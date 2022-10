Yup... he's got a decent strike from either foot. Also love how consistent he is at his age and constantly improving. Rare to see such maturity at his age.



Just to counter this a little, I'd like to see some more crosses from him with his right. IIRC, he seemed to cut back inside onto his left nearly every time against Forest which slowed down play and lost us any momentum of players running into the box. I expect he's more comfortable shooting with his right than he is trying to wrap his foot around the ball for a cross.This is constructive criticism for anyone unable to comprehend that though. He was one of the few who didn't have a total stinker against Forest and he was great in the last two Champs Leagues games.