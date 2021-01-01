« previous next »
Welcome Harvey

Re: Welcome Harvey
We signed Harvey in May 2019 he didn't sign a pro contract until July 2020.

Until he signed a pro contract he was an academy player.

That's not how it works Al, but you know that. He didn't sign a pro-contact until 2020 because he was legally too young to sign a pro-contract in 2019. When he signed, it was widely reported at the time that he would be joining the first-team, not the academy (backed up by the fact that the club formally announced his signing, which we don't do for academy players) and he was routinely training with the first team as soon has he signed.

You've made some decent points but this is a weird hill to die on and undermines your point. A player does not "come through an academy" when they are purchased for big money and make only a smattering of appearances for said academy.
Re: Welcome Harvey
That's not how it works Al, but you know that. He didn't sign a pro-contact until 2020 because he was legally too young to sign a pro-contract in 2019. When he signed, it was widely reported at the time that he would be joining the first-team, not the academy (backed up by the fact that the club formally announced his signing, which we don't do for academy players) and he was routinely training with the first team as soon has he signed.

You've made some decent points but this is a weird hill to die on and undermines your point. A player does not "come through an academy" when they are purchased for big money and make only a smattering of appearances for said academy.

Elliott could have signed a pro contract in April 2020.

He signed a pro deal in July 2020 with the rest of the Academy players who were kept on. He was an Academy player. UEFA FFP regulations make it crystal clear the criteria for players signed for the academy. Elliott like Sterling and Gordon were signed for the academy. That is despite Sterling signing for a bigger fee and Gordon making more first team appearances.
Re: Welcome Harvey
The problem with the "just 19" talk is improvement is never guaranteed to be a linear progression. There are so many examples of players that could be stars if they just developed further or adding whatever trait they were missing that just never did. You could also be chucking away time with your current crop of prime aged players that you'll never get back. If Elliott grows into a better more complete player but then the overall team around him is worse at that point then what did you really gain? Not saying that's what is going to happen but a lot of these statements are just not black and white choices.

You're 100% right about the bolded part.  But, what should we do, just not play him because he's not the finished article?  If Klopp thinks the kid has what it takes to do the job then that's really all the matters at this point.  We have to give him the time and have the patience to see if he will develop into what everyone thinks he will develop into.
Re: Welcome Harvey
You're 100% right about the bolded part.  But, what should we do, just not play him because he's not the finished article?  If Klopp thinks the kid has what it takes to do the job then that's really all the matters at this point.  We have to give him the time and have the patience to see if he will develop into what everyone thinks he will develop into.


Trust Klopp.

Harvey was the best player on the pitch against Newcastle according to Klopp.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Elliott could have signed a pro contract in April 2020.

He signed a pro deal in July 2020 with the rest of the Academy players who were kept on. He was an Academy player. UEFA FFP regulations make it crystal clear the criteria for players signed for the academy. Elliott like Sterling and Gordon were signed for the academy. That is despite Sterling signing for a bigger fee and Gordon making more first team appearances.

This is the last I'll say on it because you're talking out of your hole at this point and it's not even really the point of the discussion, but Sterling joined the academy and then spent 2 years exclusively playing academy football before making his first team debut.

Elliott joined and immediately started training with the first team, and made 20 senior matchday squads in his debut season here (the same number of appearances he had for the academy sides, incidentally). You can make up arbitrary definitions of what an "Academy Player" is as much as you like, but it's nonsense to claim he "came through" our academy unless you mean he walked through the training complex. He came through Fulham's academy, was signed for a then record fee for a 16 year-old, and pretty much immediately was involved with the first team be it training or matchday squads. You made a facetious comment about buying players meaning we should just close down the academy. Well we bought Elliott, and Gordon, and Sterling for significant fees (for players of their age), does that mean we should stop bothering recruiting local talent, or players under the age of 15/16? I mean what's the point right, if they're just going to be usurped by expensive buys from other teams who already have first-team experience (Sterling, Gordon, Elliott, Doak, etc).

If you want to advocate investing in signing high potential youngsters on the cusp of making the next step up then I don't disagree and that merits discussion, but I'm not sure why you're doubling down on a point that is so clearly wrong. Well I am, but whatever.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Elliott did come through our academy.
Coming the academy is basically starting out at like age 7-10. He was brought in as a youth player for high fee for a youth player with a fast track to the first team. He obv played with the academy to get ready to play with the first team. Im pretty sure he was training with first team at age 16 and playing with youth teams.
Jones and Trent Came though the academy.
Kaide, Clark, bajcetic  would not be academy players either but went though the same path, maybe not training as much with first team at that age but still.
It a good plan by the club to go after talented 16 Year old that fit what being looked for and Mold them into first team players.
Re: Welcome Harvey
This is the last I'll say on it because you're talking out of your hole at this point and it's not even really the point of the discussion, but Sterling joined the academy and then spent 2 years exclusively playing academy football before making his first team debut.

Elliott joined and immediately started training with the first team, and made 20 senior matchday squads in his debut season here (the same number of appearances he had for the academy sides, incidentally). You can make up arbitrary definitions of what an "Academy Player" is as much as you like, but it's nonsense to claim he "came through" our academy unless you mean he walked through the training complex. He came through Fulham's academy, was signed for a then record fee for a 16 year-old, and pretty much immediately was involved with the first team be it training or matchday squads. You made a facetious comment about buying players meaning we should just close down the academy. Well we bought Elliott, and Gordon, and Sterling for significant fees (for players of their age), does that mean we should stop bothering recruiting local talent, or players under the age of 15/16? I mean what's the point right, if they're just going to be usurped by expensive buys from other teams who already have first-team experience (Sterling, Gordon, Elliott, Doak, etc).

