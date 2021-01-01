« previous next »
I like Harveys attitude and he is working very hard to improve his game. However, after watching him every game for 20 games or more, I am starting to doubt whether he will ever be a good first team player for Liverpool. To be successful in the Premier League, you need to be quick and strong or you are extremely skillful or have an exceptional vision for passes. Unfortunately, up until now, I still dont see Harvey has any of these attributes. He is at best average on all of them and he hasnt done enough to justify a first team spot in almost every game.
A nice kid. And a Liverpool fan.

But very much out of his depth. In midfield, at least.

Strange that he keeps being thrown out there.
Can't believe Klopp keeps picking him in midfield. It's an enormous blindspot for him. None of his characteristics fit the task.
He 19, in his 2nd full season at Liverpool who also learning the more defensive part of the game. He super talented. He going to have his up and down.
It also basically his 1st full season as he spent most of last year was recovering from a terrible injury.
Also playing in a dysfunctional MF going to make players too worse.
It very clear he has elite creativity as the 10 type Mf

https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott
Let the kid develop. He wasnt bad. Tidy for the most part. He wasnt helped by how horrific Hendo was today. He is not even close to being a problem just yet. He isn't yet the world class midfielder we want but he does do his job with minimum errors. Physique and strength will come with age but he needs the experience right now. I have no issues with him starting so often because those little phases where he, Mo and Trent link up in games are swashbuckling and I imagine what the idea with him playing there is. He just needs time and patience and he has that atleast from me and hopefully, Jurgen as well.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:56:23 am
Let the kid develop. He wasnt bad. Tidy for the most part. He wasnt helped by how horrific Hendo was today. He is not even close to being a problem just yet. He isn't yet the world class midfielder we want but he does do his job with minimum errors. Physique and strength will come with age but he needs the experience right now. I have no issues with him starting so often because those little phases where he, Mo and Trent link up in games are swashbuckling and I imagine what the idea with him playing there is. He just needs time and patience and he has that atleast from me and hopefully, Jurgen as well.

The link up down the right doesnt work at all so not sure what you are seeing.

Hes a good player but hes not a midfielder.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:56:23 am
Let the kid develop. He wasnt bad. Tidy for the most part. He wasnt helped by how horrific Hendo was today. He is not even close to being a problem just yet. He isn't yet the world class midfielder we want but he does do his job with minimum errors. Physique and strength will come with age but he needs the experience right now. I have no issues with him starting so often because those little phases where he, Mo and Trent link up in games are swashbuckling and I imagine what the idea with him playing there is. He just needs time and patience and he has that atleast from me and hopefully, Jurgen as well.

There is a passage of play in the second half in which he allows Dewsbury-Hall a clear run on goal, puts zero pressure on him. He currently lacks defensive nous. Lots of time to develop in to a good player, but right now he is not playing like a first team player.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:29 am
The link up down the right doesnt work at all so not sure what you are seeing.

Hes a good player but hes not a midfielder.

This basically sums it up in two lines. Almost no one here is saying Elliott is a bad player. He's clearly talented and has a good attitude. But he's just not working where he's getting played.

I simply don't understand why we aren't grooming him more to be a backup option in the front three, off the right or centre. He's not quick over the ground like Salah, but he has quick feet and a good brain, and I think he could develop into a decent understudy up there.

In midfield, his lack of physicality and defensive awareness has killed us all season. I don't care what  tackling stats people brought up from last night's game, he can't really win any physical battle as far as I can see, and the way he let the lad go for that header (where Trent was left marking two) was shocking. People have brought up Bernardo Silva as a comparison for how a smaller player can work there for our rivals, but Bernardo's work rate is incredible, and he's also way more physically gnarly and switched on when it comes to the dirty work than Harvey. He's quicker too. Not a valid comparison.
Elliott is also 9 years younger than Silva, who was playing for Benfica's B team at the same age so hard to know what level he was playing at in comparison. Unlikely Elliott makes it to his level, but it doesn't mean he hasn't got the potential to be very good.or do that. Ultimately if he was terrible at what he was being asked to do Klopp would have ditched him from the first team ages ago. Just getting as many minutes as he has under a top level coach suggests he's doing something right.

Thiago makes a similair mistake letting Mcginn just run away from him for a header against Villa as he's ball watching. These things happen to players with 100s more appearances than Elliott.
Echo a lot of what has been said here and also that last season, when we still had legs in our midfield we could make it work but this season its too much of a luxury having him in midfield. When he just switched off and didnt track Dewsbury Hall for that header, shows his game isnt suited to that RCM role.

Hes in a tough position as hes probably best suited to playing in a front 3 from the right, but our best player is there and he plays every game.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:41:14 am
He 19, in his 2nd full season at Liverpool who also learning the more defensive part of the game. He super talented. He going to have his up and down.
It also basically his 1st full season as he spent most of last year was recovering from a terrible injury.
Also playing in a dysfunctional MF going to make players too worse.
It very clear he has elite creativity as the 10 type Mf

https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott

Look at the state of his defensive stats. He shouldnt be playing as an 8 in our set up. Hes clearly a 10 thats been playing out of position.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:20:40 am
Look at the state of his defensive stats. He shouldnt be playing as an 8 in our set up. Hes clearly a 10 thats been playing out of position.

The thing with a Klopp midfield is there are normally three workhorses who sacrifice assists and goals to cover full backs (Gini being prime example).

