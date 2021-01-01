« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 439834 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 06:27:16 pm »
Fantastic son.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Continuing his form, quality performance that.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,205
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm »
He's so good when he's got that confidence. Didn't stop running.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm »
What position was he playing,some annoying fucker I watched it with reckons it was inbetweeneyteeny or some such shit.

Fucking great is what I say.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm »
He was fantastic today.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,087
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Played great today, energy was hugely important in this and he was full of it.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm »
Love him, hes class. He gets a lot of unfair stick at times.
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • * * * * *
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Outside of that 1 or 2 min spell he was fantastic, especially in the second half.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,792
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 06:37:15 pm »
Not good enough apparently by some here though :D
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
Another really impressive performance in the midfield from Harvey.  Apparently hes not a good fit there though. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 06:41:29 pm »
I'm absolutely made up for the lad. This is his first time he's bossed it in a massive game. I hope this would accelerate his development.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 06:43:11 pm »
Brilliant today.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 06:56:29 pm »
Ive been critical of Harvey but he was brilliant today.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 07:01:39 pm »
19, he's gonna be a Baller.

Great assist today, and showed lots of energy, we've got a Gem.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 07:03:21 pm »
Really shown something in the two games this week. Helped having Henderson and Fabinho more like their old selves tonight (and Baj was great the other night). Helped bring energy to our performance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 07:06:41 pm »
He's a lot tougher than his size suggests, really tough to shrug off the ball and isn't scared of a battle.  Hasn't been the best season, but Nunez (23), Gakpo (23), Elliott (19), Bajcetic (18), Konate (23), kelleher (24).  The nucleus is there.
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 07:10:59 pm »
Played really well, great player who gives his all..
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Very good game, great to see!
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm »
Hes been outstanding off the ball these past two games.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 07:44:03 pm »
Really good performance. Thought he was our stand out player in the first half. Having Henderson as a more conservative 8 staying close to Fab suited Harvey.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 07:44:04 pm »
At the start of the season, his weakness was his workrate and ability to recover possession. It's amply clear the lad's worked on those and you can now actually see him being an absolute baller for us for a decade. Lets not forget he's still only 19 and he'll most certainly get even better from here on.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 08:22:02 pm »
I will be honest, I am still not comfortable with him in midfield when we are on the back foot, but the positions he senses and gets into is prime future no 10 material. He seems to know how the ball will progress in the final third. A great performance shutting up doubters like me.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:44:04 pm
At the start of the season, his weakness was his workrate and ability to recover possession. It's amply clear the lad's worked on those and you can now actually see him being an absolute baller for us for a decade. Lets not forget he's still only 19 and he'll most certainly get even better from here on.

Reminding me a bit of Henderson's first couple of years here, where he got a lot of stick over various things but kept at it and put a lot of energy into his performances and worked on his game. He's got the right attitude, he's a player you really want to succeed, like with Henderson.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 08:33:04 pm »
I lost my shit when he passed it straight to a manc player in the middle of the park at some point (before the end of the half? I'm not sure)
But other than that, outstanding effort tonight, and a nice assist to go with it
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 08:35:25 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:22:02 pm
I will be honest, I am still not comfortable with him in midfield when we are on the back foot, but the positions he senses and gets into is prime future no 10 material. He seems to know how the ball will progress in the final third. A great performance shutting up doubters like me.

You realise his pressing stats are fantastic?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:35:25 pm
You realise his pressing stats are fantastic?

Yes yes but that's not a claim to fame I bring up being on the back foot. Lallana was insane but I would not play him in many matches where the opposition might have better ballers in the middle. It's not about pressing, more about what after. Anyways I don't want to derail
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 08:44:06 pm »
Not a great day for "he's not a CM" crowd.

He's only 19 and will improve a lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 