Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 07:58:16 am »
I don't think Elliot will touch Lallana for two-footedness.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 08:57:45 am »

Can we please get this kid on the same shit they gave to Zico to make him grow about 4 inches in height please?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on March  2, 2023, 04:26:23 pm
He's Lallana but younger and hopefully less injured.

Thats a really high bar. Its a shame Klopp didnt have Lallana for more of his prime years. A brilliant player at his best. His brain in a 25 James Milner body is what I would make if I were a mad scientist.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:25:17 am
I was bored so I went back and found some quotes. Took a whole 5 minutes.

I'm not using the quote feature because it'd just prompt the poster to go again with the shite (plus I don't know how to do posts from multiple pages).

So, here you go ...

It's a football forum, people are allowed to discuss football, and when the season is going poorly people are going to be critical and look for where the problems are and what the solution might be. The majority of the comments you quoted are talking about his role in the midfield, how he fits, what we're missing, etc. If that's your bar for "abuse" then we should probably just shut this place down.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm
It's a football forum, people are allowed to discuss football, and when the season is going poorly people are going to be critical and look for where the problems are and what the solution might be. The majority of the comments you quoted are talking about his role in the midfield, how he fits, what we're missing, etc. If that's your bar for "abuse" then we should probably just shut this place down.

I mean, I dont think this is a particularly high bar....

Quote
Sick of the sight of him on the team sheet, he's braindead.

Hes an absolute lightweight simple as that, offers nothing except further allows our midfield to get overrun.

not good enough it is clear

He's been rubbish to be fair.

He's an atrocious midfielder

I don't know why he keeps being selected

The lad currently isnt good enough to play midfield for a top side, and probably not a premier league side.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 05:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March  2, 2023, 04:26:23 pm
He's Lallana but younger and hopefully less injured.

Lallana was great in Klopp's early years but once we signed Salah he never really had a place in the side once the Mane/Bobby/Salah forward line was set in stone and then once Fabinho/Henderson/Wijnaldum was the go-to midfield (with Milner, Ox and Keita as well and Coutinho up to Jan 18). He was more a back up by that point and he was only 29-30 at that time.

Injuries obviously a factor but his role diminished as bit by bit Klopp built his own side and he obviously never had the pace of a Mane or Salah (not a like-for-like change when he had to come on for Mo in 2018 CL final). The problem Elliott will have (like Carvalho) is finding a role in the team as he also doesn't have that pace. Klopp however really likes him and he gets plenty of game time.

I like Elliott but it's about getting the right role for him and in the right set up. I thought he was really good throughout in midweek and he's struggled in midfield this season before then. Having Bajcetic in there with him is a big difference, as opposed to being alongside 2 other really slow players/ageing legs,  but then it's relying on 2 teenagers in midfield, which isn't realistic for a run of games like United/Madrid/City/Arsenal/Spurs/Chelsea.

I think Elliott is capable of playing in midfield for us but is a victim of circumstances this season due to exceptionally poor squad planning. He needs legs around him.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:32:54 pm
I mean, I dont think this is a particularly high bar....


Braindead comment aside, they all specifically talk about whether he's good enough to play in midfield for us, which is a fair question that's been constructively debated in this thread. Unfortunately it's difficult to have these constructive discussions without people calling everyone twats and trying to shut the conversation down because they don't like it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm
Braindead comment aside, they all specifically talk about whether he's good enough to play in midfield for us, which is a fair question that's been constructively debated in this thread. Unfortunately it's difficult to have these constructive discussions without people calling everyone twats and trying to shut the conversation down because they don't like it.

Where's the constructive debate happening in the quotes that were chosen  :lmao :lmao

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm
Where's the constructive debate happening in the quotes that were chosen  :lmao :lmao



The thread, not the cherry picked comments. But sure, twist it however you need to.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on November 14, 2022, 10:46:39 am
I think almost everyone agrees he is a great talent but it's not about one player, what matters is the balance of midfield. Our midfield is really bad defensively just the last game we were saved by Ali two times because Harvey and Fabinho were watching, Southampton players got past them with ease. You build around Harvey by bringing two midfielders who are really good defensively or you use him as a squad player and bring a player or two who can cover Fabinho weaknesses if we are going to keep starting him. We simply can't keep going like this, this is how bad our midfield is this season and this is my opinion even before the start of the season.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November 14, 2022, 11:11:07 am

I think any midfield that requires the RCM and LCM to split wide to expand the pitch will struggle without CMs who can quickly cover a lot of ground to protect the central areas when the ball is lost and a DM who can proactively close down opposition players in position to receive the ball on transitions. It also requires two of the front three to do a lot of defensive work on the transition to win the ball back high up the pitch.

