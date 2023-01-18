Reminds me of Ødegaard, in the sense it's probably too early for him right now. At the same age, he was out on loan in the Eredivisie. At 21, he was on loan at Sociedad who finished 6th, then moved to Arsenal and now at 24, playing week in, week out, captaining probably this years Premier League winners.



Elliot has been out on loan at Blackburn, was one of the best players in the division and held his own. He seems to have a big personality to push on. Maybe in an ideal world, he was sent out on loan to learn and make mistakes on someone else's pitch, as he matures as a player. I think he's one of those niche players you may need to tinker you system to get the best out of him. ATM, you feel he's been forced to play a role which isn't getting the best out of him, and others round him.



You look at what ages premier league clubs have bought number 10s over the years, they are in the 23-25 year age bracket. He still has a few years to reach his peak years.