talented lad who has just fallen off the radar with injuries and inconsistency.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Thought he was awful in the first half. Miles better in the second half. Still cannot see him as a midfielder in the long term unless he drastically changes his game.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Saw a nice stat today. That midfield of Elliott, Hendo and Fabinho has started 5 games together this season, weve won all 5 with an aggregate score of 28-2. Those games include yesterday (obviously) and the Bournemouth 9-0 which leaves 3 others for a score of 12-2, would be interested to know which games those were if anyone knows?
