Author Topic: Welcome Harvey  (Read 401153 times)

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4120 on: November 6, 2022, 06:50:48 pm »
Yeah he was much better today because he played as a midfielder instead of drifting out to the right wing all the time.  Picked up some really nice positions inbetween the lines.  Looks like he could do with a bit of a rest though, but only one PL game left before he gets a mini-break.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4121 on: November 6, 2022, 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  6, 2022, 06:22:55 pm
And yet weve clearly been trying to evolve.

Yes. But at it's best last season it was Keita or a year younger Hendo in that they were still two way players that were trying to be more attacking but would still kick in defensively. Harvey gives you no defensive presence at all and I think we can get away with that if the LCM and DM are amazing but we can't get much more than competent play out of those spots this year so it's just a drag on the whole structure of the team.
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4122 on: November 6, 2022, 07:35:14 pm »
Thought he was very good
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4123 on: November 6, 2022, 07:39:44 pm »
Harvey was good today. His out ball when were under pressure first half was excellent and almost ended up in a counter attack/goal a few times. People say its hoof football but he did it with poise and finesse. Still want to see Carvalho over Bobby though.
Logged

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4124 on: November 6, 2022, 07:46:57 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  6, 2022, 06:47:00 pm
People are quick to. Criticize him when he has a bad game but today he had a very good one, this thread is dead.

He gets tons of praise when he plays well, and could do no wrong for the first couple of months of the season. Even when people (myself included) have been critical, it's more about how we're using him than the player himself.

For me in midfield he has definitely improved from that player who just played as a forward no matter what, and can be really effective when we're on top in a game, but doesn't really contribute when we're not. He can't really handle the physical battles and struggles when the pace is high as he's very one footed and so his passing choice are quite predictable and easy to cut out. I think that's why his best games have come in Europe where the pace has been a bit lower.

His future in the team is quite hard to predict, what he's good at he does to a really high level, but what he's not good at makes him a not so great fit for the positions he's competing for. He can definitely improve in the areas where he struggles but it'll take a long time. Ideally he'd be 5th/6th choice with no real pressure on him, and we'd be picking and choosing when to play him instead of throwing him into games he doesn't suit.
Logged

Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4125 on: November 6, 2022, 07:49:02 pm »
I still don't see what he's going to be going forward in all honesty but you certainly can't fault his enthusiasm and energy.

Whether ultimately he's going to be good enough time will tell but fair play to him.
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • blazed
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4126 on: November 6, 2022, 07:49:59 pm »
no offence, but that is a terrible take , one of the worst I've read today.

Too tired and blazed to be arsed to respond with a rebuttal. Later.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4127 on: November 7, 2022, 07:53:20 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  6, 2022, 07:29:16 pm
Yes. But at it's best last season it was Keita or a year younger Hendo in that they were still two way players that were trying to be more attacking but would still kick in defensively. Harvey gives you no defensive presence at all and I think we can get away with that if the LCM and DM are amazing but we can't get much more than competent play out of those spots this year so it's just a drag on the whole structure of the team.

Yeah I'm totally with you on this. I think we've sacrificed defensive stability in a bid to add creativity from our right sided 8. Partly that's due to personnel (Elliot is defensively willing but not hugely capable at the minute) and partly it's tactical. But that's kind of my point, in a bid to increase creativity (or maintain what we had through gradual evolution) we've lost something else.
Logged

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4128 on: November 7, 2022, 07:54:20 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  6, 2022, 07:49:59 pm
no offence, but that is a terrible take , one of the worst I've read today.

Too tired and blazed to be arsed to respond with a rebuttal. Later.

Just repost the graphic above. He's going to be a player who gets the ball into the box and up the pitch very effectively. Which, for a midfielder, is mostly the point.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4129 on: November 7, 2022, 08:11:36 am »
Don't know if it's been mentioned but he's played more minutes than any other teenager in the PL this season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4130 on: November 7, 2022, 08:24:35 am »
The first time he looked like a proper CM this season.

Flip side, Trent was isolated. Again.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4131 on: November 7, 2022, 08:25:51 am »
Random take:
If Harvey is indeed being moulded to be one of the 3 CMs in the 433, then he's always going to be too lightweight for the job, unless he adds some defensive qualities to his skills. And one person he could take a few cues from, surprisingly,  may be McGinn from Villa. Short, stocky, left footer. Uses his strength,  positioning and bum! Terrier like.
Harvey already has the creative parts in his locker. Add the defensive bute somehow and he'll save us a few bob for that CM we aint got...

(thats probably the thinking why we didn't buy a new CM or two anyway :P)
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4132 on: November 7, 2022, 08:42:14 am »
He's 19, every chance he'll gain a bit of muscle and strength as he gets older.

look at pictures of Trent when he was 19 compared to now.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4133 on: November 7, 2022, 09:12:23 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  6, 2022, 07:29:16 pm
Yes. But at it's best last season it was Keita or a year younger Hendo in that they were still two way players that were trying to be more attacking but would still kick in defensively. Harvey gives you no defensive presence at all and I think we can get away with that if the LCM and DM are amazing but we can't get much more than competent play out of those spots this year so it's just a drag on the whole structure of the team.

I'm struggling to see what Klopp is seeing in his performances. This lad has a wonderful left foot but he makes so little impact as a midfielder. Too one footed, far too weak in the challenge when he ever goes near one, no pace at all to cover.

He's a slight, very young number 10 we're trying to shoe-horn into an extremely physical and difficult role and it's not working.

Logged

Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4134 on: November 7, 2022, 11:05:34 am »
I thought it was his best performance in a red shirt yesterday. Technically exceptional.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,293
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4135 on: November 7, 2022, 02:33:49 pm »
Watching the goals back, loved how stoked Harvey was when Salah scored his first. Obviously he was happy that we were one up, but I also think he's as delighted when Mo scores as Mo is when he does. Proper bromance going on there, and a sort of mentor/student thing
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • Red since '64
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4136 on: November 7, 2022, 02:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  7, 2022, 08:42:14 am
He's 19, every chance he'll gain a bit of muscle and strength as he gets older.

look at pictures of Trent when he was 19 compared to now.

I hope your optimism is warranted; I really like him on the ball. The two City Silvas have/had similar physiques, and are/were very able at mixing it with bigger opponents; ditto Modric, ditto from the past Johnny Giles or Dennis Wise.

Harveys biggest issue imho is his lack of pace. Has he stopped developing physically? I dont know. But he needs to continue to improve on his game without the ball, thats surely a given?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4137 on: November 7, 2022, 03:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  7, 2022, 02:33:49 pm
Watching the goals back, loved how stoked Harvey was when Salah scored his first. Obviously he was happy that we were one up, but I also think he's as delighted when Mo scores as Mo is when he does. Proper bromance going on there, and a sort of mentor/student thing

Along those lines, also loved how pumped Mo was in expressing his appreciation to Him Who Brings Chaos. Another Momance in the budding stages...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,146
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm »
Looked a level above when he came on tonight. Really began to make things happen, probably should have scored too.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,293
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 12:58:46 am »
Was excellent. And looked like a veteran next to all those kids ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,962
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:58:46 am
Was excellent. And looked like a veteran next to all those kids ;)

He is quality.

Tonight shows how good he is for his age. Plus he showed real leadership when he came on.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 04:48:27 am »
He doesnt play/feel like a youth player anymore. He plays like a first team player and has the presence and impact you want from one. Still 19 and that's mad. I might sound like a broken drum but he needs to be protected.
Logged
