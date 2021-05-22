People are quick to. Criticize him when he has a bad game but today he had a very good one, this thread is dead.



He gets tons of praise when he plays well, and could do no wrong for the first couple of months of the season. Even when people (myself included) have been critical, it's more about how we're using him than the player himself.For me in midfield he has definitely improved from that player who just played as a forward no matter what, and can be really effective when we're on top in a game, but doesn't really contribute when we're not. He can't really handle the physical battles and struggles when the pace is high as he's very one footed and so his passing choice are quite predictable and easy to cut out. I think that's why his best games have come in Europe where the pace has been a bit lower.His future in the team is quite hard to predict, what he's good at he does to a really high level, but what he's not good at makes him a not so great fit for the positions he's competing for. He can definitely improve in the areas where he struggles but it'll take a long time. Ideally he'd be 5th/6th choice with no real pressure on him, and we'd be picking and choosing when to play him instead of throwing him into games he doesn't suit.