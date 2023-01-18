« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 427057 times)

Offline Adams83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4440 on: January 18, 2023, 11:32:48 am »
Looked much better in the front three. It's easy to forget that he's only 19 years old. He's going to be a top player for us if he continues to work hard.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4441 on: January 18, 2023, 11:55:27 am »
Yep, much better in the front line, worked his socks off as usual.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,330
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4442 on: January 18, 2023, 12:34:55 pm »
He left everything out there

I think he is better in a more central role and more forward role, freed from defensive responsibility

A lot was expected of him this season and he has done very very well
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4443 on: January 18, 2023, 12:38:37 pm »
He played in the front three but not as high up as Salah, which effectively makes him a RM in a 442 or 451. I believe earlier in the season when we briefly switched to 442 he also played better there. Not sure why Klopp ditched that.

He obviously is not a forward and doesn't have pace, so won't give us as much goals as Salah from the right wing, but that could be compensated if we have threats in the center and from the left, which obviously we have plenty (just they're all injured now).

The conundrum is we can't put Salah on the bench or the left. Maybe Salah center and Nunez left for this period?
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,721
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4444 on: January 18, 2023, 01:54:17 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 18, 2023, 12:38:37 pm
[..] Maybe Salah center and Nunez left for this period?

There it is!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4445 on: January 19, 2023, 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 18, 2023, 12:38:37 pm
He played in the front three but not as high up as Salah, which effectively makes him a RM in a 442 or 451. I believe earlier in the season when we briefly switched to 442 he also played better there. Not sure why Klopp ditched that.

He obviously is not a forward and doesn't have pace, so won't give us as much goals as Salah from the right wing, but that could be compensated if we have threats in the center and from the left, which obviously we have plenty (just they're all injured now).

The conundrum is we can't put Salah on the bench or the left. Maybe Salah center and Nunez left for this period?

I think we dropped the 4-4-2 because our forward line started picking up injuries so we just didn't have the numbers for it any more.

I've been one of the biggest detractors of Harvey in midfield, and I stand by that opinion, but he definitely looks a lot more accomplished out wide and weirdly more involved defensively. I think he's someone we could use like Minamino to give Salah a bit of a break from time to time.

With quite a few natural scorers in the team (Jota, Nunez, Salah, maybe Gakpo) there might be more scope to use him as a right forward more frequently, though Doak looks like he might make himself part of that conversation soon.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
  • * * * * *
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm »
He should only play from the right, doesn't really know what to do on the left.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,424
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 02:48:02 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm
He should only play from the right, doesn't really know what to do on the left.
The problem is when you play wide forawrds you need them to cut in like Salah does on his left foot. Elliot is predominantly left footed so all he can do is go outside the fullback and cross which doesn't work in our system.

I'm really surprised we didn't start Gakpo - Salah - Elliot.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,304
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm »
When he took Keitas position we completely lost control of midfield. He doesn't look around him, doesnt track runners, and just takes weird positions in defense. I know hes young, but he has played a lot of PL football now and should know better.
 
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,424
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 02:49:58 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm
When he took Keitas position we completely lost control of midfield. He doesn't look around him, doesnt track runners, and just takes weird positions in defense. I know hes young, but he has played a lot of PL football now and should know better.
We had control of midfield?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 02:45:16 pm
He should only play from the right, doesn't really know what to do on the left.

He's been hopelessly out of his depth on the right all season.

Personally I just don't think the kid has it. Glorified five a side player.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,198
  • * * * * *
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 02:50:09 pm
He's been hopelessly out of his depth on the right all season.

Personally I just don't think the kid has it. Glorified five a side player.

He's only played 2 or 3 times this season on the right this season unless you mean right of the 3 in midfield?

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 02:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 02:50:09 pm
He's been hopelessly out of his depth on the right all season.

Personally I just don't think the kid has it. Glorified five a side player.


Yeah keep on saying that (how many times you posted it now),you sound like a dickhead every fucking time.


Doesn't even fucking mean anything.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 02:53:35 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm
When he took Keitas position we completely lost control of midfield. He doesn't look around him, doesnt track runners, and just takes weird positions in defense. I know hes young, but he has played a lot of PL football now and should know better.

