« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 433226 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,836
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4520 on: January 30, 2023, 07:32:53 am »
Hes clearly got talent but think hes been overplayed for a variety of reasons.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4521 on: January 30, 2023, 08:54:02 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 30, 2023, 12:40:04 am
He acts as if were only allowed to make one signing per window or something.

Given weve not bought a CM perhaps this is true!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4522 on: January 30, 2023, 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 30, 2023, 12:24:51 am
We are watching him develop, and improve, before our eyes. In years to come we will say we were there in his early days. Some might go back and delete posts, mind

This period may well be the making of him. Im just not sure itll be the making of him as an 8 for Liverpool unless we can give him 2 athletic runners to help him out on the other side of the ball.
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 pm »
If nothing else, there is some fight in him. Having said that, some (most) of his passes tonight were dreadful.
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm »
He is too slow and physically he is not very strong either. Technically he is okay, but not good enough to play for Liverpool FC.

Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
He is too slow and physically he is not very strong either. Technically he is okay, but not good enough to play for Liverpool FC.

He needs to go on loan or to be sold, theres no place for him in this Liverpool side next season (providing we sign some fucking players)
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm »
He's a complete liability in defense unfortunately. Never intercepts or tackles, and doesnt track his runners.
He's ok in attack, but far from good enough to compensate for that.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
He is too slow and physically he is not very strong either. Technically he is okay, but not good enough to play for Liverpool FC.
He was better than Naby though
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm
He was better than Naby though
It's not that hard to be better than Naby at the moment. Even you or I would be better than Naby ;D
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm »
Very cheaply gave away the ball several times. Disappointing performance.

Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm »
Was hoping for a bit more from Harvey tonight. He's been dropping from the starting XI several times recently after a sustained run in the team, I was hopeful of more evidence from him that he had something to prove.

Still maintain his best position for us is to the right of the front 3. Will have to be very patient for the opportunity to make that position his though.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Was hoping for a bit more from Harvey tonight. He's been dropping from the starting XI several times recently after a sustained run in the team, I was hopeful of more evidence from him that he had something to prove.

Still maintain his best position for us is to the right of the front 3. Will have to be very patient for the opportunity to make that position his though.

I just don't think he's dynamic enough to be a forward for us long-term. He has neither the pace, nor the trickery to go past a man, and he's never been much of a goalscorer even in the youth sides (though that could change as he gets older I suppose). Someone like Gordon or Doak look a far more natural fit for that position, and they aren't that much younger than him (though both have a long way to go).

Feels like it's really #10 or bust for him, though he could be useful coming off the bench for us in games where we're on top but struggling to make a breakthrough (just haven't had many of those this season).
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:16:05 pm
Very cheaply gave away the ball several times. Disappointing performance.
A better team would have punished us but very few teams are clinical in the league. Initially, I thought he was a bit tidy and that he added a bit of composure to our midfield but his inexperience showed with the giveaways. Badgy was also guilt of one/two as well.

We can't really expect much from inexperienced youngsters. They are only playing because some experienced players are not performing at the level required.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:00:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm
He was better than Naby though
Don't know if that's true. More offensively minded, yes, but far less solid. Naby was taken off because of the yellow card and he got stuck in too often even after that. He was walking a tight rope.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:19:09 pm
Was hoping for a bit more from Harvey tonight. He's been dropping from the starting XI several times recently after a sustained run in the team, I was hopeful of more evidence from him that he had something to prove.

Still maintain his best position for us is to the right of the front 3. Will have to be very patient for the opportunity to make that position his though.

I think he had too much to prove tonight and tried to force things.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 12:37:12 am »
He isnt good enough for us and is never going to be good enough for us. Players like this need to be moved on. Hopefully for decent money.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 12:48:59 am »
He is 19 and has potential to be an elite creator, lets see him behind a settled dynamic midfield before giving up on him.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 12:50:55 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:48:59 am
He is 19 and has potential to be an elite creator, lets see him behind a settled dynamic midfield before giving up on him.

Behind the midfield? That's going to be hard for him to create! :D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,027
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 12:55:36 am »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 01:13:50 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:37:12 am
He isnt good enough for us and is never going to be good enough for us. Players like this need to be moved on. Hopefully for decent money.

Always wary of comments like this. When Salah went to Chelsea, people pretty much said the same thing and absolutely nobody was looking at him then. He then went to Roma and then came to us and became one of the best forwards in the world. The ability of the average Joe to pick out who will and won't be great is pretty poor. It's a pretty easy call to just say someone won't make it, because if they do then you're pleasantly surprised and nobody remembers.

The issue is that for really young players like Harvey, Bajcetic, Carvalho and even Nunez to some extent, is that we can't be relying on them to springboard us into the champions league and title race when more seasoned pro's are underperforming. The natural succession is that you have a core group of experienced pro's at the top of their game, whom the younger players can mix with and play without as much pressure because you always have a peak VVD, Ali, Fab, Hendo, Salah or Mane to get you out of trouble if you need to. We just need to give those players more time, but we do need to ensure that the senior players are good enough, which on current form they aren't actually and should be criticised first.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,475
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 02:37:08 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:37:12 am
He isnt good enough for us and is never going to be good enough for us. Players like this need to be moved on. Hopefully for decent money.

Jesus Christ, hes 19 fucking years old. 
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,909
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 02:41:35 am »
What will be his best position? He's not fast enough to play as a winger/forward.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
I dont think Id sell him, a loan may be good for him. He definitely has something. Can acceleration be coached? Sure Ive seen other players work on acceleration.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 10:32:09 am »
He should be learning his trade via 20/30 minute cameos when we are cruising to victory. As it stands we are desperate and he has talent so it turns out he's involved in most games and starts more often than ideal.

The only way he should play in the midfield three is if he's alongside two beasts that can cover the ground and tackle as per Coutinho. We don't even have one currently though...
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:28:14 am
I dont think Id sell him, a loan may be good for him. He definitely has something. Can acceleration be coached? Sure Ive seen other players work on acceleration.

Not really but I think he also lacks that low centre of gravity, despite his size, that players like Silva had that often threw defenders off or made them stand off.

Despite his lovely technique, he telegraphs everything  hes very easy to read which is why I want him nowhere near midfield, turns ball over way too often.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 