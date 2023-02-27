« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 435512 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4560 on: February 27, 2023, 12:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on February 27, 2023, 12:23:35 pm
When has Luis Alberto ever done that since he moved to Lazio?
Why don't you look on his Wikipedia page and find out?
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4561 on: February 27, 2023, 12:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 27, 2023, 11:44:15 am
If Elliott turns into someone who can get 30 goals and assists in a season in a top five league that'll be more than good enough for me.

Yes. That would be great for him. It wont be here though.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4562 on: February 27, 2023, 01:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 27, 2023, 12:31:08 pm
Why don't you look on his Wikipedia page and find out?

I did - looks like what you said about 30 a season goals / assists has never been achieved (25 was the best five years ago and no season has came close) hence me asking the question
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm »
Best performance in a red shirt there. Keep that up and the Charlie Browns of RAWK might even say he's capable of playing in midfield.

(Needs to add goals though - 3 big chances there)
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
I've no idea if any numbers back it up but feels like that was his best defensive performance for us. Was weird having midfielders recover the ball and have energy but I liked it!
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
Class tonight, some sublime little intricate passes inside that right channel and he put himself about all game

The only criticism you could have is he didn't score the header but he was top class
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 10:18:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
I've no idea if any numbers back it up but feels like that was his best defensive performance for us. Was weird having midfielders recover the ball and have energy but I liked it!

Liked his energy today, helped set the tempo along with the rest of the midfield.

Needs to improve his end product and his consistency but he does show something.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,064
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
Hes clearly a very skillful, clever little player.but his attitude and workrate are exceptional. I cant fathom why youd look at that in a NINETEEN year old and decide hes got no future here.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,557
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
Hes clearly a very skillful, clever little player.but his attitude and workrate are exceptional. I cant fathom why youd look at that in a NINETEEN year old and decide hes got no future here.

Well said.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
Difficult to determine exactly what type of player he is but he was excellent tonight and premiership clubs would be lining up to buy him if he was for sale. I'm just gonna see what Jurgen does with him and enjoy the ride.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
Hes clearly a very skillful, clever little player.but his attitude and workrate are exceptional. I cant fathom why youd look at that in a NINETEEN year old and decide hes got no future here.

Agreed.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
I've no idea if any numbers back it up but feels like that was his best defensive performance for us. Was weird having midfielders recover the ball and have energy but I liked it!
Sofascore has him winning 5 out 11 ground duels, 1 interception 1 tackle, dribbled past twice. He was 0 for 3 in aerial duels(kinda expect this but going for them important)
Wish there was something for the blocked pass that jota almost got in for.
He still going to need MFers behind him who can dot he defensive work but felt was imrpvoed in that area also
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
His most mature performance. Think that playing with a younger lad next to him made him a bit freer. Excellent workrate and tried to match Stefan's intensity winning balls high up the pitch. Was key to keeping us so comfortable at the back for most of the game. Also think that with the ground him and Stefan covered, Fabinho could finally be himself for once this season. This is probably the first time this season where I felt we weren't going to concede a goal once the first 5-10 nervy minutes were gone. We were doing the legwork and looking after the ball. No rushed, risky sloppy passes or losing the ball in bad areas. He complemented Stefan well and I wouldn't mind seeing that trio more often in the rest of the season. That bit of hunger helped everyone else play better. Trent had much less pressure on him and didn't get pinned down. Think he deserved to get a goal out of the chances he got as well.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Sofascore has him winning 5 out 11 ground duels, 1 interception 1 tackle, dribbled past twice. He was 0 for 3 in aerial duels(kinda expect this but going for them important)
Wish there was something for the blocked pass that jota almost got in for.
He still going to need MFers behind him who can dot he defensive work but felt was imrpvoed in that area also

I think he did his defensive shift today. I don't expect him to win most of his tackles like Stefan, but closing down, cutting passing lanes, delaying and chasing down and going for the duels helps, especially higher up the pitch. We hadn't been doing that this season. We can't/won't carry him. He has shown that he can do the defensive side of the game and should only improve on it from here. On the ball he is mature, still a bit lightweight but protected it better and isn't sloppy.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,702
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm »
Thought he looked very good tonight (apart from his finishing  ;D ).

A 19 and 18 year old in midfield, not bad eh! Both looked the part and thats good news for the Reds.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm
I think he did his defensive shift today. I don't expect him to win most of his tackles like Stefan, but closing down, cutting passing lanes, delaying and chasing down and going for the duels helps, especially higher up the pitch. We hadn't been doing that this season. We can't/won't carry him. He has shown that he can do the defensive side of the game and should only improve on it from here. On the ball he is mature, still a bit lightweight but protected it better and isn't sloppy.
Yea I agree he just going to the highest of the 3 MFer and the penetrative  one, you need the players behind helping with that so he can do his work offensively with cover.
He 19, he going to keep improving defensively.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
worked his ass off.  shame he didn't connect with the 3 good chances that came his way but he was in the right place and maybe he snatched at them a bit. 

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm
A 19 and 18 year old in midfield
= 1 Milner.  :)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,702
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm
worked his ass off.  shame he didn't connect with the 3 good chances that came his way but he was in the right place and maybe he snatched at them a bit. 
= 1 Milner.  :)

 ;D

And Millyd still beat them in the lactic test!
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 12:07:41 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm

... He still going to need MFers behind him who can dot he defensive work but felt was imrpvoed in that area also ...

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm

Yea I agree he just going to the highest of the 3 MFer and the penetrative  one ...


While our midfield this season hasn't been quite as competent as years gone by, I don't think there's any need for that kind of language  :P
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 02:15:40 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:07:41 am
While our midfield this season hasn't been quite as competent as years gone by, I don't think there's any need for that kind of language  :P
lol. interesting way to interpret that but considering your Emote, pretty sure your just joking
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 02:18:40 am »
Also helps that his shift allowed us to rest Milner / henderson for huge portion of this game.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 03:41:17 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:40 am
Also helps that his shift allowed us to rest Milner / henderson for huge portion of this game.

I think Hendo cannot play at this intensity anymore. He has to be the finisher like Milly was going forward and come in to finish games off for the last 15-20. What I liked about today was the midfield all did the basic and covered ground. They were proactive in pressing high up the pitch instead of being reactive. That allowed Fabinho to again play at the level we know he can. I really want to see this midfield 3 play more often, maybe not every game but atleast every other game because there's a lot of potential here for the future as well.
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 08:40:59 am »
The only one in the midfield willing to play a pass forward. Could have had a couple of goals last night. Gets into the right positions.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 08:55:11 am »
Think he does lose possession a lot in dangerous areas and sloppy passes but that composure will come in time I think. Hes a work horse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 