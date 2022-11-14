« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 407990 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4200 on: November 14, 2022, 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on November 14, 2022, 02:14:23 am
It's embarrassing isn't it?

It really is revealing how many people simply don't understand football. It's the same with Darwin. If you can't seriously see that Harvey is a generational talent, then you're watching the wrong sport.

It's frustratingly obvious that some don't understand the game & yet still think that their opinions are valid & should be respected..
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4201 on: November 14, 2022, 05:04:50 pm »
What is a midfielder?

How good a player is and how good they play a position can and usually are separate things.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4202 on: November 15, 2022, 06:54:47 pm »
Definitely not one to set the tempo in midfield.. That isnt his game and ideally he should be seen as the successor to Salah.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4203 on: November 15, 2022, 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on November 15, 2022, 06:54:47 pm
Definitely not one to set the tempo in midfield.. That isnt his game and ideally he should be seen as the successor to Salah.
:lmao :lmao
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4204 on: November 17, 2022, 10:31:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 14, 2022, 04:28:34 pm
It's frustratingly obvious that some don't understand the game & yet still think that their opinions are valid & should be respected..
Exactly. Really gets on my nerves when people argue and look at me weirdly, when I say that when we're on 4th and inches that we should kick for touch in order to put their king in checkmate. I've got 30 years experience in origami at professional level to back that up, so know my turnips.
Offline David Struhme

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4205 on: November 18, 2022, 08:33:08 pm »
Hearing he could be going to the WC if Maddison drops out
What an achievement that would be for the lad
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4206 on: November 18, 2022, 08:40:34 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on November 18, 2022, 08:33:08 pm
Hearing he could be going to the WC if Maddison drops out
What an achievement that would be for the lad
what's up with Maddison?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4207 on: November 18, 2022, 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2022, 08:40:34 pm
what's up with Maddison?

Some training ground altercation with a City defender apparently. Weapons rumour to be involved.

Walker downed Maddison, he swears he never had a gun.
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4208 on: November 18, 2022, 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2022, 08:40:34 pm
what's up with Maddison?

Someone called him baby.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4209 on: November 18, 2022, 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2022, 08:40:34 pm
what's up with Maddison?
Someone made fun of his garden. Said it was square. He's not 'avin that!
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4210 on: November 18, 2022, 10:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 18, 2022, 08:50:13 pm
Some training ground altercation with a City defender apparently. Weapons rumour to be involved.

Walker downed Maddison, he swears he never had a gun.
ah ok.  I thought he might have bust a gut laughing at Pickford gurning during a practice session.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4211 on: November 18, 2022, 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2022, 10:34:20 pm
ah ok.  I thought he might have bust a gut laughing at Pickford gurning during a practice session.
Heh heh I'm guessing you're not a Kirsty MacColl fan?

Pro tip: never believe anything Nick tells you ;)
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4212 on: November 18, 2022, 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 18, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
Heh heh I'm guessing you're not a Kirsty MacColl fan?

Pro tip: never believe anything Nick tells you ;)
you think I believed him?  oh jeez ..... :)

PS you're right - never heard of her.
Offline Wingman

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 12:15:17 am »
Id like to see a glimpse into the potential future (maybe a cup game in the new year) where Harvey, Fabio, and Curtis play the 3 in a 4-2-3-1, behind Nunez.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 12:17:08 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 12:15:17 am
Id like to see a glimpse into the potential future (maybe a cup game in the new year) where Harvey, Fabio, and Curtis play the 3 in a 4-2-3-1, behind Nunez.
I like how you ruled out our next League Cup game. ;D
Offline Wingman

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 12:31:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 12:17:08 am
I like how you ruled out our next League Cup game. ;D

I forgot we were playing them lot next in the cup. Just looked it up, didnt realise it was before Christmas either and I have other plans  which I will obviously cancel last minute due to a 24hr stomach bug!
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 18, 2022, 08:50:13 pm
Some training ground altercation with a City defender apparently. Weapons rumour to be involved.

Walker downed Maddison, he swears he never had a gun.

On form again mate 👍
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 09:12:14 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2022, 11:17:12 pm
you think I believed him?  oh jeez ..... :)

PS you're right - never heard of her.

Surely you've heard the song Fairytale of New York?

Died far too early when she got ran over by a boat
Offline rob1966

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 09:13:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 12:17:08 am
I like how you ruled out our next League Cup game. ;D

Klopp won't go with that v City, will have to be the next round after that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:12:14 am
Surely you've heard the song Fairytale of New York?
nope.  seriously no clue who she is / was.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm
nope.  seriously no clue who she is / was.

Did a very good job of Raymond Douglas Davies song Days almost as good as the Kinks
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm »
Now you think he's heard of Ray Davies?
Offline Hazell

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm
Now you think he's heard of Ray Davies?

You really got me on that one, who's Ray Davies?
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 12:15:17 am
Id like to see a glimpse into the potential future (maybe a cup game in the new year) where Harvey, Fabio, and Curtis play the 3 in a 4-2-3-1, behind Nunez.

Goodness, that'd be a pretty crap future. I could see 2 of those in the 3, but all of them? I'd quite like an inside forward in my team. Curtis in the 2 and Diaz wide left and you've got yourself a future.
Offline Wingman

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Goodness, that'd be a pretty crap future. I could see 2 of those in the 3, but all of them? I'd quite like an inside forward in my team. Curtis in the 2 and Diaz wide left and you've got yourself a future.

Im not saying they all make it here, or that we dont need to bring anyone in, or that I wouldnt want Diaz in a few years time. Im just saying Id like to see what those 3 could do playing in an advanced 3.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4225 on: Yesterday at 08:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:13:23 pm
Im not saying they all make it here, or that we dont need to bring anyone in, or that I wouldnt want Diaz in a few years time. Im just saying Id like to see what those 3 could do playing in an advanced 3.

To be clear, I'm not saying it'd be a crap future because they're not good enough and they won't make it here. I'm just not sure, even if they all were good enough, it'd be great for us to play the 3 of them behind Nunez. There'd be a lack of runs in behind and a lack of pace. And probably a lack of goals too. There's a reason Jones and Elliot are both 8s for us, and it looks like Carvalho may end up as one too. Even if he becomes a brilliant 10 or even wide forward that still leaves at least one of Jones or Elliot wide and neither of them are wide forwards.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4226 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
You really got me on that one, who's Ray Davies?
some guy who drinks cherry cola, I think.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4227 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
You really got me on that one, who's Ray Davies?

Dont you mean SIR Ray Davies?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4228 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
some guy who drinks cherry cola, I think.

The BBC version? ;D
Online StL-Dono

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 02:37:00 am »
Harvey's not the world's most physical guy; don't squeeze him tight or you'll break his spine. 

Still, all the girls in the neighborhood try to go out with him...   
