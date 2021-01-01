At the start of the season, his weakness was his workrate and ability to recover possession. It's amply clear the lad's worked on those and you can now actually see him being an absolute baller for us for a decade. Lets not forget he's still only 19 and he'll most certainly get even better from here on.
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
I will be honest, I am still not comfortable with him in midfield when we are on the back foot, but the positions he senses and gets into is prime future no 10 material. He seems to know how the ball will progress in the final third. A great performance shutting up doubters like me.
You realise his pressing stats are fantastic?
I lost my shit when he passed it straight to a manc player in the middle of the park at some point (before the end of the half? I'm not sure)But other than that, outstanding effort tonight, and a nice assist to go with it
Not a great day for "he's not a CM" crowd.He's only 19 and will improve a lot.
and the thing is, this is where hes played (almost) all the time here, he isnt playing there to make up numbers, hes playing there because that is where Jürgen Klopp sees his role. Hes doing just fine, hes not been the issue this season, the idea of him and Stefan growing up together in that midfield over the next few years is one that should excite fans. Excellent for sure today!
[He] had the highest counter-pressing outcome of any player in the Premier League this season.If that is not a qualification for starting again, I dont know one to be honest.
Yes yes but that's not a claim to fame I bring up being on the back foot. Lallana was insane but I would not play him in many matches where the opposition might have better ballers in the middle. It's not about pressing, more about what after. Anyways I don't want to derail
