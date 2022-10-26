« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4040 on: October 26, 2022, 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on October 26, 2022, 10:31:12 pm
Fantastic finish. Commentator thought it must have gone into the side netting

Wasn't someone posting on Saturday that he's never a goal threat on his right side? He also had a nice contact on a volley on his right against Forest. Could have had three goals in three games.Wild
Scored against Rangers with his right.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4041 on: October 26, 2022, 11:39:22 pm »
Any gif of that filth in the first half when he knocked the ball over the ajax players head to get control of it?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4042 on: October 27, 2022, 12:47:47 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 26, 2022, 10:33:36 pm
Scored against Rangers with his right.

Yup... he's got a decent strike from either foot. Also love how consistent he is at his age and constantly improving. Rare to see such maturity at his age.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4043 on: October 27, 2022, 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on October 27, 2022, 12:47:47 am
Yup... he's got a decent strike from either foot. Also love how consistent he is at his age and constantly improving. Rare to see such maturity at his age.

Nobody saw that goal coming. At best most players would drive it across the face of the goal and likely to  miss.

So much precision and power it caught goalkeeper by surprise.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4044 on: October 27, 2022, 01:57:23 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on October 27, 2022, 10:53:25 am
Nobody saw that goal coming. At best most players would drive it across the face of the goal and likely to  miss.

So much precision and power it caught goalkeeper by surprise.

in the City game he was open for a shot on his right but hesitated long enough for Ake to force him onto his left, which Ake then blocked.  comms wanking over Ake of course.

last night it was like Harvey said "you think I can't use my right?  fuck that!"

:)
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4045 on: October 27, 2022, 04:16:17 pm »
Really feels like this is Harvey's breakthrough season into a first team regular.

This feels a bit like when Trent broke through, and you just knew that you had a potential world star on your hands.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4046 on: October 27, 2022, 04:22:25 pm »
Think its unlikely we plan for the 4-3-3 going forward. We dont have the players for it with Elliott pretty much being one of those.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4047 on: October 27, 2022, 04:30:42 pm »
Am I the only person who thinks it's a bit mad that Klopp just will not play Elliott as a 10?  Even playing a diamond last night and constantly shuffling players around all match with subs, Elliott never got put into that position, which I think he's absolutely made for.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4048 on: October 27, 2022, 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on October 27, 2022, 12:47:47 am
Yup... he's got a decent strike from either foot. Also love how consistent he is at his age and constantly improving. Rare to see such maturity at his age.
Just to counter this a little, I'd like to see some more crosses from him with his right.  IIRC, he seemed to cut back inside onto his left nearly every time against Forest which slowed down play and lost us any momentum of players running into the box.  I expect he's more comfortable shooting with his right than he is trying to wrap his foot around the ball for a cross.

This is constructive criticism for anyone unable to comprehend that though.  He was one of the few who didn't have a total stinker against Forest and he was great in the last two Champs Leagues games.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 02:37:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 27, 2022, 04:30:42 pm
Am I the only person who thinks it's a bit mad that Klopp just will not play Elliott as a 10?  Even playing a diamond last night and constantly shuffling players around all match with subs, Elliott never got put into that position, which I think he's absolutely made for.

I dont think he'd be better as a 10. He was tried in that position at blackburn and it affected his overall game. Maybe later in his career he could play there but right now he is still building linkup play on the right side of midfield and improving all the time. He needs that little extra yard he can find when playing slightly wider than he would down the middle. I'd rather we allow him to develop instead of moving him around in different positions.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 08:33:51 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on October 27, 2022, 04:16:17 pm
Really feels like this is Harvey's breakthrough season into a first team regular.

This feels a bit like when Trent broke through, and you just knew that you had a potential world star on your hands.

He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times. Has he got an assist yet this season? Cant remember any.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 27, 2022, 04:30:42 pm
Am I the only person who thinks it's a bit mad that Klopp just will not play Elliott as a 10?  Even playing a diamond last night and constantly shuffling players around all match with subs, Elliott never got put into that position, which I think he's absolutely made for.

He's definitely got the quality on the ball and vision to play there but I trust Klopp on this one,  Harvey is definitely making an impact, I think Carvalho out of the youngsters is most likely to get the number 10 role should it materialise


Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 08:54:36 am »
Yeah sure, Klopp is reguarly starting a player who can't defend or know when to press. You know, the guy whose reputation is based on high pressing tactics.

Against City we had Milner right back, Elliot played a very disciplined role protecting him and not leaving him exposed. Any criticism of him in that game is wide of the mark.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:54:36 am
Yeah sure, Klopp is reguarly starting a player who can't defend or know when to press. You know, the guy whose reputation is based on high pressing tactics.

