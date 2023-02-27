His most mature performance. Think that playing with a younger lad next to him made him a bit freer. Excellent workrate and tried to match Stefan's intensity winning balls high up the pitch. Was key to keeping us so comfortable at the back for most of the game. Also think that with the ground him and Stefan covered, Fabinho could finally be himself for once this season. This is probably the first time this season where I felt we weren't going to concede a goal once the first 5-10 nervy minutes were gone. We were doing the legwork and looking after the ball. No rushed, risky sloppy passes or losing the ball in bad areas. He complemented Stefan well and I wouldn't mind seeing that trio more often in the rest of the season. That bit of hunger helped everyone else play better. Trent had much less pressure on him and didn't get pinned down. Think he deserved to get a goal out of the chances he got as well.