What is happening right now is that we are losing the ball high up with our CMs on the flanks, creating a situation where the opposition players are using the space in midfield to quickly take the ball forward to create chances. Fabinho playing passively, dropping deep in 'contain' mode instead of stepping up to harass their players is not helping. By the time our other CMs recover to defend in central areas, their players are already in favourable positions.
Quote from: lamonti on September 15, 2022, 12:53:22 pm
I have a much bigger problem with how it affects our attack that our defence.

We constantly get him and Salah linking up out wide having to cut in to cross (where Trent should be putting in his brilliant crosses from) and Trent running into the space where Salah (or Harvey) should be attacking. It's all mixed up. Henderson offers far less attacking in that role and it works way better (albeit Henderson has played very poorly so far this season).

I'd like to see him tried on the left of a three if there's an opportunity for it to see if the same issues persist. If he's going to do a "Henderson impersonation" as some think he's doing, it'd be better to play him on the side of his left foot.

Also, he's insanely one footed.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 06:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March  2, 2023, 04:26:23 pm
He's Lallana but younger and hopefully less injured.

Far quicker than Lallana though. Doesn't have the vision yet, but is much better suited to a Klopp team in terms of work rate and athleticism despite his diminutive stature.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 06:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
The thread, not the cherry picked comments. But sure, twist it however you need to.

I'm pretty sure the original post didn't say every post in here was a steaming pile of shite? But sure, twist it however you need to.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:34:22 pm
I'm pretty sure the original post didn't say every post in here was a steaming pile of shite? But sure, twist it however you need to.

What are you even talking about? I said there's been constructive debate in this thread, and then offered examples from this thread. I never said the comments I was quoting were the constructive posts, just that they were expressing the same sentiment as the more constructive ones.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:26:27 pm
It's a football forum, people are allowed to discuss football, and when the season is going poorly people are going to be critical and look for where the problems are and what the solution might be. The majority of the comments you quoted are talking about his role in the midfield, how he fits, what we're missing, etc. If that's your bar for "abuse" then we should probably just shut this place down.

Errr, no you didn't. You commented on the quotes the poster picked out.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 07:00:40 pm »
There have been many many posts in this thread saying he's not going to make it and he doesn't have a position and he's too small for this and too slow for that. 

What might be the case with Harvey is he's a player that defies categorization.  I mean, when he has played, he has mostly been effective (especially so over last six weeks probably?)  It might just be that he doesn't look or play like anyone and doesn't fit into a mold, but he makes plays and makes the team better.  He clearly is not yet a polished defender/presser of the ball, but he can and likely will improve. 

Anyway, instead of worrying where he will fit, let JK worry about that and appreciate the good things he's been doing and remember he is still a teenager (for at least one more month.)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Errr, no you didn't. You commented on the quotes the poster picked out.

No, I said the quotes are talking about whether he's good enough to play for us, and that that topic has been debated constructively in this thread. Those comments obviously aren't constructive, but that's because the constructive points had already been made earlier in the thread.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm »
What the fuck am I reading? First time Ive opened up the Elliott thread since what was for me a man of the match performance vs Wolves and hes getting criticised?! Some of you need to stop your agenda, its laughable.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 07:36:05 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 07:00:40 pm
There have been many many posts in this thread saying he's not going to make it and he doesn't have a position and he's too small for this and too slow for that. 

What might be the case with Harvey is he's a player that defies categorization.  I mean, when he has played, he has mostly been effective (especially so over last six weeks probably?)  It might just be that he doesn't look or play like anyone and doesn't fit into a mold, but he makes plays and makes the team better. He clearly is not yet a polished defender/presser of the ball, but he can and likely will improve. 

Anyway, instead of worrying where he will fit, let JK worry about that and appreciate the good things he's been doing and remember he is still a teenager (for at least one more month.)

He's a project player for Klopp who he wants to develop to become a component of his next team. He's similar really to someone like Mount who we're linked with which would set him back, Mount obviously has that added experience and has more proven end product, but like Elliott or Lalllana isn't a natural fit into a Klopp 4-3-3.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm
What the fuck am I reading? First time Ive opened up the Elliott thread since what was for me a man of the match performance vs Wolves and hes getting criticised?! Some of you need to stop your agenda, its laughable.