Lost the possession twice in very short period of time, lucky it didn't cost us. Frankly, he's not at the level we need at the moment as much as it pains me to say.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm
He's only played 2 or 3 times this season on the right this season unless you mean right of the 3 in midfield?

Does it matter? He's been receiving the ball in the same areas.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 02:55:58 pm »
He's in an unfortunate situation right now where his best position is taken by Mo Salah. Can't fault him for effort, and he shows glimpses of brilliance, but he's clearly not comfortable on the left, or in midfield right now.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 02:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:55:58 pm
He's in an unfortunate situation right now where his best position is taken by Mo Salah. Can't fault him for effort, and he shows glimpses of brilliance, but he's clearly not comfortable on the left, or in midfield right now.

Doesn't have the pace to play in Salah's role.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 02:56:59 pm
Doesn't have the pace to play in Salah's role.
He wouldn't be playing his role, he'd be playing in that position.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm
He wouldn't be playing his role, he'd be playing in that position.

I'm sure you could find a way to build a role for him that suits his attributes, but are we confident he's good enough to build a side round? I'm not sure how you can watch us play this season and think "ah yes, what we need is less speed in attack".
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
I'm sure you could find a way to build a role for him that suits his attributes, but are we confident he's good enough to build a side round? I'm not sure how you can watch us play this season and think "ah yes, what we need is less speed in attack".

Exactly.

He's a little guy with not much pace, so physically he's never going to be a beast.

So then, his only chance is to become a master on the ball. A David Silva type maybe. And he's a long long way off being that.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
I'm sure you could find a way to build a role for him that suits his attributes, but are we confident he's good enough to build a side round? I'm not sure how you can watch us play this season and think "ah yes, what we need is less speed in attack".
Elliott on the right with two of Salah/Nunez/Jota/Diaz occupying the middle and left wouldn't be so bad, but I wouldn't say we'd be building a side around him. Longer term, I still see Klopp trying to play him in midfield. I think he still has potential there, but not until we've sorted ourselves out. I think if he was playing in our midfield from 2018-2021 he'd be fine.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 03:24:24 pm »
Harvey Elliot is to Klopp as Lucas Leiva was to Rafa Benitez, Joe Allen was to Rodgers and Charlie Adam to Dalglish. It's becoming baffling to keep seeing him in the starting lineup especially since Klopp pretty quickly decided Joe Allen wasn't up to it.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 03:25:34 pm »
No idea what he is. Very technically gifted but lacks pace and physicality, two things he cant really develop.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
Elliott on the right with two of Salah/Nunez/Jota/Diaz occupying the middle and left wouldn't be so bad, but I wouldn't say we'd be building a side around him. Longer term, I still see Klopp trying to play him in midfield. I think he still has potential there, but not until we've sorted ourselves out. I think if he was playing in our midfield from 2018-2021 he'd be fine.

He definitely seems like a Klopp favourite so I'm sure we'll be determined to shoe horn him in somewhere, but I just don't see how it's to our benefit. Pace and power is more critical than ever in the top level game, you just really don't find many top, top players without it, and those you do find have to be exceptional elsewhere to make up for it. Even still, the days of diminutive and not especially mobile AMs like Ozil and Silva are largely a thing of the past, and they were far better players than Elliott. It just feels like he's going to have to be utterly exceptional on the ball or in terms of creativity to make up for the more obvious weaknesses, and whilst he might end up that player I don't think he is just now, and I don't feel we have the luxury of persistently playing him on the off chance he might. Not if we want to be competitive.

He's a really talented footballer who basically doesn't address any of our needs right now.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 03:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:25:34 pm
No idea what he is. Very technically gifted but lacks pace and physicality, two things he cant really develop.
Seems like the Harry Wilson conundrum. Very talented player that doesn't have an ideal position in this team.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 03:35:03 pm »
Can't play him and Gakpo in the forward line as they both want to come to the ball. Don't see how he fits in midfield and playing him as the right sided 8 is structurally a terrible idea with Mo being left footed too

I don't really know where he fits in the team now when we are really poor unfortunately, and we need to buy better players for his positions so longer term also not sure what the plan for him is
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm
He definitely seems like a Klopp favourite so I'm sure we'll be determined to shoe horn him in somewhere, but I just don't see how it's to our benefit.
And I got a lot of sticks for implying this when Klopp started him at the beginning of last season (and then surprisingly started him against Inter when he just came back from injury). Glad now more people are getting it.

