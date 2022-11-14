Im not saying they all make it here, or that we dont need to bring anyone in, or that I wouldnt want Diaz in a few years time. Im just saying Id like to see what those 3 could do playing in an advanced 3.



To be clear, I'm not saying it'd be a crap future because they're not good enough and they won't make it here. I'm just not sure, even if they all were good enough, it'd be great for us to play the 3 of them behind Nunez. There'd be a lack of runs in behind and a lack of pace. And probably a lack of goals too. There's a reason Jones and Elliot are both 8s for us, and it looks like Carvalho may end up as one too. Even if he becomes a brilliant 10 or even wide forward that still leaves at least one of Jones or Elliot wide and neither of them are wide forwards.