If you want to advocate investing in signing high potential youngsters on the cusp of making the next step up then I don't disagree and that merits discussion, but I'm not sure why you're doubling down on a point that is so clearly wrong. Well I am, but whatever.

The whole point is that if we are going to buy players who are aren't pros and who are classed as academy players like Elliott, Sterling, Gordon etc then we have to let them develop. Posters trying to pick apart a players game at 19 are missing the point. To play for a team like Liverpool at that age means you are truly exceptional.

As for Elliott signing as an Academy player then it is pretty indisputable.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Coming the academy is basically starting out at like age 7-10. He was brought in as a youth player for high fee for a youth player with a fast track to the first team. He obv played with the academy to get ready to play with the first team. Im pretty sure he was training with first team at age 16 and playing with youth teams.
Jones and Trent Came though the academy.
Kaide, Clark, bajcetic  would not be academy players either but went though the same path, maybe not training as much with first team at that age but still.
It a good plan by the club to go after talented 16 Year old that fit what being looked for and Mold them into first team players.

Not being funny but that isn't how it happens.

Look at the class of 92. Giggs was at City until he was at 14, The Neville's started out at Bury, Scholes was at Oldham, Beckham was at Spurs.
Re: Welcome Harvey
The whole point is that if we are going to buy players who are aren't pros and who are classed as academy players like Elliott, Sterling, Gordon etc then we have to let them develop. Posters trying to pick apart a players game at 19 are missing the point. To play for a team like Liverpool at that age means you are truly exceptional.

As for Elliott signing as an Academy player then it is pretty indisputable.

Just you keep saying that to yourself, I mean no-one agrees with you, but that's ok as long as you know you're right!!

So just so I'm clear - your whole existence on here is devoted to routinely lambasting the owners for not investing enough money in the playing squad, and only a few days ago you were moaning about how we have chosen to renew the contracts of the likes of Henderson instead of going out and buying midfielders.

You said:
"We are continually trying to correct glaring deficiencies in the squad. The owners continually kick the can down the road." (in a discussion about the midfield)
"The issue is that the midfield is absolutely fundamental to how Klopp wants to play the game. He needs the tools to do his job. He quite simply hasn't been backed in the transfer market."

Yet today when I suggested signing a top quality midfielder your response is basically "well we might as well close the academy then if we aren't going to give youth players a chance!!". Which is it? Do we need to invest big money in the midfield, or do we need to give Curtis and Elliott a chance? It's almost like you just enjoy arguing for the sake of it.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Not being funny but that isn't how it happens.

Look at the class of 92. Giggs was at City until he was at 14, The Neville's started out at Bury, Scholes was at Oldham, Beckham was at Spurs.
Signing at 14 is not a pro ready player.
Elliott wiki legit has no youth career for Liverpool. He played in the EFL cup for Liverpool 1st team 2 months after signing and made his Liverpool PL debut in Jan 2020.
Elliott was basically reserve 1st team signing at 16, get him mold him to what want and then put him a way to play. He went on loan to play because he was ready to play and no spot for him then last year was out for half the season and the other half was getting back up to speed.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Growing pains...

It's quite obvious that Harvey isn't quite there yet defensively, but where else is he going to understand how to defend/position himself correctly in a Klopp team?

It's frustrating that we'll pay the price of these shortcomings but in the long term we can only benefit from it.

As BabuYagu said on twitter, going back to Hendo/Milner at RCM will just kick the problem further down the road.

Re: Welcome Harvey
I am in the - hes boss but not a midfielder camp. Id love to see him in a false nine role at some point.
Re: Welcome Harvey
As BabuYagu said on twitter, going back to Hendo/Milner at RCM will just kick the problem further down the road.

Kicking the problem down the road is no bad thing in the current situation, we know we're likely to sign midfielders, if not in January then definitely in the summer, so playing someone out of position to the detriment of the team in the hopes that they eventually become a very different player isn't necessarily the right solution to a short term problem.
Re: Welcome Harvey
Kicking the problem down the road is no bad thing in the current situation, we know we're likely to sign midfielders, if not in January then definitely in the summer, so playing someone out of position to the detriment of the team in the hopes that they eventually become a very different player isn't necessarily the right solution to a short term problem.
He's being played out of position? I think Klopp has played him as a RCM in every game he's played for us.
Re: Welcome Harvey
He's being played out of position? I think Klopp has played him as a RCM in every game he's played for us.

And he's spent each of those games taking up the position of a forward and not doing most of the work that's required in that role, contributing to our defence constantly being overrun.
Re: Welcome Harvey
And he's spent each of those games taking up the position of a forward and not doing most of the work that's required in that role, contributing to our defence constantly being overrun.
What instructions has he been given?

His average position against Ajax certainly isn't of a forward;

Re: Welcome Harvey
I'm not sure whether he will develop the defensive side of his game, but I'm sure we can't afford him doing that at the expense of the team.

It'd make some sense if he's putting in elite numbers in attack, and by that I mean goals, assists and chances created, not just some nice build-up play with Salad and Trent.

When Henderson's back, he goes straight to that RCM spot. No question.
Re: Welcome Harvey
What instructions has he been given?

His average position against Ajax certainly isn't of a forward;


I noticed this too. He was clearly playing more centrally and deeper in the Ajax game. More like a RCM positionally.
And guess what? It was his least impressive game since the start of the season. He still offered nothing defensively, but also was not as influential in attack.
Re: Welcome Harvey
What instructions has he been given?

His average position against Ajax certainly isn't of a forward;

Watch any defensive situation that develops during the game, like the goal we conceded, and notice that he's rarely even in frame never mind tracking back. Any other midfielder would get slaughtered for his lack of tracking, pressing and tackling.

Whether it's under instruction or not is unknown, but what seems clear is that this overloading of the right side of the attack isn't working for us either in attack or defence.
