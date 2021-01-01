At the start of the season, his weakness was his workrate and ability to recover possession. It's amply clear the lad's worked on those and you can now actually see him being an absolute baller for us for a decade. Lets not forget he's still only 19 and he'll most certainly get even better from here on.
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
I will be honest, I am still not comfortable with him in midfield when we are on the back foot, but the positions he senses and gets into is prime future no 10 material. He seems to know how the ball will progress in the final third. A great performance shutting up doubters like me.
You realise his pressing stats are fantastic?
