Hmm. I'm not convinced it's sustainable having your primary playmaker at RB so I suspect creative ability in midfield is needed. A playmaker at RB is brilliant, and you definitely want creativity from those positions given the way klopp plays. But having your primary playmaker at RB is also problematic because he a. has significant defensive responsibilities and b. occupies a position on the pitch which limits his ability to effect games. To put it simply, he can pass the ball in fewer directions than people playing centrally can. I suspect this, in part, lies behind both the comments about us being predictable going forward after the CL final and Klopp's efforts to make Salah, the RCM and Trent much more flexible in position - on paper it makes Trent more dangerous offensively by enabling him to pick up more positions. The problems are that, firstly, we don't have the legs in midfield to do this. Secondly, it puts a significant burden on Trent to play several positions at once and, thirdly, he isn't currently playing anywhere near well enough to ask him to do this. So I don't think Elliot's ability here is redundant, I think it's a necessary part of our evolution to get creativity into the midfield. The problem is, we've lost the physicality, athleticism and defensive ability that we absolutely couldn't lose.