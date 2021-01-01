He was playing as one of the 3 Attacking mids behind Gakpo. A lot of players that we have that we count as midfielders, especially in the academy lads, are actually more suited to playing just behind the leading attacker, in the space between the opposition defence and midfield. Harvey, Fabio, Bobby Clark are all in that ilk. I think this shows that our current squad may just be a bit better suited to play a 4-2-3-1 with 4 attackers on the forward press and Thiago with a mobile 6(bajcetic) covering for out balls. The 4-3-3 which accommodated slower midfielders just doesnt work anymore for us.



factsOne day I just want to see Gakpo/Carvalho playing next to Darwin in a deeper role. Would help us rotate the squad and suits all the players. Less strain on a weak midfield just play two of them(mostly Thiago every game hes available along with Stefan B and the occasional Flacco. Hendo off the bench only. Carvalho/Gakpo and less so cos of age Bobby will all be another midfielder in defensive shape anyways. While also bridging the gap between defence/attack,offering more in the forward press,more combination play to get the best out of Salah and Thiago. The positives are endless for a 4-2-3-1 or an even a 4-4-2 which would suit Salah,Harvey,Diaz and Nunez down to a T. 4-3-3 is done and the brexit midfield is done in my opinion.