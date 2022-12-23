Yep fingers crossed, lets be fair all of our midfielders look like passengers.
Without wishing to slate Harvey, I think midfield players have often looked like passengers because
of trying to shoehorn Elliott into a position where he doesn't quite fit. OK, that doesn't make Henderson make unforced individual errors like tonight necessarily, but I do feel that Elliott's presence in the midfield does disrupt things - have thought that from the first couple of games of the season, and I don't think it's lessened at all. Frustrated that the manager is adamant in persisting with it.
It's no coincidence that as soon as Fabinho, Thiago & Henderson played together after a month break/preseason for one of them and less game time for the other two, that we then had our best half of the season vs Villa. Harvey can still be a good squad option off the bench for us, both in attack and when we're chasing a goal, but that's all he should be for now, not starting game after game. Injuries have led to him playing too much, but it shouldn't be happening anymore in my opinion.