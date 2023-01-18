He played in the front three but not as high up as Salah, which effectively makes him a RM in a 442 or 451. I believe earlier in the season when we briefly switched to 442 he also played better there. Not sure why Klopp ditched that.
He obviously is not a forward and doesn't have pace, so won't give us as much goals as Salah from the right wing, but that could be compensated if we have threats in the center and from the left, which obviously we have plenty (just they're all injured now).
The conundrum is we can't put Salah on the bench or the left. Maybe Salah center and Nunez left for this period?
I think we dropped the 4-4-2 because our forward line started picking up injuries so we just didn't have the numbers for it any more.
I've been one of the biggest detractors of Harvey in midfield, and I stand by that opinion, but he definitely looks a lot more accomplished out wide and weirdly more involved defensively. I think he's someone we could use like Minamino to give Salah a bit of a break from time to time.
With quite a few natural scorers in the team (Jota, Nunez, Salah, maybe Gakpo) there might be more scope to use him as a right forward more frequently, though Doak looks like he might make himself part of that conversation soon.