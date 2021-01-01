Funny reading this and then comparing it to the numbers Harvey pulls.
What numbers?
He is a promising attacker. But nothing so special (yet) as to warrant having to have 2 prime DMs behind him to allow his inclusion, carry his weight.
Bernardo Silva is actually a pretty good template.
Similar height, build etc. Possibly similar lack of pace. But he owns the defensive side of the game, and (regrettably) is snide to the max, does anything and everything to avoid losing.
But it took him many years of experience in smaller clubs to get to this kevel.
Harvey can get there, but I don't see why LFC should bear the cost of this education. If he's good enough, he has to show it on the pitch in terms of concrete attacking or defensive numbers. Or even just pass the eye test, in terms of what he contributes.
Being blunt: At present he is carried by those around him.
Not the end of the world, he'll get better, as he seems a smart and driven young man.