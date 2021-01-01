The number 10 has disappeared from football. Ten years ago he would have had the luxury of playing behind the striker, allowing his creative side to shine through with less defensive responsibility. Now, players who come through as a number 10 have to adapt to being either a central midfielder, a winger or a striker in order to make it in a decent side.
For what its worth, I think he deserves much more time. Hes technically gifted and has a great attitude and willingness to learn. Hes had a few games where hes looked good in that position, but games like City the other week and Leicester yesterday highlights his weaknesses defensively. Maybe things will improve once we have a more functional midfield, but until then I would rather see Keita, Henderson, Jones there. Even Ox.
I wonder if it would be too drastic of a change to flip the midfield and going for a 4-2-1-3. Otherwise, Id still like to see him as a false 9.
Im confident he will be a success here, but with our issues in midfield at the moment, its not an ideal time for him.