Against City we had Milner right back, Elliot played a very disciplined role protecting him and not leaving him exposed. Any criticism of him in that game is wide of the mark.
He also young and will keep improving on defensive side of the game. His offensive talent is there, Defensive phrases a work in progress which is understandable for his age along with missing more then half the season
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times. Has he got an assist yet this season? Cant remember any.
Assists are dependant on someone else doing their jobin terms of expected assist in the league. He has the third best per 90 rate on the tea,.

As for the City gameyou were watching a different player if you think that. Main reason we accomplished what we did in that game was because of the support both wings got from the players in front of the fullbacks. Especially on the Foden side.

In a season where we have largely been shite. He is one of the very few who has never hid and has never looked like he wasnt giving maximum when we dont have the ballas a 19 year old. You're reaching, mate
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times. Has he got an assist yet this season? Cant remember any.
:o
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 10:33:21 am
Assists are dependant on someone else doing their jobin terms of expected assist in the league. He has the third best per 90 rate on the team

Not only that, but I can think of at least 3 goals this season where he has played the 'assist for the assist', and in each case it was his pass that cut open the defence to create the space needed for the goal. Those are the things that don't show up in the stats on the PL website but are a huge part of how we play as a team.


Quote from: wah00ey on October 27, 2022, 04:33:03 pm
Just to counter this a little, I'd like to see some more crosses from him with his right.  IIRC, he seemed to cut back inside onto his left nearly every time against Forest which slowed down play and lost us any momentum of players running into the box.  I expect he's more comfortable shooting with his right than he is trying to wrap his foot around the ball for a cross.

I actually wonder if we need to do away with the opposite footed approach if we are going to switch to a 4-4-2. Having Salah and Diaz cutting onto their stronger foot makes perfect sense in a 4-3-3, but when it is Diaz and Elliot playing as the wingers in a 4-4-2 then it takes away the option of a first time cross and can even be problematic when they are back defending.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times.

does it ever occur to you that he takes up the defensive positions he's told to take up?  dropping back to fill gaps in front of TAA makes sense, no?
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 03:16:15 pm »
I think it's fair to say savaging a 19-year-old player because of perceived weaknesses is not the best way to do things.

He looks a real talent, our attack and team in general appear to be in flux and all over the place at times, so will be good to see how he performs when things settle down a bit.

His quick passing and awareness might be amazing when Salah / Darwin fully click into place.

When he can get forward and get involved in 1-2's, secure that midfielders are holding the fort behind him, I think he'll be even more effective than he is now.

Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm »
Man, just how old are some of the posters on here? Fucking amazing. 🤦🏽‍♂️ :butt
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 03:25:59 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 03:18:57 pm
Man, just how old are some of the posters on here? Fucking amazing. 🤦🏽‍♂️ :butt
I've said it before, there's a whole generation of "fans" who learn all they know from the game from fucking video games.  and they play fantasy leagues and lose their shit when a player lets them down.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 04:20:51 pm »
I dont understand the complains about his defending. He always tracksback and supports his full back. Rarely loses the ball and for a small frame does protect it very very well. The kid is 19 and he already plays his position with a lot if maturity. His consistency is also brilliant. Cant remember him playing badly in any game this season.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm »
He's a much harder worker than I thought, puts a real shift in.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times. Has he got an assist yet this season? Cant remember any.

A simply idiotic post. But well done to you, laying into a 19 year old that has been immense for us this season and only going to get better.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 07:15:42 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 08:33:51 am
He cant defend either, cant tackle and doesnt have a clue when to press, just stands there majority of the time looking round. Done my head in against City, out ball free to Ake everytime cos he just hung back, if hed pressed him relentlessly like Lallana used to do wed have pickpocketed the ball and caught them out plenty of times. Has he got an assist yet this season? Cant remember any.

you should probably stop posting. Better to have everyone assume you are an idiot, instead of proving them right.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:25:59 pm
I've said it before, there's a whole generation of "fans" who learn all they know from the game from fucking video games.  and they play fantasy leagues and lose their shit when a player lets them down.


fantasy football does my head in to be honest - don't get the point of them at all given how.emotional football is.
Re: Welcome Harvey
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 01:56:13 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 26, 2022, 11:39:22 pm
Any gif of that filth in the first half when he knocked the ball over the ajax players head to get control of it?

Not a gif, but is this the one? https://youtu.be/D9mNiWQ-foM?t=53
