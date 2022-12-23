Desperate for him to do well, but defensively hes extremely weak and probably not athletic enough to play in that position. Hes still young and Klopp will give him more time to prove himself in midfield, but Id rather see him in the front 3, particularly in the Bobby role.



Hopefully his injury isnt serious.



If he's not athletic enough for our midfield then I'm not sure I see how he's athletic enough for the forward line (which will be pretty stacked when Jota/Diaz are back from their long term injuries anyway). The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Nunez and even Jota/Gakpo are either quick (in the case of the latter two, deceptively so), or powerful, or both. Can't see how he wouldn't just be bullied out of games.He's a fabulous footballer and he had some good touches tonight (as he has all season) but he's neither a forward nor a midfielder and his chances are only going to be further limited by the likes of Doak coming up behind him (who looks a far better fit for our forward line) and the (hopefully) inevitable midfield signings to come. I think he's a great rotation option and to come on in games where we're on top and struggling to break sides down but right now I think that's the extent of it - as good of a player as he is.