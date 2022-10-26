Assists are dependant on someone else doing their job in terms of expected assist in the league. He has the third best per 90 rate on the team



Just to counter this a little, I'd like to see some more crosses from him with his right. IIRC, he seemed to cut back inside onto his left nearly every time against Forest which slowed down play and lost us any momentum of players running into the box. I expect he's more comfortable shooting with his right than he is trying to wrap his foot around the ball for a cross.

Not only that, but I can think of at least 3 goals this season where he has played the 'assist for the assist', and in each case it was his pass that cut open the defence to create the space needed for the goal. Those are the things that don't show up in the stats on the PL website but are a huge part of how we play as a team.I actually wonder if we need to do away with the opposite footed approach if we are going to switch to a 4-4-2. Having Salah and Diaz cutting onto their stronger foot makes perfect sense in a 4-3-3, but when it is Diaz and Elliot playing as the wingers in a 4-4-2 then it takes away the option of a first time cross and can even be problematic when they are back defending.