He's actually quite similar to Harry Wilson in many ways: technically gifted, sweet left foot (not so much of a right foot), good passing but not particularly creative, no pace and physicality, and can't really fit anywhere in a Liverpool side. Both were killing it in the Championship also.

It seems to me that Klopp sees him as the next Mario Gotze - a player also quite similar to Elliott - that he needs to develop into a star. And guess where did Gotze play at Dortmund at 18? Number 10 behind the striker.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 04:18:57 pm »
Ahh bless,have you been waiting all this time for some back up to your crap opinion Peg ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 04:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm
He definitely seems like a Klopp favourite so I'm sure we'll be determined to shoe horn him in somewhere, but I just don't see how it's to our benefit. Pace and power is more critical than ever in the top level game, you just really don't find many top, top players without it, and those you do find have to be exceptional elsewhere to make up for it. Even still, the days of diminutive and not especially mobile AMs like Ozil and Silva are largely a thing of the past, and they were far better players than Elliott. It just feels like he's going to have to be utterly exceptional on the ball or in terms of creativity to make up for the more obvious weaknesses, and whilst he might end up that player I don't think he is just now, and I don't feel we have the luxury of persistently playing him on the off chance he might. Not if we want to be competitive.

He's a really talented footballer who basically doesn't address any of our needs right now.

Ozil was very quick!
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 05:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:59:35 pm
Ozil was very quick!

I more meant latter day Ozil who hardly ran, but yes in his prime he was very nippy you're right. Which all just kind of re-inforces the point - there have really been very few top level attacking midfielders or wingers who don't have size, speed or both. Even more so now than in the past.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4470 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm »
Tremendously talented footballer imo but as with Jones, Carvalho and a couple of others, not sure what his positional fit is, and he keeps being moved around, all of which is doing precisely fuck all for his development.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 05:25:33 am »
It seems we think we know how to develop players better than Klopp.

Klopp clearly sees some ingredients for him to play every game this season.

I think Gotze is a good shout, and surely Klopp understands the raw materials much more than us?
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 10:51:47 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 03:24:24 pm
Harvey Elliot is to Klopp as Lucas Leiva was to Rafa Benitez, Joe Allen was to Rodgers and Charlie Adam to Dalglish. It's becoming baffling to keep seeing him in the starting lineup especially since Klopp pretty quickly decided Joe Allen wasn't up to it.

Except Lucas was a beast.

Quote from: abhred on Today at 05:25:33 am
It seems we think we know how to develop players better than Klopp.

Klopp clearly sees some ingredients for him to play every game this season.

I think Gotze is a good shout, and surely Klopp understands the raw materials much more than us?

We've been decimated by injuries, there hasn't been much choice when it comes to who plays; at one point we had both Carvalho and Elliot in midfield because it's literally all we had. It's not a shock to see his minutes in midfield decrease as others return from injury, I think once Jones is up to speed and Keita can get close to playing 90 minutes we won't see him there much again this season, injuries permitting.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:10 am by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,025
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
I think well benefit greatly from all the playing time he is getting. In a chaotic sink or swim scenario he is tossed in - it seems to me he is definitely doing more swimming than sinking. Only 19 years old, will reap a lot of benefits from the experience he is getting now.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Reminds me of Ødegaard, in the sense it's probably too early for him right now. At the same age, he was out on loan in the Eredivisie. At 21, he was on loan at Sociedad who finished 6th, then moved to Arsenal and now at 24, playing week in, week out, captaining probably this years Premier League winners.

Elliot has been out on loan at Blackburn, was one of the best players in the division and held his own. He seems to have a big personality to push on. Maybe in an ideal world, he was sent out on loan to learn and make mistakes on someone else's pitch, as he matures as a player. I think he's one of those niche players you may need to tinker you system to get the best out of him. ATM, you feel he's been forced to play a role which isn't getting the best out of him, and others round him.

You look at what ages premier league clubs have bought number 10s over the years, they are in the 23-25 year age bracket. He still has a few years to reach his peak years.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 