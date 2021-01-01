Good to see Harvey has that energy and level of pressing in him high up the pitch. We can use that while the likes of Jota are out.



He might flourish in the right midfield setup but just wasn't what we needed against Leicester and Brentford given our general struggles and the way we set up.



He can take on the mantle for the next generation for us along with the likes of Bajcetic. Wrong for him to be written off because he was used badly for a few games.



