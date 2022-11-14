It's frustratingly obvious that some don't understand the game & yet still think that their opinions are valid & should be respected..



Exactly. Really gets on my nerves when people argue and look at me weirdly, when I say that when we're on 4th and inches that we should kick for touch in order to put their king in checkmate. I've got 30 years experience in origami at professional level to back that up, so know my turnips.