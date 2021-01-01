« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm
Thats all fine but I guess the tactical question is how you fit that in with Trent also bombing forward. Thats Trent, Salah and Elliott on that side and then thats a huge ask for Fabinho to then get across whilst also it exposes that centre back on the right side.

Do we need two destroyers if we are to play what would be pretty much a 10? Are his numbers good enough to then limit Trents forays forward?

I feel like we are trying to create overloads on that side but he is just a part of the structural issues we have and the lack of compactness. Add to that a old and tired midfield, you wonder what we were on if we decided we wanted to make the pitch as big as possible but decided we didnt need a midfielder.

At the end of the day despite his numbers the entire side looks a structural mess when off the ball. The easy answer supposedly is to just buy players and let Elliott do his thing but I still have major doubts as to whether thats the right approach.

Yep to get the best out of him well need a Fabinho or Casemeiro type in his prime DM, I think with Thiago alongside him that two should be on paper be good against a lot of midfields to have control and not get overran, then he could sort of be the floating midfielder who really dovetails as a 10, the problem is we havent really had the ideal circumstances to do that this season and in turn havent got the best out of him.

Because of his quality going forward particularly his passing he will always be an asset but he will have to add extra bows or probably get what hes good at to extreme levels of great to truly be a fixture in the side, at 19 he may still possibly do that, hes so young you can afford to just wait and see.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm »
Quote from: moloch on Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm
Funny reading this and then comparing it to the numbers Harvey pulls.

What numbers?

He is a promising attacker. But nothing so special (yet) as to warrant having to have 2 prime DMs behind him to allow his inclusion,  carry his weight.

Bernardo Silva is actually a pretty good template.
Similar height, build etc. Possibly similar lack of pace. But he owns the defensive side of the game, and (regrettably) is snide to the max, does anything and everything to avoid losing.
But it took him many years of experience in smaller clubs to get to this kevel.
Harvey can get there, but I don't see why LFC should bear the cost of this education. If he's good enough, he has to show it on the pitch in terms of concrete attacking or defensive numbers. Or even just pass the eye test, in terms of what he contributes.
Being blunt: At present he is carried by those around him.
Not the end of the world, he'll get better, as he seems a smart and driven young man.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
So are we giving up on Harvey Elliott now? How fun
I remember in December 13 that people wanted to send sterling out in loan.


It was as absurd and wild as some of these takes here..  some of this lot on here would struggle to support a loose poo, let alone a footballer.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 05:44:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm
Thats all fine but I guess the tactical question is how you fit that in with Trent also bombing forward. Thats Trent, Salah and Elliott on that side and then thats a huge ask for Fabinho to then get across whilst also it exposes that centre back on the right side.

Do we need two destroyers if we are to play what would be pretty much a 10? Are his numbers good enough to then limit Trents forays forward?

I feel like we are trying to create overloads on that side but he is just a part of the structural issues we have and the lack of compactness. Add to that a old and tired midfield, you wonder what we were on if we decided we wanted to make the pitch as big as possible but decided we didnt need a midfielder.

At the end of the day despite his numbers the entire side looks a structural mess when off the ball. The easy answer supposedly is to just buy players and let Elliott do his thing but I still have major doubts as to whether thats the right approach.
Salah More central at times, It a tricky balance. But he going to have improve on the defensive side of the game which is understandable why he not there yet. I would think have Salah more central at time etc.
Keeping the left side 8 deep and the 6 over with staying more compact would help but that also means Henderson not playing.
He going to keep improving imo. I think longer term he probably either a 10 or creative inside right with no Salah but that is years down the road.
Want to see him with Fabinho,Thiago more.
Doubt it going to be two destroyers, Klopp always really ran a 6, controller who stays behind ball and a 10 type.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 05:49:38 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
I get guilty of this myself where I focus on the numbers and lose sight of the bigger picture at times. When you look at the creative stuff that Harvey is good at it does look impressive on its own. But once you zoom out and realize that both Trent and Mo do all of that but are actually better at it then what are we really doing here?

If you could create a narrative where we need him out there form the attack to function at a level needed to win something them I think that makes sense. But are we really talking about that? Ive yet to see anyone claim that at least and I know of no statistics that would support such a claim either.
Trent does it from a wider spot more often then not, Salah does more a striker(which has been his role till Nunez came now it more a support striker/Striker when Nunez is on bench). You need Creative MF types, that the role Elliott fits, he 19, he at an age where he can going to learn the defensive side of the game.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 02:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
So are we giving up on Harvey Elliott now? How fun

The flack he's getting, the thread heading should be changed to "Fuck off Harvey".
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm »
Not just Harvey. The amount of vitriol being directed at some of our players is absolutely sickening.

I get there's precious little room for sentimentality in the modern game; it's one thing to be ruthless,  but whilst criticism is justified, the underlying tone of many posters is absolutely savage. If our players were horses, they'd have been shot by some on here.

Never mind their previous service. We live in the "what have you done for me lately??" age.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 03:08:05 pm
Not just Harvey. The amount of vitriol being directed at some of our players is absolutely sickening.

I get there's precious little room for sentimentality in the modern game; it's one thing to be ruthless,  but whilst criticism is justified, the underlying tone of many posters is absolutely savage. If our players were horses, they'd have been shot by some on here.

Never mind their previous service. We live in the "what have you done for me lately??" age.
100%.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 04:00:27 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:29:44 pm
Non existent attacking numbers? He is over 80 percentile for all the attacking stats for a MFer(Assists can be random, but he creates chances at an elite level)
He really doesn't create chances at an elite level. It's a myth people derived from that percentile thingy.

From the eye test you can see he doesn't resemble a KDB, an Odegaard, or a Bruno Fernandes.

From actual numbers, he has created 14 chances this season, which ranks... 69th among PL players. And before you want to attribute it to the team playing poorly this season, he's 6th among Liverpool players (behind Nunez, Firmino, Robbo, Trent and Salah).

Given that he's also 6th in minutes played for us (bar Alisson), and he is supposed to be the creative midfielder, that number doesn't look impressive at all. You put any decent attacking MF that high up in our team and he'll create that much. For reference, Thiago and Hendo both created 12, playing less minutes and deeper, and they do defensive stuff as well.


Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:00:27 pm
He really doesn't create chances at an elite level. It's a myth people derived from that percentile thingy.

From the eye test you can see he doesn't resemble a KDB, an Odegaard, or a Bruno Fernandes.



Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:00:27 pm
He really doesn't create chances at an elite level. It's a myth people derived from that percentile thingy.

From the eye test you can see he doesn't resemble a KDB, an Odegaard, or a Bruno Fernandes.

From actual numbers, he has created 14 chances this season, which ranks... 69th among PL players. And before you want to attribute it to the team playing poorly this season, he's 6th among Liverpool players (behind Nunez, Firmino, Robbo, Trent and Salah).

Given that he's also 6th in minutes played for us (bar Alisson), and he is supposed to be the creative midfielder, that number doesn't look impressive at all. You put any decent attacking MF that high up in our team and he'll create that much. For reference, Thiago and Hendo both created 12, playing less minutes and deeper, and they do defensive stuff as well.

Because he's fucking 19  ;D

