He's Lallana but younger and hopefully less injured.



Lallana was great in Klopp's early years but once we signed Salah he never really had a place in the side once the Mane/Bobby/Salah forward line was set in stone and then once Fabinho/Henderson/Wijnaldum was the go-to midfield (with Milner, Ox and Keita as well and Coutinho up to Jan 18). He was more a back up by that point and he was only 29-30 at that time.Injuries obviously a factor but his role diminished as bit by bit Klopp built his own side and he obviously never had the pace of a Mane or Salah (not a like-for-like change when he had to come on for Mo in 2018 CL final). The problem Elliott will have (like Carvalho) is finding a role in the team as he also doesn't have that pace. Klopp however really likes him and he gets plenty of game time.I like Elliott but it's about getting the right role for him and in the right set up. I thought he was really good throughout in midweek and he's struggled in midfield this season before then. Having Bajcetic in there with him is a big difference, as opposed to being alongside 2 other really slow players/ageing legs, but then it's relying on 2 teenagers in midfield, which isn't realistic for a run of games like United/Madrid/City/Arsenal/Spurs/Chelsea.I think Elliott is capable of playing in midfield for us but is a victim of circumstances this season due to exceptionally poor squad planning. He needs legs around him.