Far quicker than Lallana though. Doesn't have the vision yet, but is much better suited to a Klopp team in terms of work rate and athleticism despite his diminutive stature.
Is he? Dont remember Lallana being particularly slow in his prime and Elliot doesnt seem that quick to me.
The tweener shout is a good one. Klopp seems to require very, very specific skills and physical qualities for each position and Elliot is a bit of Jack of all trades.
He clearly had talent but he doesnt have the physical qualities to play as one of the wide forwards or in the midfield three. Unless you are astoundingly good technically like Thiago (who is one of the best midfielders of his generation for me) its extremely difficult to cope with this system.
I find the idea of him covering Salahs role to be absolutely ludicrous. Hes not at all what you need in that role.
Against the weaker sides I suppose he can do a job on the right of midfield linking up with Salah. They seem to have a good understanding. Against the better sides he doesnt have the engine to cover every blade of grass and fill in for TAA the way Henderson did at his best.
Hed be a much better fit on the right of the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 or as a traditional 10. And can imagine him doing really well at a smaller club like Leicester.
Hes in the sell for a profit and reinvest the proceeds bucket for me.