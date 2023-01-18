Elliott on the right with two of Salah/Nunez/Jota/Diaz occupying the middle and left wouldn't be so bad, but I wouldn't say we'd be building a side around him. Longer term, I still see Klopp trying to play him in midfield. I think he still has potential there, but not until we've sorted ourselves out. I think if he was playing in our midfield from 2018-2021 he'd be fine.



He definitely seems like a Klopp favourite so I'm sure we'll be determined to shoe horn him in somewhere, but I just don't see how it's to our benefit. Pace and power is more critical than ever in the top level game, you just really don't find many top, top players without it, and those you do find have to be exceptional elsewhere to make up for it. Even still, the days of diminutive and not especially mobile AMs like Ozil and Silva are largely a thing of the past, and they were far better players than Elliott. It just feels like he's going to have to be utterly exceptional on the ball or in terms of creativity to make up for the more obvious weaknesses, and whilst he might end up that player I don't think he is just now, and I don't feel we have the luxury of persistently playing him on the off chance he might. Not if we want to be competitive.He's a really talented footballer who basically doesn't address any of our needs right now.