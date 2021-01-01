« previous next »
  Fromola
Good to see Harvey has that energy and level of pressing in him high up the pitch. We can use that while the likes of Jota are out.

He might flourish in the right midfield setup but just wasn't what we needed against Leicester and Brentford given our general struggles and the way we set up.

He can take on the mantle for the next generation for us along with the likes of Bajcetic. Wrong for him to be written off because he was used badly for a few games.

  Chakan
Not a midfielder ;)
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm
Klopp said that this game was too close for Nunez, but I expect him to be available for Saturday. Who knows; if not, have Gakpo on the left, but keep Harvey in the front three, not in midfield.
Yea idk if Nunez can go 60 then maybe Bench option for the last 30.
Elliott in the front 3 kinda reminded me of Lallana there, I think he fine to get him games there and keep improving, also less defensive work as he keep improving that. Long term, will play MF and wing depending on game, need etc.
Felt like early Klopp/Spain running the 4-6-0 Formation will players not being able to run in behind today Obv that more personal related then how Klopp wants to play
  WhereAngelsPlay
Tonights goal will add an extra couple of hundred thousand to the Summer transfer kitty.
  Coolie High
Hes one of us, I never want to see him leave.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Yea idk if Nunez can go 60 then maybe Bench option for the last 30.
Elliott in the front 3 kinda reminded me of Lallana there, I think he fine to get him games there and keep improving, also less defensive work as he keep improving that. Long term, will play MF and wing depending on game, need etc.
Felt like early Klopp/Spain running the 4-6-0 Formation will players not being able to run in behind today Obv that more personal related then how Klopp wants to play
Interesting comparison to Lallana that Ive never really thought about. Another technically good player who wasnt particularly fast or strong, but Klopp loved as a midfielder or an attacker.
  Dave McCoy
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Not a midfielder ;)

Uhh, he didn't play in midfield today until the very end so ???

I like Harvey, just think he's an attacker and that's about it which he showed today. Think he could be a long term successor to Salah. Otherwise it's almost an endless debate of did we get the cover right to carry him in midfield which honestly really isn't even fair to him but basically defines whether him playing there is a success or not.
  WhereAngelsPlay
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Uhh, he didn't play in midfield today until the very end so ???




So he did play in midfield then or are you talking about when he played in the U13s' back in 2016 ?
  HeartAndSoul
Theres been plenty of slower players whove played on the wings- David Silva, Bernardo silva, Mata, Mahrez. If we have pace upfront and on the left then no reason why he cant continue out there.

Hes clearly not going to be able to play as an 8 for what we expect from our midfield to cover ground up and down but as a playmaker out wide, hes looked great.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Not a midfielder ;)
The truth is somewhere in between. I'm chuffed for him.
  Chakan
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
Uhh, he didn't play in midfield today until the very end so ???

I like Harvey, just think he's an attacker and that's about it which he showed today. Think he could be a long term successor to Salah. Otherwise it's almost an endless debate of did we get the cover right to carry him in midfield which honestly really isn't even fair to him but basically defines whether him playing there is a success or not.

Thats my point weve been playing him primarily in midfield, today he played mainly as an attacker and looked a lot better.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Interesting comparison to Lallana that Ive never really thought about. Another technically good player who wasnt particularly fast or strong, but Klopp loved as a midfielder or an attacker.
Yea He did the same with Gotze also. He can play both but obv learning all the responsibility of playing MF.
Any links to his goal please.
Thanks thats quality.
  rob1966
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1615440003219456000

It really needs to be shown from the Wolves shot, Kelleher calm as anything controls the deflected shot with his foot, plays the ball to Kostas, on to Carvalho, ball inside to Thiago who then gives it to Harvey 35 yards from our goal, then off he goes.

Great run from Keita too, they don't know whether to try to close Harvey or stay on Keita and then that finish.

Had a great game tonight did Harvey, great pressing from the front and all round work. You can see why Pep and the boss love the kid
  Yorkykopite
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm
Keep that up Harvey lad, brilliant stuff. Exactly what we want.

Is right John.

The lad's nineteen. Obviously most of his expert critics are used to seeing the full monty at 19, but I'm going to be - stupidly - a bit more patient.
  Samie
He's not a midfielder.   ;D


He should be playing in the forward line.
  Ghost Town
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Is right John.

The lad's nineteen. Obviously most of his expert critics are used to seeing the full monty at 19, but I'm going to be - stupidly - a bit more patient.
This.

For all our other young players as well
Winger much like a young Bernardo Silva at Monaco and City. Dont expect assists or goals but he will be an amazing link between midfield and forward line. Also presses way better than Salah. Would like to see Salah come off games where he stinks for Harvey. Would offer Nunez,Gakpo,Jota,Diaz someone that would play forward passes instead of trying to dribble the whole way himself.
  AmanShah21
He was playing as one of the 3 Attacking mids behind Gakpo. A lot of players that we have that we count as midfielders, especially in the academy lads, are actually more suited to playing just behind the leading attacker, in the space between the opposition defence and midfield. Harvey, Fabio, Bobby Clark are all in that ilk. I think this shows that our current squad may just be a bit better suited to play a 4-2-3-1 with 4 attackers on the forward press and Thiago with a mobile 6(bajcetic) covering for out balls. The 4-3-3 which accommodated slower midfielders just doesnt work anymore for us.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:03:00 am
He was playing as one of the 3 Attacking mids behind Gakpo. A lot of players that we have that we count as midfielders, especially in the academy lads, are actually more suited to playing just behind the leading attacker, in the space between the opposition defence and midfield. Harvey, Fabio, Bobby Clark are all in that ilk. I think this shows that our current squad may just be a bit better suited to play a 4-2-3-1 with 4 attackers on the forward press and Thiago with a mobile 6(bajcetic) covering for out balls. The 4-3-3 which accommodated slower midfielders just doesnt work anymore for us.
facts

One day I just want to see Gakpo/Carvalho playing next to Darwin in a deeper role. Would help us rotate the squad and suits all the players. Less strain on a weak midfield just play two of them(mostly Thiago every game hes available along with Stefan B and the occasional Flacco. Hendo off the bench only. Carvalho/Gakpo and less so cos of age Bobby will all be another midfielder in defensive shape anyways. While also bridging the gap between defence/attack,offering more in the forward press,more combination play to get the best out of Salah and Thiago. The positives are endless for a 4-2-3-1 or an even a 4-4-2 which would suit Salah,Harvey,Diaz and Nunez down to a T. 4-3-3 is done and the brexit midfield is done in my opinion. 
  killer-heels
He did look more comfortable that brief period he played on the left of a midfield three than when he has played on the right previously.
