He was playing as one of the 3 Attacking mids behind Gakpo. A lot of players that we have that we count as midfielders, especially in the academy lads, are actually more suited to playing just behind the leading attacker, in the space between the opposition defence and midfield. Harvey, Fabio, Bobby Clark are all in that ilk. I think this shows that our current squad may just be a bit better suited to play a 4-2-3-1 with 4 attackers on the forward press and Thiago with a mobile 6(bajcetic) covering for out balls. The 4-3-3 which accommodated slower midfielders just doesnt work anymore for us.