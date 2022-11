Yeah I think that's helpful.



Thiago is a brilliant player defensively but he's probably lost a bit of athleticism and he wasn't close to Gini in that area even when we bought him.



I reckon we could carry Elliot, even with his current defensive contribution, if Fabinho was playing like he used to and we had a controlling 8 who could cover a lot of ground. OR we could 'carry' Thiago's relative lack of athleticism if Fabinho was at his previous level and our more attacking 8 was an athletic monster. But as it is even our first choice midfield 3 (which Fab, Thiago and Harvey probably is right now) isn't really good enough. Obviously Thiago and Elliot play on opposite sides of the pitch and have different roles in the team but you need a combination of particular skillsets in our midfield and at the moment the combination together leaves us pretty short in 'legs'.



I'd persist with these 3 given our personnel and as long as Keita is out though. It's the best we've got.