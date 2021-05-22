« previous next »
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4080 on: October 29, 2022, 11:17:34 pm »
Kid is definitely talented. Hes got something. Lots of heart and fight, I do think he lacks quite abit of pace for the position we play him in. Thought he was quite poor tonight but hes 19.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4081 on: October 30, 2022, 01:06:49 am »
His lack of strength and speed will hinder his progress to become a great player. Decent but not a starter for a team which is challenging for titles. Unfortunately we are relying on him to play every game for us this season while he should be a regular substitute at best.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4082 on: October 30, 2022, 10:10:56 am »
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4083 on: October 30, 2022, 10:20:58 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 30, 2022, 10:10:56 am
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.

Whats the point of having Ox on the bench he is surely a better shout for CM than young Harvey.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4084 on: October 30, 2022, 10:31:53 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 30, 2022, 10:10:56 am
He was really poor but that can happen with kids. He may or may not make it as a top level midfielder but the truth is we have no other option but to play him or Henderson, and he's in terrible form.

I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4085 on: October 30, 2022, 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: harryc on October 30, 2022, 10:20:58 am
Whats the point of having Ox on the bench he is surely a better shout for CM than young Harvey.

That remains to be seen I guess. When we're looking at a player who's been destroyed by injuries as a possible  fix it puts our midfield in context.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4086 on: October 30, 2022, 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: decosabute on October 30, 2022, 10:31:53 am
I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.

He just hasnt got the pace or the athleticism to be a Klopp midfielder, even at 19. Baffles me why we play him in midfield, hes also not press resistant either. Unsure where else he could play to be honest. Hes not exactly able to be a pacey winger either.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4087 on: October 30, 2022, 10:39:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on October 30, 2022, 10:31:53 am
I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.

Nah Henderson has been really poor. He might be the best of a bad lot currently (Thiago aside) , but there's no dressing up the fact he's been poor.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4088 on: October 30, 2022, 10:42:55 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 30, 2022, 10:35:34 am
He just hasnt got the pace or the athleticism to be a Klopp midfielder, even at 19. Baffles me why we play him in midfield, hes also not press resistant either. Unsure where else he could play to be honest. Hes not exactly able to be a pacey winger either.

He reminds me of Suso. A great technician but that isn't enough.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4089 on: October 30, 2022, 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on October 30, 2022, 10:42:55 am
He reminds me of Suso. A great technician but that isn't enough.

Works much harder than Suso did.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4090 on: October 30, 2022, 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 30, 2022, 10:35:34 am
He just hasnt got the pace or the athleticism to be a Klopp midfielder, even at 19. Baffles me why we play him in midfield, hes also not press resistant either. Unsure where else he could play to be honest. Hes not exactly able to be a pacey winger either.

It's not necessarily that I think he lacks athleticism - he works hard and can get about. But he has no physical strength. He and Carvalho have just been non entities in terms of winning the ball back when playing in midfield. They get run around so easily. That might be possible for the rest of the team to carry if Thiago and Fabinho were at their best, but they're clearly not.

I said in another thread that I think he can play either as the 10 or the right sided attacker in a 4-2-3-1, but I don't like that system much anyway, and if Bobby and Mo are fit, then I don't think he should be playing those positions ahead of them anyway.

For the moment at least, one thing he definitely isn't is midfielder in a 4-3-3 or diamond, especially if it shunts Henderson out to the left.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4091 on: October 30, 2022, 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 30, 2022, 10:39:01 am
Nah Henderson has been really poor. He might be the best of a bad lot currently (Thiago aside) , but there's no dressing up the fact he's been poor.

So best of a bad lot, but should be behind an ill-fitting teenager who absolutely stank the gaf out last night? They don't seem to make sense together.

No point arguing with you over Henderson, as you're clearly in 'that' camp regarding the captain.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4092 on: October 30, 2022, 10:56:50 am »
Quote from: decosabute on October 30, 2022, 10:52:01 am
So best of a bad lot, but should be behind an ill-fitting teenager who absolutely stank the gaf out last night? They don't seem to make sense together.

No point arguing with you over Henderson, as you're clearly in 'that' camp regarding the captain.

That camp :lmao.  I've always been a massive fan of Henderson but let's be real about his current form.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4093 on: October 30, 2022, 11:47:09 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 30, 2022, 10:56:50 am
That camp :lmao.  I've always been a massive fan of Henderson but let's be real about his current form.

He may not be the Hendo of a few years ago but still miles ahead of Harvey playing as a CM.

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4094 on: October 30, 2022, 01:51:41 pm »
I do agree with a lot of what's said, on the right of the 4-4-2 is his position, in the centre he lacks the pace, athleticism, and the physicality to play for us there. I know hes 19 but I dont see those attributes significantly improving for him.  Its certainly not through lack of effort or attitude, the jota and Diaz injuries have fucked the 4-4-2 up that elliott could thrive in because I dont think Salah wants to play on the left of a 4-4-2.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4095 on: October 30, 2022, 01:54:17 pm »
Elliott is a good player, but that is it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4096 on: October 30, 2022, 01:55:18 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on October 29, 2022, 10:27:34 pm
Christ. The guy is 18. Least of our worries atm

Hes being asked to play CM, when hes not a center midfielder. And our midfield has been awful for a while now. Hes not the sole cause of that by ANY means but hes not good enough and not athletic enough to where him playing in midfield just continues to exacerbate our issues there. So Id argue he is definitely not the least of our worries.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4097 on: October 30, 2022, 02:02:23 pm »
In games where he is playing quite poor you expect your older world class pro's like Fabinho and even Van Djik to help him and see him through it. That doesn't seem to be happening at all. Maybe their own games are so far off they don't have it in them to help Elliot a bit. He may not of been great last night but he's shown more guts and effort than others. When we're so far off the pace, that's what I want to see more than anything.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4098 on: October 30, 2022, 02:03:47 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on October 30, 2022, 10:31:53 am
I'm very frustrated at the way we seemingly can't play Henderson for more than 90 minutes per week, but it's horseshit to say he's in terrible form. Was a big part of our wins vs West Ham and Ajax, and we clearly missed him massively both against Forest and last night. He made a massive difference when he came on. Did more in 5 minutes than Harvey had done all game. So the myth that Elliott has to play because Henderson is poor is instantly busted by last night.

