'creative' players don't always fit the workings of a system though and that can be a problem



i think i read on here once about (most probably an urban myth now) how a creative player took the ball beat 3 defenders and took it around the keeper and scored and then the boss (not ours) dragged him off because he wasn't playing their system



if a creative player is allowed within a system then that's great - but also the other teams will know this and therefore man-mark or double-up on him



in saying all that, an unexpected pass or a mazy run that throws off the opposing team's defensive system and creates spaces or confusion is always a joy to watch



we can have football that is pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass pass - or pass pass run pass goal



finding those talented players is getting harder as most 'successful' teams seem to frown upon individual creativity



they can play skilful individuals but those individuals know how far they can go before it upsets the boss