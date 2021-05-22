He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.



I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.