I've said it on other threads, but I'm still not understanding our plan with Harvey. If Keita hadn't been injured, I suppose he probably wouldn't have played so often, but still - I just don't see him as a midfielder and don't understand why we're so stubbornly persisting with it, despite very little evidence of it working. Talented lad for sure ad his attitude is good, but he's simply not a Klopp midfielder yet at least. He might develop into that, but watching us sacrifice shape and sacrifice games to make that happens is doing my head in.

Henderson got a heavy knock on Wednesday night so he'd probably got the nod over him due to that. Plus the World Cup is about to start which he'll be desperate to play in.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4099 on: October 30, 2022, 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on October 30, 2022, 01:54:17 pm
Elliott is a good player, but that is it.
yes - it's fucking bullshit that he's ONLY a good player at 19 - and will never ever ever improve.

That's just it!
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4100 on: October 30, 2022, 03:21:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2022, 10:45:23 am
Works much harder than Suso did.

Perhaps but he's painfully slow. I've got no doubt about his ability on the ball and in the final third but I don't think he's particularly flexible. I love the kid and he's certainly got a future with us but I think we're playing him a bit too much (maybe out of necessity) and we really need to figure out long-term what to do with him positionally.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4101 on: October 30, 2022, 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 30, 2022, 10:39:01 am
Nah Henderson has been really poor. He might be the best of a bad lot currently (Thiago aside) , but there's no dressing up the fact he's been poor.

A steaming pile of horseshit.

Hendo has been good in the last 4 games. You need to get rid of your bias and actually watch games.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4102 on: October 31, 2022, 12:08:26 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on October 30, 2022, 03:21:11 pm
Perhaps but he's painfully slow. I've got no doubt about his ability on the ball and in the final third but I don't think he's particularly flexible. I love the kid and he's certainly got a future with us but I think we're playing him a bit too much (maybe out of necessity) and we really need to figure out long-term what to do with him positionally.
Well, Thiago is no Usain Bolt either, but what a player! Maybe we should let Harvey Elliott develop into Harvey Elliott, and then decide on his position, as you said. The middle of the park is conducive to slow speed when a player has the skill. I wouldn't have thought that Digger would do that well for himself at the time...
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 12:45:14 pm »
Under 22's in Europe.

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:45:14 pm
Under 22's in Europe.



wtf is that supposed to be showing?

jesus, it's worse than a trip to the opticians.  :)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:23:56 pm
wtf is that supposed to be showing?

jesus, it's worse than a trip to the opticians.  :)

If your are colour blind you've got no chance of reading that ;D

Basically Harvey is the most productive U22 in getting the ball forward and into the oppo box.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 03:13:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:45:14 pm
Under 22's in Europe.



Nice bit of objective reality to counter some of the utter tripe on the last page and this, he's a fantastic prospect who is already providing end product on top of the underlying numbers
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4107 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:31:29 pm
If your are colour blind you've got no chance of reading that ;D

Basically Harvey is the most productive U22 in getting the ball forward and into the oppo box.

LOL. Thanks mate.  I'm not colour blind but did have cataract surgery recently.  :)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4108 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 03:13:11 pm
Nice bit of objective reality to counter some of the utter tripe on the last page and this, he's a fantastic prospect who is already providing end product on top of the underlying numbers

He is, but is that making us a better side?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4109 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:45:47 pm
He is, but is that making us a better side?

That's a much broader question but if we're not able to find a way to utilise his talents I'd say that's an indictment on the coaching staff not him.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4110 on: Today at 08:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 07:41:30 pm
That's a much broader question but if we're not able to find a way to utilise his talents I'd say that's an indictment on the coaching staff not him.

If Trent is on the field then what Elliott is good at is somewhat redundant. At least for me its not enough to off-set what hes taking off the field in his complete lack of defensive midfield play. Would be better served if he just spelled Salah but Klopp keeps playing him as an 8 so what do I know.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4111 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm »
Hmm. I'm not convinced it's sustainable having your primary playmaker at RB so I suspect creative ability in midfield is needed. A playmaker at RB is brilliant, and you definitely want creativity from those positions given the way klopp plays. But having your primary playmaker at RB is also problematic because he a. has significant defensive responsibilities and b. occupies a position on the pitch which limits his ability to effect games. To put it simply, he can pass the ball in fewer directions than people playing centrally can. I suspect this, in part, lies behind both the comments about us being predictable going forward after the CL final and Klopp's efforts to make Salah, the RCM and Trent much more flexible in position - on paper it makes Trent more dangerous offensively by enabling him to pick up more positions. The problems are that, firstly, we don't have the legs in midfield to do this. Secondly, it puts a significant burden on Trent to play several positions at once and, thirdly, he isn't currently playing anywhere near well enough to ask him to do this. So I don't think Elliot's ability here is redundant, I think it's a necessary part of our evolution to get creativity into the midfield. The problem is, we've lost the physicality, athleticism and defensive ability that we absolutely couldn't lose.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4112 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on October 30, 2022, 01:54:17 pm
Elliott is a good player, but that is it.
He's incredibly good for his age
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4113 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:45:47 pm
He is, but is that making us a better side?

How many 19 year olds make their team better.
