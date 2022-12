Desperate for him to do well, but defensively heís extremely weak and probably not athletic enough to play in that position. Heís still young and Klopp will give him more time to prove himself in midfield, but Iíd rather see him in the front 3, particularly in the Bobby role.



Hopefully his injury isnít serious.



If he's not athletic enough for our midfield then I'm not sure I see how he's athletic enough for the forward line (which will be pretty stacked when Jota/Diaz are back from their long term injuries anyway). The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Nunez and even Jota/Gakpo are either quick (in the case of the latter two, deceptively so), or powerful, or both. Can't see how he wouldn't just be bullied out of games.He's a fabulous footballer and he had some good touches tonight (as he has all season) but he's neither a forward nor a midfielder and his chances are only going to be further limited by the likes of Doak coming up behind him (who looks a far better fit for our forward line) and the (hopefully) inevitable midfield signings to come. I think he's a great rotation option and to come on in games where we're on top and struggling to break sides down but right now I think that's the extent of it - as good of a player as he is.