He isn't being criticised, I'm pointing out that constructive criticism (all of which happened before the Wolves game) should be acceptable since people apparently can't seem to be positive about him without calling other posters "twats".
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm
No, I said the quotes are talking about whether he's good enough to play for us, and that that topic has been debated constructively in this thread. Those comments obviously aren't constructive, but that's because the constructive points had already been made earlier in the thread.

But the original post wasn't highlighting the constructive criticism?  It was calling out the other shite.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm
But the original post wasn't highlighting the constructive criticism?  It was calling out the other shite.

And I replied saying that a lot of those quotes were in line with the constructive comments that had already been made in the thread. There's no point repeating the same points over and over in every post, so I felt that saying "The lad currently isnt good enough to play midfield for a top side" was a fair comment if you assume that it's based on the other constructive comments that had already been made.

My point is that the negative feedback in here has been largely constructive and fair, and is intended to spark discussion about the current issues within our team, yet nobody seems to be able to say a bad word in here without being insulted and dismissed by superfans offering little in their responses. If you don't agree with a criticism then fine, but address the criticism instead of insulting the person posting it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
And I replied saying that a lot of those quotes were in line with the constructive comments that had already been made in the thread. There's no point repeating the same points over and over in every post, so I felt that saying "The lad currently isnt good enough to play midfield for a top side" was a fair comment if you assume that it's based on the other constructive comments that had already been made.

My point is that the negative feedback in here has been largely constructive and fair, and is intended to spark discussion about the current issues within our team, yet nobody seems to be able to say a bad word in here without being insulted and dismissed by superfans offering little in their responses. If you don't agree with a criticism then fine, but address the criticism instead of insulting the person posting it.

Nobody has called out the largely constructive and fair negative feedback.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm »
Calling someone a superfan is the most idiotic putdown of all time as well. Trying to denigrate someone for overly supporting their team  :lmao :lmao
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 06:18:40 pm
Far quicker than Lallana though. Doesn't have the vision yet, but is much better suited to a Klopp team in terms of work rate and athleticism despite his diminutive stature.

Is he? Dont remember Lallana being particularly slow in his prime and Elliot doesnt seem that quick to me.

The tweener shout is a good one. Klopp seems to require very, very specific skills and physical qualities for each position and Elliot is a bit of Jack of all trades.

He clearly had talent but he doesnt have the physical qualities to play as one of the wide forwards or in the midfield three. Unless you are astoundingly good technically like Thiago (who is one of the best midfielders of his generation for me) its extremely difficult to cope with this system.

I find the idea of him covering Salahs role to be absolutely ludicrous. Hes not at all what you need in that role.

Against the weaker sides I suppose he can do a job on the right of midfield linking up with Salah. They seem to have a good understanding. Against the better sides he doesnt have the engine to cover every blade of grass and fill in for TAA the way Henderson did at his best.

Hed be a much better fit on the right of the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 or as a traditional 10. And can imagine him doing really well at a smaller club like Leicester.

Hes in the sell for a profit and reinvest the proceeds bucket for me.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
Nobody has called out the largely constructive and fair negative feedback.

Pretty much every discussion I've had in this topic, regardless of how fair it was or how much people tried to back up their points with stats and examples, has ended with one or two people popping in to call everyone involved "c*nts", "dickheads" or "twats".

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
I find the idea of him covering Salahs role to be absolutely ludicrous. Hes not at all what you need in that role.

Hed be a much better fit on the right of the 3 in a 4-2-3-1 or as a traditional 10. And can imagine him doing really well at a smaller club like Leicester.

To be fair I think most have said Salah's position, not necessarily his role. With players like Nunes and Jota around, I think there's room to have someone like Elliot in the forward line in some games even in a 4-3-3, especially as he looks a lot more comfortable defensively in the wide positions.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4624 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Pretty much every discussion I've had in this topic, regardless of how fair it was or how much people tried to back up their points with stats and examples, has ended with one or two people popping in to call everyone involved "c*nts", "dickheads" or "twats".

To be fair I think most have said Salah's position, not necessarily his role. With players like Nunes and Jota around, I think there's room to have someone like Elliot in the forward line in some games even in a 4-3-3, especially as he looks a lot more comfortable defensively in the wide positions.

That may be the case, but I'm only dealing with what has transpired on this page  ;D
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 05:01:29 am »
Amazing to see Elliott getting negative comparisons to Adam Lallana, a player who couldn't even get into a Championship team when he was Harvey's age and who was still playing in League One at the age of 23.
