« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 436503 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,012
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 03:13:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
At passing? Because if you're saying as an all-around player then this is pretty slanderous for how good prime Lallana was. Harvey played well last night and there's some things that he can already do at a very high level as a 19 year that I can see why Klopp or Ljinders are enamored with him. That said he still seems like a tweener to me that could find it very hard to find a spot.

Id go way further - when Harvey hits his prime (3 or 4 years from now) I dont think theres a single thing prime Lallana will do better on a football pitch than him
That said Im higher on Elliot and lower on Lallana (the ultimate technical ability over output player) than most people

More generally Im decently sure a lot of posts about Elliot will look silly 3 years from now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 