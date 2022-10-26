I think it's fair to say savaging a 19-year-old player because of perceived weaknesses is not the best way to do things.
He looks a real talent, our attack and team in general appear to be in flux and all over the place at times, so will be good to see how he performs when things settle down a bit.
His quick passing and awareness might be amazing when Salah / Darwin fully click into place.
When he can get forward and get involved in 1-2's, secure that midfielders are holding the fort behind him, I think he'll be even more effective than he is now.