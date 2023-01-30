He isnt good enough for us and is never going to be good enough for us. Players like this need to be moved on. Hopefully for decent money.



Always wary of comments like this. When Salah went to Chelsea, people pretty much said the same thing and absolutely nobody was looking at him then. He then went to Roma and then came to us and became one of the best forwards in the world. The ability of the average Joe to pick out who will and won't be great is pretty poor. It's a pretty easy call to just say someone won't make it, because if they do then you're pleasantly surprised and nobody remembers.The issue is that for really young players like Harvey, Bajcetic, Carvalho and even Nunez to some extent, is that we can't be relying on them to springboard us into the champions league and title race when more seasoned pro's are underperforming. The natural succession is that you have a core group of experienced pro's at the top of their game, whom the younger players can mix with and play without as much pressure because you always have a peak VVD, Ali, Fab, Hendo, Salah or Mane to get you out of trouble if you need to. We just need to give those players more time, but we do need to ensure that the senior players are good enough, which on current form they aren't actually and should be criticised first.