Elliott doesn't offer the defensive side and then makes up for it by scoring / assisting loads. However, he is a talent but we shouldn't be relying on him so much.
Doesn't look like a good fit in midfield to me.  Definitely, not in our current situation.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:16 am

Elliott doesn't offer the defensive side and then makes up for it by scoring / assisting loads. However, he is a talent but we shouldn't be relying on him so much.

But he doesn't.  His attacking numbers are non existent too.  "Tidy" is the only thing going for him at the moment.
The number 10 has disappeared from football. Ten years ago he would have had the luxury of playing behind the striker, allowing his creative side to shine through with less defensive responsibility. Now, players who come through as a number 10 have to adapt to being either a central midfielder, a winger or a striker in order to make it in a decent side.

For what its worth, I think he deserves much more time. Hes technically gifted and has a great attitude and willingness to learn. Hes had a few games where hes looked good in that position, but games like City the other week and Leicester yesterday highlights his weaknesses defensively. Maybe things will improve once we have a more functional midfield, but until then I would rather see Keita, Henderson, Jones there. Even Ox.

I wonder if it would be too drastic of a change to flip the midfield and going for a 4-2-1-3. Otherwise, Id still like to see him as a false 9.

Im confident he will be a success here, but with our issues in midfield at the moment, its not an ideal time for him.
He wont make at us as a starter. Just not got enough & pace.
Keep him as a squad homegrown player.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:20:40 am
Look at the state of his defensive stats. He shouldnt be playing as an 8 in our set up. Hes clearly a 10 thats been playing out of position.
His tackles and interceptions in that chart are higher than Wijnaldum's last two league seasons and .2 and .4 below  18/19 and 17/18.

https://fbref.com/en/players/eb58eef0/Georginio-Wijnaldum
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:01:43 am
His tackles and interceptions in that chart are higher than Wijnaldum's last two league seasons and .2 and .4 below  18/19 and 17/18.

https://fbref.com/en/players/eb58eef0/Georginio-Wijnaldum

And that is why stats tell only a small part of the story.
People seem to be hanging their hat on him being part of our next title winning 11 but I honestly don't see how he develops into anything more than a decent, versatile, home grown, squad player. And there is nothing wrong with that. 
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:01:43 am
His tackles and interceptions in that chart are higher than Wijnaldum's last two league seasons and .2 and .4 below  18/19 and 17/18.

https://fbref.com/en/players/eb58eef0/Georginio-Wijnaldum

He quite a tenacious player and a fighter, but he got triangled the shit out of by Downton Abbey, Barnes and Ndidi.
He's competitive but just too slow and weak to be a battler in our midfield, and the way we play, with all those wide open spaces, I just don't get why someone like Elliott is in the middle.  He's a natural 10, but also looked a lot better playing wide right in that 442 we tried for a while.
People falling over themselves to declare that he won't make it.

Maybe he will, maybe he won't. Still doesn't excuse the gobshitery
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:23:40 pm
He quite a tenacious player and a fighter, but he got triangled the shit out of by Downton Abbey, Barnes and Ndidi.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:35:55 am
LOL, what? Those big 2 tackles really stand out or something? He won the same as Hendo. Since you're saying "whisper it" I'm assuming you mean this as a defense for him but that's crazy.
I said whisper it because I thought it might irk you into making a weird post about him, even though I included no opinion alongside the fact.

Not sure why you're reading so much into me sharing an objective fact (and laughing at his output). But jus a quick correction - he made three tackles, not two (that's more than Henderson).
The lad is skillful, hard working tenacious even, but ill suited to playing as a wide midfielder in a three. He looks to me as a decent number 10 prospect but as Jurgen never really plays with one I wonder how he will fare. I hope he can carve an effective niche for himself as he looks to be a very detrmined kid.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:20:40 am
Look at the state of his defensive stats. He shouldnt be playing as an 8 in our set up. Hes clearly a 10 thats been playing out of position.
He is playing the 10 role in the MF. Go look at the heat maps. He always the highest of the 3 Mfers.
He obv had bad moments defensively but it an area i expect him to improve, considering that is more learnable then being to be an elite shot creator
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:31:15 am
But he doesn't.  His attacking numbers are non existent too.  "Tidy" is the only thing going for him at the moment.
Non existent attacking numbers? He is over 80 percentile for all the attacking stats for a MFer(Assists can be random, but he creates chances at an elite level)
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:18:38 am
My irrational hatred of seeing him listed in midfield when the lineups are released is approaching infinity.

Does that man you'll soon explode? Hope so.
Any update about his injury?
Funny reading this and then comparing it to the numbers Harvey pulls.
Quote from: moloch on Today at 08:21:45 pm
Funny reading this and then comparing it to the numbers Harvey pulls.


It's just the unusuals spouting the usual shit.
Are you of the opinion he's a genuine #8?  ;D

The only reason he's playing there is because he's never going to make for himself out wide for us as he's not quick and we don't play with a #10 and that's his best position.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:37:57 pm
Are you of the opinion he's a genuine #8?  ;D

The only reason he's playing there is because he's never going to make for himself out wide for us as he's not quick and we don't play with a #10 and that's his best position.  :D
In the 433 there two different roles for 8. One is the who sits deeper, dictates tempo, protects the counter and the other one goes ahead of the ball and be a creative MF. Harvey does the latter, expecting him the the former is not his skill set.
PPL just see 8 and expect B2B type.
